The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 10-12, 2023



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Celebrity Carnage

Found footage livestreamers Museum of Home Video will present their first "feature-length mixtape" at The Beacon. Consider it an Oscars pregame—you'll bear witness to the finest Hollywood hacks, eccentrics, and feather boa-wearing oddballs, including Zsa Zsa Gabor, Billy Crystal, and "Sly Stallone shilling trash." Clips from the 1990 Grammys, where Milli Vanilli won Best New Artist, round out the descent into Hollywood hell.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $5)

FOOD & DRINK

Barleywine Bacchanal XXI

Barleywines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 21st edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews,” which will feature 24 hefty barleywines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

(Beveridge Place Pub, Seaview)

LIVE MUSIC

Oranj Goodman: Live In-Store at Easy Street Records

Seattle-raised hip-hop and R&B gem ⁠Oranj Goodman, who Spotify named one of their Fresh Finds Artists of 2020, will celebrate the release of his new album, 13th & Paradise, with a free in-store performance.

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

volunteerPark with Milo Venus

VolunteerPark is a new jazz project that takes inspiration from Herbie Hancock, leaning into a sound rife with electronic flairs. Singer-songwriter Milo Venus will first play tunes from her debut EP.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Gaytrix Revelations

Move and groove between three rooms of freaky electronic tunes at this "reality enhancing, closet shattering, dance flight of queer experience" with DJ sets from DJ Having Sex, Emma Ecstasy, Othrwrld (PDX), P. Ross!, Rowan Ruthless, Sharlese, and Succubass. All-black attire is highly encouraged!

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.90)

READINGS & TALKS

A Reading of Readings

Poets from the University of Chicago Press Phoenix Poets series and the Dallas-based publishing house Deep Vellum will share their work at this free reading hosted by Iowa MFA grad Srikanth Reddy and Deep Vellum poetry editor Sebastián H. Páramo. Drop by to take in some literary culture and you might get to peek at Museum of Museums' current shows.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

VISUAL ART

Sasha Petrenko: FOREST TIME WATER

"Earthling, artist, and storyteller" Sasha Petrenko serves up an ecofeminist sci-fi rock opera in FOREST TIME WATER, an immersive installation that allows visitors to trigger vinyl records, radios, and videos to reimagine the tale of an expelled paleodendrologist. The post-apocalyptic work fits in with Petrenko's interdisciplinary approach, which blends sculpture, theater, video, sound, and somatic experiences.

(Jack Straw Cultural Center, University District, free; closing)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Fancy Cafeteria

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, $15)

Who's High?

How strong are your stoner-detection skills? At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage? Take a guess at Who's High?

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, $15)

COMMUNITY

Seattle St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023

Éirinn go Brách! Spread some cheer on the greenest holiday of the year at the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

(4th and James, Downtown, free)

FILM

James Baldwin Abroad

We no longer live in the age of intellectual giants. Ours is like the age that followed the extinction of dinosaurs, but the age of mice. And if a mind is larger than usual, it is condemned to a contest, not with equals but the dumbest rocks on the planet. Think only of the war of worthless words between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Baldwin, whose masterpieces are found in his collection of essays rather than his novels, an opinion that close friend Lorraine Hansberry also held, spent a large part of life not in America. He first spent, after leaving the US, 13 years in Paris, then a decade in Istanbul, and finally called Southern France home. James Baldwin Abroad are three films that complement his life as an exile, the most fascinating of the three being Sedat Pakay’s James Baldwin: From Another Place (1973). One can't get enough of images of the giant in an ancient city. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. This weekend’s theme is “Espionage!”—expect standout spy thrillers from cinema's silent and early sound eras.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

Scarecrow's Oscar Preview with Lance Rhoades

Bona fide film history buff Lance Rhoades will continue Scarecrow Video's tradition of Oscar pregaming at this virtual preview, where he'll resurrect the highs and lows of previous ceremonies and offer up his predictions on who will walk away with a garish golden statue.

