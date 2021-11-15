17 Places to Try Fried Chicken in Seattle

Seattle has been in the midst of a fried chicken renaissance for quite some time, and with recent openings like The Chicken Supply, Cookie's Country Chicken, Pelicana Chicken, and The Wandering Goose, the trend shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. We've gathered 17 of our favorite places to dine on crispy breaded birds, from Ezell's Famous Chicken to Taku. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Bok a Bok
Guy Fieri paid a visit to this fried chicken joint on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2018. The menu features Southern and Korean influences, with double-fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, rice bowls, tater tots, fries, dipping sauces, and more. Bring an appetite and try the stoner-worthy "Bowl 'O Shame" (kimchi mac and cheese, tater tots, bite-sized fried chicken, four-chili hot sauce, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, and cheese sauce).
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Bonchon
This popular South Korean fried chicken chain has gained an international following for its hand-battered, double-fried chicken. Choose between spicy or soy garlic sauce, or get a combo of both.
First Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
The Chicken Supply
Chef Paolo Campbell's newly opened "dream restaurant" in the former Opus Co. space channels the beloved fast-food chain Jollibee with its Filipino-inspired fried chicken. The menu offers crispy battered poultry (thighs, drumsticks, skewers, and wings), as well as beans and rice, marinated vegetables, house-made pickles, coconut collard greens, cold pancit, crispy potatoes, garlic rice, and butter mochi.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in
Chi Mac
Inspired by the early-2000s Korean trend of "chimaek," the pairing of crunchy fried chicken with a beer, this U-District spot (a play on "chicken" and "mac," short for beer or "maekju" in Korean) serves crispy Korean-style poultry as well as fried rice, cheesy corn, French fries, and ice cream cocktails.
Bellevue, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Communion
Chef Kristi Brown of the celebrated catering business That Brown Girl Cooks and her son and business partner Damon Bomar opened their highly anticipated "Seattle soul food" restaurant Communion in the Central District last December. The restaurant was recently featured in the New York Times' 2021 favorite restaurant list—critic Tejal Rao wrote, "The vibes at Communion are warm and welcoming, and it’s not unusual to strike up a conversation with the table next to yours while snacking on some grilled okra, or to be invited to an art opening by a stranger at the bar." Fans rave about the buttermilk fried chicken.
Central District
Dine-in
Cookie's Country Chicken
Over the weekend, the cult-favorite, finger-lickin'-good pop-up Cookie's Country Chicken soft-opened its new Ballard brick-and-mortar location, which features an expanded menu with more bowl concepts, biscuits, hot items, and soup specials, plus free parking and warm indoor seating.
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in
Ezell's Famous Chicken
"That's Oprah's favorite fried chicken" is a sentence you'll hear over and over when people refer to Ezell's. It is, indeed, famous chicken. But while we at The Stranger tend to think famous things are a load of hoopla, Ezell's reputation isn't hyperbole. The blessed people at this Seattle chain take the carnage of a basic bird and transmute it into a holy American meal. You won't find a better companion than a three-piece chicken dinner combo from Ezell's. CHASE BURNS
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Fat's Chicken & Waffles
A New Orleans–influenced Southern food gem in the heart of the Central District, Fat's has some of our favorite on-the-bone fried chicken—you can get a pair of drumsticks for a mere $5—but there are also plenty of other standouts: the savory-sweet sausage links, absolutely divine red beans and rice, toasted cornbread, and crispy fried okra. Get all of it together, and you'll be sure to have nothing but cleaned plates at the end of your meal. JAKE UITTI
Central District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Ma'ono
In Hawaiian, “ono” means “delicious,” and “ma” is a prefix that means going toward, facing, or making. Chef Mark Fuller’s mother is from Kauai, and he spent time there growing up; when demand for his fried chicken became unstoppable, he decided to make Hawaiian-inspired food to go along with it. Yes, the fried chicken is really, really good. If it's not the best fried chicken you've ever had, you're a very lucky individual. It's burnished brown, with a thick, crunchy crust and lush, flavorful flesh. BETHANY JEAN CLEMENT
West Seattle, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Milk Drunk
After the walk-up soft-serve window with seasonal flavors at the acclaimed Beacon Hill restaurant Homer became an instant hit, owners (married couple Logan Cox and Sara Knowles) opened this fast-casual restaurant with plenty of soft serve (with add-ons like waffle cones, dips, and toppings), boozy slushies, and fried chicken sandwiches, in the same building as Perihelion Brewery.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Mr. Chicken
Head to this Korean fried chicken spot for yangnyeom and honey-glazed chicken, as well as crispy wings, drumsticks, tenders, and popcorn chicken.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Pelicana Chicken
This highly anticipated Korean fried chicken chain, which was originally set to open before summer but was beset by multiple delays, is now open on Capitol Hill in the former Bill's Off Broadway space.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Quick Pack Food Mart
This dependable, inexpensive Leschi convenience store has long been cited by locals in the know as one of the best spots in the city for fried chicken. Grab a sack of crispy poultry and jojos for under 10 bucks and douse everything in their wonderful hot sauce.
Central District
Pickup
Sisters and Brothers
Like Bok a Bok above, this restaurant has also received the seal of approval from a certain bleach-haired Mayor of Flavortown. Its signature specialty, Nashville-style hot chicken, is not for the faint of heart or the spice-averse.
Uptown
Pickup, dine-in
Slab Sandwiches and Pie
The underrated lunch spot Slab's fried chicken sandwich, which started as a weekly special but earned a permanent spot because of its popularity, heats up with house-made ghost pepper ranch dressing, complemented by cabbage slaw and smoked pickles.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Taku
Top Chef: Portland fan-favorite Shota Nakajima's late-night bar Taku features marinated, battered, and twice-fried karaage chicken, inspired by the street food of Osaka and the meals Shota's mom made for him growing up, as well as kegged cocktails, boilermakers, and Suntory Whisky highballs made with a Toki highball machine. If you're not particularly hungry, try the perfectly portioned "Lil Snack," which includes a few nuggets and a sprinkle of fries. Alternatively, if you're starving, throw caution to the wind and order the "Fuck It Bucket," which comes with a whopping three pounds of nuggets and a pound of fries.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
The Wandering Goose
Capitol Hill's dearly departed Southern restaurant The Wandering Goose recently made a triumphant return at the Tokeland Hotel, which was purchased by chef/owner Heather Earnhardt and her husband Zac Young in 2018. The revived location is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves hearty, homey fare like Dungeness crab melts and fried rockfish sandwiches in addition to—of course—its famous fried chicken plate with either salt and pepper or "sweet heat dipped" chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and collard greens. Complete the meal with a side of fluffy buttermilk biscuits.
Tokeland
Dine-in
17 Places to Try Fried Chicken in Seattle
Seattle has been in the midst of a fried chicken renaissance for quite some time, and with recent openings like The Chicken Supply, Cookie's Country Chicken, Pelicana Chicken, and The Wandering Goose, the trend shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. We've gathered 17 of our favorite places to dine on crispy breaded birds, from Ezell's Famous Chicken to Taku. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.