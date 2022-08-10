Where to Eat Summer Berries in Seattle Before They're Gone



FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

You can always find golden pies bursting with berries at this pie bakery, whose signature pies include Blue Hawaiian (blueberry, pineapple, and coconut), Marionberry Hazelnut, and Raspberry Crumble.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bakery Nouveau

The ever-popular bakery is stuffing its flaky cream cheese Danish full of berries while the season lasts.

Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup



Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery has brought back its customer-favorite bløtkake, a light Norwegian cream cake with layers of vanilla cake and custard topped with fresh strawberries, raspberry filling, and whipped cream.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery



Cafe Flora

Madison Valley's longtime vegetarian haven is currently serving up stacks of poppyseed buttermilk pancakes heaped high with Hayton Farms summer berries, lemon curd, whipped crème fraîche, and toasted almonds.

Madison Valley

Pickup, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

Cupcake Royale packs all of the flavor of hot summer days into a refreshingly tangy strawberry lemonade cupcake (a lemon cupcake topped with strawberry lemonade frosting, a dehydrated strawberry, and lemon straw). Alternately, opt for the luxurious raspberry hazelnut cupcake (a vanilla cupcake filled with Oregon Hill raspberry jam and topped with raspberry hazelnut frosting, candied hazelnuts, and a fresh raspberry).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ellenos Yogurt

If you haven't tried the lush, velvety yogurt swirled with tart marionberry from everyone's favorite Greek yogurt vendor, you're missing out. Their limited-edition strawberry shortcake flavor is similarly a winner.

Available from various retail distributors

Pickup, delivery



Frankie & Jo's

The herbaceous flavor of basil lends an unexpected touch to the plant-based creamery's seasonal basil blackberry buckle flavor, featuring a basil ice cream base, pieces of blackberry buckle, and luscious swirls of blackberry jam.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



General Porpoise Doughnuts

Don't miss out on toothsome, sugar-dusted confections in the doughnut shop's summer flavors: Blackberry Jam and Huckleberries & Cream.

Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union

Pickup, dine-in



Hot Cakes

Berry options abound at Seattle's resident molten dessert emporium—choose from a warm mixed berry cobbler with cornmeal biscuits, mixed berry oatmeal cookies, or a mixed berry ice cream sandwich with a fruity jam center.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Macrina Bakery

Channel your inner Golden Girl with the bakery chain's mini cheesecakes topped with fresh blueberries.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

You'll find berries packed into each of Molly Moon's three August flavors: Strawberry Shortcake (Viva Farms strawberry ice cream with house-made shortcake scone pieces), Pink Lemonade Sorbet (a sweet-tart vegan flavor with organic raspberries and lemon juice), and Raspberry Chip (made with bits of 70% dark Theo Chocolate).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Pie Bar

Ballard's pie purveyor has teamed up with the ice cream maker Butter & Cream to present a blueberry crumble pie ice cream flavor.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts and Cakes

Blackberry lemon doughnuts and strawberry basil doughnuts have found their way into the Central District shop's August lineup. Besides doughnuts, they're also slinging strawberry banana cakes layered with fresh whipped cream.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Timber City Ginger Beer

Grab a can of Timber City's spicy-sweet strawberry ginger beer, available only for a limited time, before your next beach hangout.

Available from various retail distributors

Pickup

Trophy Cupcakes

Trophy Cupcakes owner Jennifer Shea is teaming up with the Washington Blueberry Commission to offer a range of treats featuring Washington blueberries, including blueberry cheesecake macarons, blueberry lemonade layer cake, gluten-free blueberry muffins, blueberry Bostock, and a blueberry pie soft serve sundae (available at the U Village location only). Kids can also enter a recipe contest judged by Shea for a chance to win a flat of blueberries, a Trophy Cupcakes layer cake, and a $100 Trophy gift card—entries will be accepted from August 14-28.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

U-PICKS

Blueberry Blossom Farm

As its name suggests, this family farm has your blueberry needs covered with weekly U-Picks across its two acres. Check their website before heading out to make sure they're open.

Snohomish

Bow Hill Blueberries

Pluck heirloom blueberries every day of the season from the oldest family-run blueberry farm in Skagit Valley. They also have a farm store with pre-picked berries, jams, and other goods.

Bow



Bybee Farms Blueberry Farm

This North Bend farm at the base of Mt. Si is open from 9 am to 8 pm every day of the season, giving you plenty of chances to scoop up their six varieties of U-Pick blueberries.

North Bend



Canter-Berry Farms

This Auburn blueberry farm was homesteaded in the 1870s and has long sold its berries at Pike Place. They post their changing hours on their Facebook page.

Auburn



Four Elements Farm

Hunt for blueberries on this six-acre farm, open from 10 am-5 pm on Wednesday-Sunday. Pro tip: The bushes that are too tall to reach, of which there are several, make excellent tunnels.

Puyallup

Mountainview Blueberry Farm

This Snohomish River Valley farm is "nestled low against a hillside, overlooking surrounding farms framed by the Cascade Mountain Range." Sounds nice. Frolic across its nine acres plucking several varieties, shapes, and sizes of blueberries from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday-Sunday through early September.

Snohomish



Remlinger Farms

Strawberries are out for the count, but this Carnation farm's raspberry U-Pick is officially open. They open at 9 am daily and tend to close at 6 pm, but check their Facebook Page before leaving to be sure.

Carnation



The Rusty Plow Farm

This family-owned farm in the foothills of Mt. Rainier doesn't set dates, but opens for U-pick when berries are in their prime, so check their website for the latest updates. If you don't want to get your hands dirty, they also have pre-picked berries that you can order ahead for pickup.

Enumclaw

Willie Green's Organic Farm

You may have bought berries and veggies from this 65-acre family-owned organic farm at your local farmers market. Now, you can scoop up strawberries, blueberries, and mulberries in limited quantities from their U-Pick, open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 am-2 pm.

Monroe