(Virtual via Scarecrow Video, free)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Barbara Loden's Wanda, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Virtual via Scarecrow Video, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Mama Đút Pop-Up

Thuy Pham's Portland pop-up-turned-restaurant Mama Đút specializes in vegan Vietnamese food, with remarkably realistic plant-based versions of crispy pork belly, chicken wings, and other meats. Since opening in November 2020, the spot has grown into a huge sensation and taken the Portland food scene by storm, even garnering Pham a James Beard nomination. You can get a rare chance to try it yourself minus the road trip at this pop-up event in collaboration with the vegan Jewish deli Ben & Esther's.

(Ben & Esther's, Capitol Hill)

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Stiefel Select - Single Barrel Bourbon - Release Party @ HDC Ballard

Be among the first to try Heritage Distilling Co.'s new Stiefel Select Single Barrel High Rye Bourbon, described as a "throw the cork into the fire" whiskey with complex flavors of grain, fruit, spice, wood, cocoa, violet, and chamomile. The food truck Los Papi's Comida Mexicana will sling Mexico City-style cuisine, the vendor Endless Welded Jewelry will hawk handmade wares, and the "old-time bluegrass stringband" $4 Shoe will bring the Americana vibes.

(Heritage Distilling Company, Ballard, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Death Rehearsal 3: Raica, Dark Sparkler, Occult A/V, Accuraci, and Shoyei

Up-and-coming indie label Deathrange Collective will present the third edition of Death Rehearsal, its showcase of electronic, ambient, experimental, and DIY music with a focus on PNW talent. This edition will feature performances from Raica, Dark Sparkler, Occult A/V, Accuraci, and Shoyei.

(Belltown Yacht Club, Belltown, $12-$15)

Sound Off! 2023

Now in its 22nd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the center stage at the Sky Church, complete with a light show, sound engineers, and droves of roaring fans. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off the original music that they've been brewing during their year-long mentoring program.

(MoPOP, Uptown, free)

Steve Fisk & Lori Goldston, S. Glass, Forrest Friends, and Lara/Abyss

Renowned PNW producer, audio engineer, and musician Steve Fisk has worked with an A-list cast of rock bands, including Nirvana, Soundgarden, the Screaming Trees, Beat Happening, and Car Seat Headrest. For this performance, he will be joined by cellist Lori Goldston (known for her role in experimental rock band Earth in addition to Nirvana's iconic MTV Unplugged performance) for a set of experimental sounds and improvisations. The evening will open with electronic artist S. Glass, industrial duo Forrest Friends, and ambient project Lara/Abyss.

(Gallery 1412, Central District, $5-15 suggested donation)

Teather

Seattle-via-LA electro-pop artist Teather will celebrate the release of her new EP, Devotion Takes Its Toll, which features local indie and electronic act Thavoron, August V.M., and Luc Jardie. Get ready to dance with a bounty of '90s rave beats, dreamy vocals, and cathartic lyricism.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

PERFORMANCE

NonSeq Series Presents DXARTS: Embodied Knowledge

The experimental concert series Nonsequitur will continue its 2023 programming with an expansive showcase of DXARTS graduates (that's the University of Washington's Department of Digital Arts and Experimental Media). Expand your mind with an evening full of audiovisual works, screenings, and other "out there" performances from Esteban Agosin, Chari Glogovac-Smith, Umut Gunduz, Eleanor Jones, Nicolas Kisic Aguirre, Laura Luna Castillo, Michele Newman, Althea Rao, Sadaf Sadri, Wei Yang, and Beau Jeffrey Wood.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5 – $20 donation at the door)

READINGS & TALKS

Reading with Keisha Bush

East Harlem-based writer and New School MFA grad Keisha Bush will drop by Wa Na Wari for this free reading from her 2021 debut book No Heaven for Good Boys, a New York Times Editors' Choice novel that puts a modern spin on a classic Oliver Twist plotline. (AWP attendees, don't miss this inspiring cool-down after a long day of panels and schmoozing.)

