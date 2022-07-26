Choco Tacos May Be Going Away, But You Can Still Get Them at These Three Places in Seattle

As if the world didn't have enough problems right now, Klondike broke the terrible news this week that it will discontinue Choco Tacos, its nostalgic frozen dairy treat served in a folded ice cream cone. Apparently, the nutty, chocolatey confection, a longtime staple of ice cream trucks and convenience store freezers, was selling poorly. However, all is not lost: you'll still be able to find Choco Tacos, albeit not in their original incarnation, in three places in Seattle. Who knows—maybe you'll even like these versions more!

First, the James Beard-nominated cocktail bar Canon was quick to respond to the tragic news by posting about a Choco Taco special of their own. Theirs puts a decidedly grown-up spin on the classic with toasted cashews, bourbon caramel, and spiced dark chocolate. Try it with a whiskey from their wide selection of spirits for an extra-distinguished pairing.



Next, the Ballard restaurant Sawyer has also been paying homage to Choco Tacos since it first opened in the summer of 2018. Their upscale tribute also incorporates the flavors of another childhood favorite—s'mores—with a graham cracker waffle cone, peanut butter ice cream, and toasted meringue.



Finally, good things come to those who wait, and if you're able to wait until October 4, you'll be rewarded with Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw's "Choco Tacolate" special in honor of National Taco Day. The returning fan-favorite, limited-time special features a handmade waffle cone taco shell, filled with cinnamon ancho ice cream, dipped in single-origin chocolate, and sprinkled with flaky salt. As Salt & Straw puts it, "When one freezer door closes, another one opens."

We hope these suggestions will lessen the blow of the loss of the beloved Choco Taco! For more delicious ways to cool down in this week's heat wave, check out our guide to where to get ice cream in Seattle .