Where to Find Mooncakes for the 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle

Also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated across East and Southeast Asia on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese calendar, when the moon is thought to be at its brightest and fullest during the fall harvest. Mooncakes—intricately stamped pastries often filled with egg yolk, red bean, or lotus seed paste—are central to the holiday, which falls on September 21 this year. We've gathered a list of places where you can find this seasonal specialty, from Lucky Envelope Brewing to Susu. For more ways to celebrate, check out the Chinatown-ID Night Market on September 25, and for more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.



Kiki Bakery

This Taiwanese bakery is offering freshly baked mooncakes with fillings like pineapple, lotus seed paste, red bean paste, and dates and walnuts all month long.

Haller Lake

Pickup, delivery



Lam's Seafood Market

Purchase a package of Phúc An brand premium mooncakes at this Asian market and receive another for free while supplies last.

Chinatown-International District, Tukwila

Pickup, delivery



Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. From Friday through Saturday, they'll host a celebration with new beer releases, baked mooncakes, and giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food trucks BeanFish Taiyaki and Swagg-N-Wagon Wings and Things will also both make appearances. Mooncakes are available for pre-order, and any that are left over will be available for sale at the event.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Mee Sum Pastry

This longtime staple bakes its mooncakes all year round, with fillings like red bean, lotus, and winter melon.

Pike Place Market, University District

Pickup



Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse

In contrast to traditional baked mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes (also called snowy mooncakes, ice skin mooncakes, or crystal mooncakes) are covered in a glutinous rice crust and must be kept frozen, not unlike mochi ice cream. This Taiwanese cafe offers the specialty in three different flavors, including Oreo cream cheese, matcha red bean, and chocolate, available for pre-order via Instagram DM.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Plenty of Clouds

This restaurant inspired by China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces is celebrating the harvest season from September 19-21 with a homestyle dinner that includes fried kabocha squash, boiled peanuts, steamed pork ribs, smoked duck leg, and mooncakes, available for dine-in only. Reservations are available for both patio and indoor dining (with open windows).

Capitol Hill

Dine-in

Regent Bakery

This bakeshop is serving freshly baked mooncakes, with fillings like dates, white lotus seed paste, red bean, mung bean, and golden yolk custard. They're even available in fetching boxes for all your gift-giving needs.

Capitol Hill, Factoria, Redmond

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Susu Dessert Bar

You'll find mooncakes in a variety of flavors at this impeccable bakery, including traditional, pandan, gula melaka, chendol, yuzu sesame, green tea, milk tea, and durian dodol. The shop will be focusing exclusively on mooncakes and other mid-autumn festival desserts from Friday through Saturday. Susu is enforcing a maximum on mooncake sales for customers due to limited quantities—lines are often long, so be sure to show up early if you have your heart set on snagging some.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup



U-Lin Asian Bistro

This Lynnwood spot is selling mooncakes with lotus paste, winter melon paste, and red bean paste.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Uwajimaya

Of course, the iconic Asian supermarket carries a wide selection of mooncakes, including traditional Cantonese-style mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes, Taiwanese-style flaky mooncakes (which have a flaky outer skin and are often decorated with sesame seeds or a red dot), and lava mooncakes (which have a buttery crust and contain custard with molten egg yolk center).

Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Renton

Pickup, delivery





