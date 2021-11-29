18 Great Wine Bars, Wine Shops, and Other Places to Get Wine in Seattle

Though our craft beer scene may get all the attention, Seattle is also home to a wealth of wonderful wine destinations, from natural wine specialists like Vif, L'Oursin, Left Bank, and La Dive to charming bars like Bottlehouse and Cépaé Tasting Room. We've rounded up this list of our favorite places in the city to sip wine and buy bottles, so you can unleash your inner oenophile. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.



The Barrel Thief

This Fremont wine and whiskey bar offers "a chill atmosphere in which to explore and enjoy wine, spirits, and small plate food," with "one of the largest selections of wines-by-the-glass on the planet."

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Bottlehouse

Bottlehouse is an elegant wine bar and “shoppe” located upstairs from Madrona’s urban winery, Wilridge (which makes special Bottlehouse blends). The motto: “Dwell, Drink, Be Well,” which sounds soothing. The place was made with 80 percent reclaimed materials (including beams from a Capitol Hill duplex as seating and Montana barn wood) and focuses on local producers. They've also got two covered and heated patios, including their clear covered "greenhouse" patio and their outdoor "winegarden."

Madrona

Pickup, dine-in



Cépaé Tasting Room

This swanky wine bar features a collection of over 150 bottles of wine available by the glass, hand-selected by French expat and wine importer and retailer Julien Hervet. Visit the adjoining "French concept store" L'Experience Paris to try French pastries and browse items like Pierre Hermé macarons, Mariage Frères tea, and Bordier butter without the cost of airfare.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Champagne Diner

With details like aluminum-edged tables and vinyl upholstery, Champagne Diner evokes a cool teen TV hangout by way of a 1980s new-wave music video, a romantic vision in jewel-like turquoise and faded mauve. The Interbay restaurant in the former space of Citizen Six is the brainchild of Bryn Lumsden, a veteran barkeep and former Fleet Foxes member who founded the impeccable Pioneer Square cocktail den Damn the Weather. (The name is an obscure Seinfeld reference, from the "Champagne Video" store that made a cameo in multiple episodes.) And of course, with a name like Champagne Diner, wines play a key role in the festive and celebratory atmosphere. Though Lumsden hesitates to throw around the buzzword "natural wine" because of its faddishness, the thoughtfully curated wine list is indeed all-natural.

Interbay

Pickup, dine-in



Champion Wine Cellars

This cellar founded by local wine pioneer Emile Ninaud in 1969 boasts the distinction of being Seattle's oldest wine shop and offers over 1,500 labels of premium wines from all over the world. Current owner Erin Lyman, who's previously spent time as a bartender at Pike Place's iconic Zig Zag Cafe and as a wine director at Café Campagne, carries on Ninaud's legacy of friendly service and helpful advice.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine

DeLaurenti has sold amazing cheeses, wines, and specialty foods at the corner of First and Pike in Pike Place Market for approximately 1,000 years. The upstairs wine section is a hidden gem with a surprisingly comprehensive selection of 1,600 wines, with everything from Old World classics to up-and-coming natural wines to local producers. The staff is well-informed and makes on-point recommendations for any budget or occasion. There's also a wide variety of obscure beers and bitters.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Drink Books

If your idea of a perfect night in involves cozying up with a glass of natural wine and a captivating page-turner, we've got some good news for you: Co-owners Kim Kent and Emily Schikura recently opened Drink Books, a new pop-up bookshop with evocative, hand-curated book and wine pairings in Phinney Ridge. The shop focuses on natural wine and titles from women, transgender, and non-binary authors, so you can enjoy gripping reads like Hangsaman by Shirley Jackson alongside wines like Loop de Loop's Wallflower Red 2020, a blend of Syrah, Pinot, and Grüner.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup

Footprint Wine

Former Sixth Avenue Wine Seller bar manager Kenneth Dillon opened this sustainably-minded wine bar specializing in biodynamic, organic, and/or local wines and offering wine on tap as well as in bottles and cans. The bar also has some food options, including pâté and crostini.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

La Dive

This hip Capitol Hill bar and bottle shop named for a famed wine festival in France offers a wide selection of natural wine, with a food menu of Eastern European-inspired nosh like potato pelmeni dumplings and sardines on toast. Try one of the alternative frozen wine slushies such as “frojalais” or “friesling,” or throw caution to the wind and go for one of their “Chambongs,” an ingenious beer bong-like device that allows you to pour expensive fizzy wine (or Miller High Life or White Claw) down your gullet as efficiently as humanly possible. Don’t forget to check out the bathroom and take a selfie in the 360-degree mirror—The Stranger named it one of Seattle’s “best bathrooms for fucking” for a reason.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Le Caviste

This Denny Triangle gem from Seattle wine mind David Butler serves up exactly the type of sidewalk bistro fare you might find yourself noshing on after a long morning spent traipsing around Paris. There’s always an ample selection of cheese and charcuterie boards, the stuff on those boards is always amazing, and the salads and specials that accompany the core offerings are similarly on point. You can consistently find beef tartare, poisson en papillote (fish in paper), and salad with warm chèvre, and will occasionally be treated to pleasant surprises like choucroute garnie. As wonderful as the compact menu is, it’s really all about the wine. Longtime sommelier Butler knows wine and, more importantly, he knows how to source it. Le Caviste is your chance to get stuff by the glass you won’t find elsewhere, as they usually have at least a dozen glass pours on offer. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Pike Place Market

Pickup, dine-in

Left Bank

Seattle's "oldest and smallest natural wine bar and bottle shop" is well worth the trip to South Park for its cozy, hip atmosphere, vinyl collection, and lovingly chosen wines. You can even bring in a crispy char-broiled cheeseburger from the nearby neighborhood staple Loretta’s Northwesterner. Check out the “Captain’s Shelf” for owner Campbell Scarborough's favorite picks.

South Park

Pickup, dine-in



Light Sleeper and Wide Eyed Wines

Chef Eli Dahlin (who has previously worked at Damn the Weather and Walrus and the Carpenter) and sommelier Ezra Wicks opened the wine bar Light Sleeper inside Chophouse Row, serving naturally leavened wood-fired pizzas, soups, and salads as well as an extensive selection of natural wine. The adjacent wine shop Wide Eyed Wines also stocks the bar's entire inventory so that diners can take home their favorites.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



L'Oursin

This lively seafood-focused French bistro in the Central District features funky, offbeat biodynamic natural wines with evocative descriptions like "stony après-ski hot tub wine" and "bodice-ripping romance novel of dessert wines." A sparkling, irreverent joie de vivre suffuses every square inch of the space, which is dim and imbued with a faint golden glow from the pendant lighting at the bar.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Molly's Bottle Shop

This community-focused natural wine bottle shop with locations in Ballard and West Seattle is helmed by Molly Ringe, who works as a wine buyer at the cocktail bar Baker's (located next door to the Ballard location). Ringe curates a thoughtful selection with a wide array of indie winemakers and also frequently features local vendors like Oso Negro Baking Co. and Allie Harkless Designs.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery



The Princess and the Bear

Married couple Carol Bailey, a retired attorney, and Dr. Steve Medwell, a retired surgeon, opened this tasting room dedicated to French wine earlier this year. The shop is the only in the country to exclusively carry wines from the Languedoc-Roussillon region in southern France, which Bailey and Medwell fell in love with on a trip, and features many affordably priced small-batch wines, with most of the selection coming from women winemakers.

South Park

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Purple Cafe & Wine Bar

Heavy Restaurant Group (Lot No. 3, The Commons, and Barrio) runs this cafe and wine bar with locations in Seattle and Bellevue, both of which feature an impressive global wine selection (over 80 glasses and 600 bottles!) and a classic American/seasonal Northwest menu.

Downtown, Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Vif and Petite Soif

Co-owners Shawn Mead and Lauren Feldman run Vif, a charming, light-filled cafe, restaurant, and wine shop in Fremont that helped pioneer the natural wine scene in Seattle, with a focus on European wines. The duo also opened the equally delightful spinoff wine bar Petite Soif in Beacon Hill, which serves bites like focaccia sandwiches, salami, olives, serrano ham, cheese, and tinned fish.

Fremont, Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Vinnie's Wine Shop

This natural wine bar and bottle shop comes to you from married couple Chris Elford and Anu Apte-Elford, the owners of the popular tiki bar Navy Strength, the cocktail bar Rob Roy, and the sports bar Trade Winds Tavern. Named in honor of Apte-Elford's mother Vinaya, the spot features over 60 limited-intervention wines from all over the world.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in