What to Eat & Drink in Seattle for St. Patrick's Day 2023



Cupcake Royale

Seattle's original cupcakery invites you to "shamrock your world" with their selection of St. Patrick's Day offerings, including their "Pot O' Gold" cupcake (a rich Guinness stout-infused chocolate cupcake filled with whiskey buttercream and topped off with Irish cream frosting and shamrock sprinkles) and their themed St. Patrick's Day dozens adorned with sugary charms like rainbows, hats, horseshoes, and clovers.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Don & Joe's Meats

DIYing a traditional Irish supper at home? Look no further than Pike Place's beloved family-owned and -operated butcher shop Don & Joe's, which is currently selling corned beef brisket.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Honest Biscuits

For March, this flaky biscuit purveyor is offering a special sandwich called "The Kilt": Market House corned beef, Beecher’s Flagship Cheese, green onion, and horseradish aioli, all served on a Pike Place biscuit.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ian's Pizza

Irish hash on a pizza? Why not? The folks at Ian's Capitol Hill location have slapped mozzarella, homemade mustard crema, corned beef, and a coleslaw garnish on top of one of their signature pies for the month of March.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lá Liath Bakery

This small bakery inspired by the flavors of the British Isles has you covered with soda bread loaves (both "fancy" and "traditional"), Guinness cupcakes, and Irish cream puffs. Orders can be picked up or delivered on St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's seasonal March box includes a selection of 10 or 15 macarons in five different flavors: pistachio, "pot of gold" (a golden kiwi flavor), apricot honey cardamom, princess cake, and French daisy (inspired by the classic crème de cassis cocktail of the same name).

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Ozzie's

The classic Queen Anne dive bids you to "get your Irish on" with food specials, like a hearty Irish breakfast (served all day) and corned beef and cabbage, plus drink specials like black and tans, "Irish apples," and Guinness by the pint.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Pinehurst Pub

You'll find Paddy's Old Irish Whiskey drink specials, green beer, and corned beef and cabbage at this Northgate neighborhood pub.

Northgate

Pickup, dine-in



Pine Tavern Ballard

Treat yourself to a boozy shamrock slushy topped with a mound of whipped cream at this Ballard watering hole.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts and Cakes

You'll certainly ingest plenty of glitz and good luck when enjoying a bright green lime-glazed doughnut with edible gold flake at this Central District doughnut shop. Pre-orders are available on the website (and are recommended to ensure you don't miss out).

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Reuben's Brews

Last week, the award-winning Ballard brewery teased a St. Patrick's Day food special, which looks to be composed of corned beef, veggies, and soda bread, available this Friday only.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Ridgewood Bottle & Tap

Don't forget to drink your greens: Phinney's draft-focused bottle shop has released a verdant new "St. Patty's Charms" cider slushie, made with Yonder Cider perry (pear cider), banana, and pineapple and topped off with a sprinkling of Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw

The artisan ice shop recently rolled out its "Cereal-sly" series, a series of nostalgic flavors inspired by breakfast cereals, for March. The lineup includes Pots of Gold and Rainbows, a fan-favorite flavor with a cereal milk base studded with real Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply store's St. Patrick's Day lineup features flavors like chocolate Guinness stout (a chocolate cupcake with Irish cream buttercream), "luckfetti" (a Madagascar vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, a sugar shamrock, a gold chocolate coin, and festive sprinkles), Thin Mint (Valrhona chocolate with mint buttercream filling and a Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie baked into the bottom, glazed with Belgian chocolate ganache), and a vegan version of their Thin Mint cupcake. They also have themed dozens with St. Patrick's Day decorations and rainbows, glittery cocktail and mocktail kits, and colored macarons, as well as DIY kits for decorating your own St. Patrick's Day cupcakes.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in