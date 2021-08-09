Where to Find S'mores Treats for National S'mores Day 2021 in Seattle

Today, August 10, is National S'mores Day, and it's the perfect time to seek out the quintessential snack of summer. Below, we've rounded up all the places to get that nostalgic mix of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows in a variety of configurations, from ice cream to cookies to donuts—no campfire required. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Betty

The seasonal Queen Anne spot's dessert menu currently includes a s'mores ice cream pie with a graham cracker crust, bittersweet chocolate ice cream, torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, and cocoa nib crunch.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Hello Robin

Capitol Hill’s Hello Robin features the “Mackles'more” regularly—it’s a s'mores cookie with Theo chocolate chunks, and yes, it’s named after that Macklemore (also reportedly a Capitol Hill resident). Their takeout window is open daily.

Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

The molten dessert emporium's s'mores cakes, made with smoked chocolate cake batter with a homemade marshmallow in the center and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a graham cracker on the side, are a decidedly gooier version of the classic campfire treat. They also have a take and bake version to enjoy at home, as well as a s'mores cookie studded with smoked chocolate chips and topped with toasted mini marshmallows.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hotwire Coffeehouse

This West Seattle coffee shop is offering a seasonal s'mores version of their signature "Wired Cow" (their take on the blended espresso beverage—think Frappuccino) with dark chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker.

West Seattle

Pickup



Lady Yum

Lady Yum has an impressive selection of macarons in every color and flavor, but one that is especially intriguing is the s’mores macaron. Dainty French delicacy meets scrappy, all-American DIY dessert? It has all the trappings of a perfect hybrid.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Macrina Bakery

The beloved bakery's summer menu features the "smookie," a s'mores-cookie hybrid: fluffy homemade marshmallows sandwiched between graham cracker cookies studded with bittersweet chocolate.

Various locations

Pickup



Midnight Cookie Company

This cookie delivery business is the perfect solution to your nighttime munchies, and it also just so happens that they have a special s’mores cookie on their menu. At $2.25, you can easily and affordably satiate your s’mores craving with this all-in-one masterpiece.

Wallingford, Edmonds & Everett

Pickup, delivery



Radiator Whiskey

Cap off a night at this Pike Place cocktail bar with a s'mores milkshake, with chocolate malt, a toasted marshmallow, and a graham cracker shortbread sandwich. They suggest adding a shot of whiskey on the side, and who are we to argue?

Pike Place Market

Pickup, dine-in



Sawyer

Love choco tacos? The Ballard restaurant from former Lark chef de cuisine Mitch Mayers features a house-made s'mores version of the classic frozen treat on their dessert menu, with a graham cracker waffle cone shell, peanut butter ice cream, and meringue.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Shug’s Soda Fountain

Shug’s Soda Fountain downtown has a cute, retro feel and a large variety of ice creams that may be transformed into sundaes. One of those elevated sundaes is the s’mores version, resplendent with toasted-to-order marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery



Mighty-O

Just for August, the vegan donut chain has an exclusive s'mores flavor, featuring a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla glaze, graham cracker crumbs, and vegan marshmallow cream.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

Sponsored

Theo Chocolate

Though the local chocolatier's annual S'mores Day celebration was early this year, you can still pick up one of their famous "Big Daddy" packs (marshmallows, caramel, and graham cracker enrobed in chocolate) to sate your s'mores craving. They're also running a giveaway on Instagram for a free pack of s'mores fixings, including Dandies vegan marshmallows, Theo Chocolate bars, and Theo Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery