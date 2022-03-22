20 Restaurants You Should Try in Seattle This Spring

NEW RESTAURANTS

Bake Shop

Former Hot Cakes director of operations Krista Nelson and London Plane alum Madeline McDonald opened this all-day cafe serving pastries, sourdough, toasts, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and salads in Queen Anne in late December. The spot also serves coffee, loose-leaf tea, kombucha, beer, and natural wine by the glass or bottle and encourages customers to bring their own cup to minimize waste.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bar Miriam

This old-timey gastropub and cocktail bar opened in Queen Anne in February, serving craft cocktails, aperitifs, local beer, and wine alongside bites like charred escabeche, tandoori eggplant, ricotta gnocchi, Kentucky fried soft-shell crab, cassoulet croquettes, and avocado-yuzu whoopie pies. Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen writes, "The cocktail list is immaculate, echoing chi-chi bars like Foreign National or Canon , while the space itself is no-frills, with regular bracketed shelves built right into the wall behind the bar to hold up the liquor. But they're clearly big liquor nerds here; the bottle collection is loaded with arcane stuff."

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Big Max Burger Co.

The Queen Anne fine-dining restaurant Eden Hill 's more casual, family-friendly spinoff Eden Hill Provisions rebranded as the fast food-centric Big Max Burger Co. in November. The spot, which features self-order kiosks and a Coke machine, highlights Eden Hill Provisions' most popular item, the eponymous Big Max burger (named for chef/co-owner Maximillian Petty and featuring two beef patties, lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized and chopped red onion, smoked cheddar, malt-maple ketchup, and "Max sauce" on a challah bun). Besides the namesake burger, the menu also includes the "Queen Animal" (a burger with smoked bacon, frizzled onions, avocado, and house barbecue sauce), deep-fried "caramel corn" Brussels sprouts, a veggie burger with pastrami-cured celery root, a "Hot Mama hen" buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, and a kid-friendly "Little Sammy Slider."

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bunsoy

In February, Ballard Cut and Parish Northwest owner Tommy Patrick opened a new Filipino restaurant called Bunsoy in the former Matador space in Ballard, helmed by Parish Northwest chef Rhabbie Coquia. Coquia, who grew up in Manila, first launched the concept as a successful pop-up at Musang. The restaurant is named for a term of endearment for the youngest sibling (like Coquia himself).

Ballard

Dine-in



The Chicken Supply

In 2021, chef Paolo Campbell transformed the former Opus Co. space into his "dream restaurant," a Filipino fried chicken joint. The spot offers, of course, crispy battered poultry (thighs, drumsticks, skewers, and wings), as well as beans and rice, marinated vegetables, house-made pickles, coconut collard greens, cold pancit, crispy potatoes, garlic rice, and butter mochi. Things sell out quickly, so be sure to pre-order.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Chuck's Hop Shop and Muriel's All Day Eats

Good news for anyone who fits the Venn diagram between bibliophiles, beer geeks, and bagel lovers: The ever-popular craft beer destination Chuck's Hop Shop opened its long-awaited location inside Seward Park's Third Place Books in late January, along with the kosher Jewish eatery and pareve bakery Muriel's All Day Eats, a spinoff from the Pinehurst-based deli and bakery Zylberschtein's . The space offers 19 brews on tap in addition to bagels, fries, avocado toast, brioche doughnuts, challah, and carrot fritters with dukkah dipping sauce.

Seward Park

Pickup, dine-in



Cookie's Country Chicken

The cult-favorite, finger-lickin'-good pop-up Cookie's Country Chicken's Ballard brick-and-mortar location features a menu with bone-in chicken, boneless "tendies," fried chicken sandwiches, mashed potato bowls, poutine, mac and cheese, collard greens, and more.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dough Joy

The vegan and queer-owned doughnut truck Dough Joy, which owners Christopher Ballard and Sean Willis call "Seattle’s only 100% plant-based yeast-raised doughnut truck," recently opened a brick-and-mortar location on Capitol Hill in the former space of Old School Frozen Custard . The shop offers flavors like the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), "Cookie Butta," Vanilla Bean with Sea Salt, Banana French Toast, Peanut Butter Oreo, and more, as well as coffee from Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Garzón

Chef Jose Garzón's Latinx street food pop-up Garzón is now running a permanent residency inside Belltown's Black Cat Bar , where it slings some of its most popular dishes, such as lomo saltado, Cuban ropa vieja bowls, and an Argentinian chicken milanese sandwich.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Hi Life

Book your next ferry ride now: Rondo and Tamari Bar 's highly anticipated new sister restaurant Hi Life recently soft-opened next to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal and is now serving up dreamy bento boxes, poké bowls, and its namesake whiskey highballs, which are carbonated in a special Suntory Toki machine. Other offerings include a Japanese curry with wagyu and kurobuta pork and a bowl of Pike Place Chowder 's signature clam chowder topped with house-made chili oil.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, dine-in



Made In House

Georgetown's BOPBOX , a family-run eatery specializing in Korean-inspired rice-based dishes with seasonal veggies and house-made kimchi, runs this deli spinoff in Fremont, serving fresh meals with seasonal, scratch-made components. The spot features a grab-and-go section and a counter-service dining room and offers a rotating sampler plate of offerings like seasoned veggie japchae, kale and butternut squash tempura, and herby quinoa lentil salad, plus a produce-packed "Mom's medley bibimbop" and a hearty "stone pot bop."

