EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍁 Fall
🦃 November Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2023 in Seattle

Coffee Beers, Stouts, and More
by Julianne Bell
November 21, 2023
|
Like
Grab a gift to impress the beer lover in your life at TeKu Tavern's annual cellar sale. (TeKu Tavern)
You're probably already aware that the day after Thanksgiving is full of precipitous discounts on in-demand Christmas gifts like Dyson AirWraps and Nintendo Switches, but what you may not know is that it's also become a popular day in the craft beer community for special releases and sales, especially dark, wintry beers like porters and stouts (Black Friday, get it?). Whether you're hoping to win brownie points with the craft beer geek on your Christmas list or just want to treat yourself after the hubbub of Thanksgiving, we've rounded up some events and new special releases around town for this weekend. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


Fremont Brewing List
It's an annual tradition for Fremont Brewing to debut their coveted "B-Bomb" (a bourbon barrel-aged imperial winter ale) on Black Friday each year. This year, bottles will go on sale at the brewery beginning at 11 am.
Fremont
Pickup

Postdoc Brewing List
Get your hands on a bottle of Postdoc's 2023 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Demon Star, a "thick, rich, and powerful" imperial stout with "aromas of dark fruits, espresso, and burnt oak rose" and "bourbon, vanilla, and dark caramel flavors," which will be released at the brewery the day after Black Friday. Three other variants will also be available on tap that day: 2022 Bourbon Demon Star, 8-Year Barrel Demon Star, and, perhaps most excitingly, the brand new Black Forest Cake Demon Star (which was brewed with actual cake from the pop-up Craft Beer Bakery).
Redmond
Pickup

Reuben's Brews List
Need a little caffeine to shake off your tryptophan-induced Thanksgiving stupor? At Reuben's perennial favorite Coffee Beer and Donuts Remind List event on Friday, you can enjoy the Homer Simpson-approved combination of three Kuma Coffee List -infused beers alongside a trio of brioche doughnuts with complementary flavors from the buzzy Doce Donut Co. List
Ballard
In-person

TeKu Tavern List
TeKu Tavern has already gotten a jumpstart on its annual Black Friday cellar sale, which offers vintage bottles of some of the most sought-after beers. They've even got gift bags and bows to dress up your purchases.
Belltown
Pickup, in-person

Total Wine & More
Show up early to get in line for Goose Island's highly anticipated once-a-year release of its Bourbon County Stout on Black Friday, both online and in stores in limited quantities.
Various locations
Pickup

You Might Also Like

Your Guide to 2023 Holiday Events in Seattle
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Christmas Ship Parade of Boats, and More
Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2023 in Seattle
Coffee Beers, Stouts, and More
The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 20–26, 2023
Depeche Mode, Winterfest, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 17–19, 2023
Julefest, Gobble Up Seattle, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Arrives, Tom Douglas Opens a Wine Bar, and Spice Waala Will Expand to Columbia City
November 17, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Alanis Morissette, AJR, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for November 16

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me