It's an annual tradition for Fremont Brewing to debut their coveted "B-Bomb" (a bourbon barrel-aged imperial winter ale) on Black Friday each year. This year, bottles will go on sale at the brewery beginning at 11 am.
Get your hands on a bottle of Postdoc's 2023 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Demon Star, a "thick, rich, and powerful" imperial stout with "aromas of dark fruits, espresso, and burnt oak rose" and "bourbon, vanilla, and dark caramel flavors," which will be released at the brewery the day after Black Friday. Three other variants will also be available on tap that day: 2022 Bourbon Demon Star, 8-Year Barrel Demon Star, and, perhaps most excitingly, the brand new Black Forest Cake Demon Star (which was brewed with actual cake from the pop-up Craft Beer Bakery).
Need a little caffeine to shake off your tryptophan-induced Thanksgiving stupor? At Reuben's perennial favorite Coffee Beer and Donuts event on Friday, you can enjoy the Homer Simpson-approved combination of three Kuma Coffee-infused beers alongside a trio of brioche doughnuts with complementary flavors from the buzzy Doce Donut Co.
TeKu Tavern has already gotten a jumpstart on its annual Black Friday cellar sale, which offers vintage bottles of some of the most sought-after beers. They've even got gift bags and bows to dress up your purchases.
Show up early to get in line for Goose Island's highly anticipated once-a-year release of its Bourbon County Stout on Black Friday, both online and in stores in limited quantities.
Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2023 in Seattle
Coffee Beers, Stouts, and More
November 21, 2023
You're probably already aware that the day after Thanksgiving is full of precipitous discounts on in-demand Christmas gifts like Dyson AirWraps and Nintendo Switches, but what you may not know is that it's also become a popular day in the craft beer community for special releases and sales, especially dark, wintry beers like porters and stouts (Black Friday, get it?). Whether you're hoping to win brownie points with the craft beer geek on your Christmas list or just want to treat yourself after the hubbub of Thanksgiving, we've rounded up some events and new special releases around town for this weekend. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.