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Maíz

The owners of the popular Mexican restaurant Sazón opened this artisan tortillería in Pike Place Market in November, selling tortillas and antojitos (street snacks) like tacos and tamales, plus drinks like champurrado.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Money Frog

Hangry Panda owners Joe and Lucy Ye and Taurus Ox co-owner Khampaeng “KP” Panyathong will soft open their new "no-frills" pan-Asian bar and brunch spot in the former Vios Cafe & Marketplace space on Wednesday, March 23, with a grand opening to follow later this spring. On the initial menu: sambal honey mustard green beans, chicken-fried frog legs, condensed milk pecan prawns, soft-shell chili crab, "money fries" (crinkle-cut fries with plant-based Impossible meat doubanjiang chili and vegan nacho cheese sauce), curry ketchup fried rice, and yakisoba cacio e pepe.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sankaku

Named for the Japanese word for "triangle," this onigiri cafe and bar (previously a pop-up) officially opened inside Capitol Hill's Melrose Market at the beginning of January. The Stranger's Jas Keimig writes, "On a recent afternoon visit, I had two of Sankaku's classic onigiris: the ume konbu (salty pickled plum with konbu, a type of edible kelp) and the tuna mayo (flaky albacore tuna doused in kewpie mayo with sesame seeds). Unlike traditional onigiri that has all the filling in a compacted center, Sankaku disperses it throughout the ball so that each bite is a delicate mix of rice and filling...I found myself in a satisfying rhythm of rice ball, cucumber, rice ball, cucumber, ascending to a kind of textural heaven."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Vivienne's Bistro

Chef Danna Hwang's menu at this sleek Asian bistro in downtown Mercer Island showcases Cantonese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese-American influences and includes char siu, kalbi short ribs, deep-fried oysters, spicy pork wontons, roast duck, and pork belly with pickled mustard greens.

Mercer Island

Pickup, dine-in



WeRo

Wes Yoo, who had bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald two years earlier, reconnected with his love of Korean comfort food in 2020 during the advent of the pandemic. Inspired by the food he ate growing up in Seoul, he started a Korean takeout pop-up, which quickly gained a loyal following. Now, Yoo has reopened the Gerald as WeRo (a Korean word meaning "comfort," "upwards," and "to the stomach"), serving modern Korean food and cocktails. The updated menu, which is subject to change, offers 24-hour-roasted Yukon gold potatoes (a tribute to the kind often found at Korean highway rest stops), jeon (savory kimchi pancakes), fried wings, and ssam platters with steak or tofu.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

COMING SOON

Banzai Teriyaki

Top Chef fan favorite and Taku owner Shota Nakajima recently revealed that he is opening a "teriyaki dive bar" in an unexpected location—Cle Elum. The upcoming spot, which is set to soft open on Saturday, March 26, will feature chicken, salmon, short rib, and vegetable teriyaki dishes, plus ice cream mochi parfaits and a rooftop bar with sake and cocktails created by seasoned bartender Elmer Dulla.

Cle Elum



MariPili Tapas Bar

It was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to the iconic Capitol Hill spot Cafe Presse in February, but at least there's a silver lining: The space will be taken over by chef Grayson Corrales, who will open her debut restaurant MariPili, a Spanish tapas spot inspired by the flavors of the Galicia region, this spring.

Capitol Hill

Noodle/Bar

Travis Post and Lisa Zack, the owners of the Sichuan/Yunnan restaurant Plenty of Clouds on Capitol Hill, plan to launch Noodle/Bar, a noodle-focused spinoff, in the former Feierabend space in South Lake Union on April 20, according to a press release. Inspired by the weekly "Noodle Night" specials at Plenty of Clouds, the upcoming spot will feature Chinese noodles made with Washington-grown wheat.

South Lake Union



Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe

Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in November, is about to add "restaurant owner" to her resumé: She's planning a banchan-focused brick-and-mortar shop called Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe. Upshaw hasn't yet announced a location for the Korean comfort food business but hopes to open it sometime in late spring or early summer 2022.

Location TBA