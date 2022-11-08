Local Music Spotlight: 15 Shows to Check Out in the Rest of 2022

Though there's no shortage of major touring artists coming through Seattle, the local music scene is strong and worthy of your support. And since there's no time like the holiday season to show some extra love to our local community, we've rounded up a small selection of upcoming shows featuring hometown bands and artists that you shouldn't miss. You heard it here first.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie

Help raise money for local musicians at this fundraiser for Seattle nonprofit SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare). Though the A-list lineup may not exactly be "local," the cause certainly is, and the pantheon of PNW music legends is not to be missed: Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Peter Buck (REM), Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Charity Rose Thielen with Matty Gervais (The Head and The Heart), and plenty more. If that's not enough for you, they'll also be performing the music of David Bowie.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $30)

NOVEMBER 23-26

Andy Coe Band: 6th Annual Thankful Dead

Local psychedelic jammers Andy Coe Band will bring you a hefty serving of Grateful Dead covers both before and after Thanksgiving for their sixth annual Thankful Dead concert.

(Nectar, Fremont, $20 - $55)

THROUGH NOVEMBER 23

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will continue this week with highlights including Damien Jurado , psych-rock duo The Black Tones , guitar-driven rockers Smokey Brights , and trumpeter Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo with his Shrine All-Star Band.

(Various locations)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Local rockers like Kevin Murphy of The Moondoggies, Ian Cunningham of Acid Tongue, Cameron Lavi-Jones of King Youngblood, and many others will pay tribute to Canadian roots rockers The Band's 1978 farewell concert, The Last Waltz, at this annual fundraiser for Northwest Harvest.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $20 - $25)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Shaina Shepherd & Josiah Johnson

Gear up for a magical night of local sounds with powerhouse vocalist Shaina Shepherd—the frontwoman of grungy soul outfit BEARAXE—who applies her soulful voice to a wide range of genres. Singer-songwriter Josiah Johnson, best known as a founding member of indie-folk outfit The Head and The Heart, will also perform.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $18 - $20)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

KEXP Presents: The Cave Singers with Your Heart Breaks

Seattle-hailing trio The Cave Singers, whom Stranger writer Leilani Polk once described as "vaguely dark and brooding, marked by washes of airy twanginess and strains of melodica," will bring their dynamic blend of indie, Americana, and folk rock back for a hometown show alongside the beloved indie rock project Your Heart Breaks.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $20)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

SMooCH 2022

The charity circuit will get an indie-rock soundtrack as a pitch-perfect lineup gathers to help raise funds for Seattle Children's Hospital. Attendees will get the unique treat of pairing their five-star meals (courtesy of renowned chef Ethan Stowell) with live sets from artists including longtime power-pop outfit Visqueen. VIP ticket holders will be treated to an additional intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone.

(The Showbox, Downtown Seattle, $75 - $250)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show

Local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson (AKA Deep Sea Diver) will harness your holiday cheer with a two-night "Christmas extravaganza," putting her signature doo-wop and pop-infused indie rock stamp on classic holiday carols. Fellow Seattle artists BYLAND and Racoma will join the festivities.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $25)

Wild Powwers with Constant Lovers

Former Stranger writer Amber Cortes wrote of Seattle-based Wild Powwers, "Fans of guitar-driven rock will dig this trio's wily, grungy ways. Each member contributes to the band's immense sound: Jordan Gomes builds full and heavy bass lines, Lupe Flores wails on the drums like there's no tomorrow, and guitarist and vocalist Lara Hilgeman's forceful voice will rip you apart (in a good way)." Catch them performing alongside the local hard rock quartet Constant Lovers.

(High Dive, Fremont, $14 - $17)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Snow Globe Holiday Concert

Snow Globe, the annual holiday benefit concert that has provided thousands of meals for Northwest Harvest, is back for a 6th year with performances from Seattle artists including singer-songwriter Kristin Chambers and jazz ensemble the Mack Grout Trio.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Artist Home's 9th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

For the ninth year running, Artist Home, the Seattle-based talent-buying, event-promoting, and artist-consulting collective, will host a New Year's Eve bash featuring artists with whom they've worked. Dance your way into 2023 with holiday-appropriate covers from members of Seattle bands of the rock, soul, folk, and pop variety, including Smokey Brights, Tomo Nakayama, Thunderpussy, Lisa Prank, Warren Dunes, King Youngblood, and plenty more.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $45)

Sunset New Year's Eve Bash with Smoker Dad, Peyote Ugly, Family Worship Center, and TV Star

Say goodbye and good riddance to 2022 with an impressive lineup of local talent including "Southern fried" rockers Smoker Dad, psych-rock quartet Peyote Ugly, garage rock band Family Worship Center alt-country outfit TV Star.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

This is only a small selection of local artists' shows—there are lots more that are also worth your time! Check the local artist spotlight section of our live music calendar for more.

Other Upcoming Shows from Seattle Artists Who Have Made It Big

Though they may not be considered "local" anymore, these hometown artists are part of Seattle's musical legacy. Don't miss their hometown shows.

NOVEMBER 21–23

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour

Issaquah-born, Portland-based indie rockers Modest Mouse stick around for three hometown consecutive shows in honor of the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West, by playing the album in its entirety. Although the band's lineup has fluctuated through the years, founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green will be present alongside recent additions Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. Local industrial-lounge outfit Mattress will get the night started.

(The Showbox, Downtown, $47.50 - $50)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023

sunn O)))

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote: "sunn O)))’s records are nice, but you really need to experience the doom-drone duolive to fully appreciate the oppressive majesty of their music. When I saw them at Neumos in 2005, their sonic warfare electrified my ear hairs and rippled my pants nonstop." The pair will return to town on their Shoshin (初心) Duo tour, with press materials promising "profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume." If you're sunn O))) fan, then you probably understand what those words mean!

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $35.50 - $40.50)

JUNE 9–11, 2023

Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell: Echoes Through The Canyon

After suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, folk/jazz legend Joni Mitchell began hosting private jam sessions at her LA residence to assist her recovery, with noted musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Harry Styles. One guest, beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, made it her mission to get these "Joni Jams" to the stage; first with a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival, and now with a two-day concert at the scenic Gorge. Carlile will headline the first night, Mitchell the second night (her first headlining show in over 20 years!), and country supergroup The Highwomen (consisting of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) taking the stage on night three alongside Tanya Tucker.

(Gorge Amphitheater)