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free)

Third Man Books, Maggot Brain Magazine, and Hex Enduction Records present: A Reading and Discussion with Matt Goody, Steve Turner, and Dave Segal

Stranger writer and DJ Dave Segal will moderate this discussion between Matt Goody, author of the raucous history lesson Needles & Plastic: Flying Nun Records 1981-1988, and Steve Turner, Mudhoney guitarist and author of the down-and-dirty Seattle grunge tome Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through the Grunge Explosion.

(Hex Enductions Records & Books, North Seattle, free)

Ways with Words: Honoring the Paths of Women Immigrants and Refugees

We can think of no better way to celebrate Women's History Month than at this evening of poetry readings, where attendees will hear words from former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, Lake County Poet Laureate and Academy of American Poets fellow Georgina Marie Guardado, Somali language poet Hamdi Abdulle, and others. Led by Merna Ann Hecht, who founded the Stories of Arrival: Refugee & Immigrant Youth Voices poetry project at Foster High School in Tukwila, the event aims to "explore the divergent paths of women immigrants and refugees from around the world."

(Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, Pike Place Market, free)

VISUAL ART

MUTHA DECADE Art Party and Exhibition

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the radical parenting rag MUTHA Magazine alongside cartoonists MariNaomi (I Thought You Loved Me) and Megan Kelso (Who Will Make the Pancakes) at this conversation and party, where attendees can nosh on snacks with other DIY publishing lovers and hear from MUTHA editor Meg Lemke.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

Saturday University: Architect George Nakashima’s Tranquil Spaces

Mira Nakashima, architect and daughter of acclaimed woodworker George Nakashima, was born in Seattle in 1942 and incarcerated at the Minidoka internment camp in southern Idaho. As the current director of Nakashima Woodworkers in New Hope, Pennsylvania, she explores Japanese "shibu, wabi, sabi" aesthetics; she'll share more about her process, her father's projects, and family stories at this talk.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, $8-$15)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Cafe y Espanol: Casual Conversations in Spanish & Coffee

Brush up on your español at these hour-long coffee-fueled sessions with native speakers and novice learners alike.

(Assembly Seattle, Ballard, free)

FILM

Clock-Out Lounge and Raised by TV Present: A Free and All Ages Academy Awards Viewing Party

Seattle pop culture nerds Raised by TV will host this free live Oscars viewing at Beacon Hill mainstay the Clock-Out Lounge, where Hollywood experts can snag drinks and snacks and make their best guesses at the night's winners in exchange for "random prizes."

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, free)

Film Awards Party 2023

This evening of festivities celebrates the Oscars with live commentary and a chance to win free movie tickets for a year. Doll up in your best Oscar-ready attire for the costume contest, and don't forget us when you're famous.

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, $12.50-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Bach Choir: Motets II

The Seattle Bach Choir will join the Paper Puppet Opera for an imaginative shadow puppet show accompanied by choral renditions of Bach's classic motets.

(Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, North Beach/ Blue Ridge, Donation)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Duck under the Fremont Bridge for the winter season, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle Secrets

Drawing from radically honest projects like PostSecret, Mortified, and Found Magazine, this mysterious—and hilarious—show compiles anonymously submitted secrets from Seattleites and uses the city's dirty laundry to create improvised scenes. Expect a mix of lighthearted laughs, tea-sipping, and catharsis.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Cocaine Bear

Lots of cocaine!!! One bear!!!!!! A movie about a bear who consumed a buttload of cocaine. It's based, if you do not know, on a real bear. But cocaine, which fell from the sky, killed the real bear—a black bear who is spending eternity in a Kentucky mall. The movie bear does not die from an overdose but becomes larger than life and death. He goes on a rampage. He destroys this and that. Humans scream and die. And this is a comedy! How can we miss this movie? It sounds like top-notch trash. I hope it doesn't suffer the fate of Snakes on a Plane. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Oscar Shorts 2023: Live Action

These brief but spellbinding stories have made an impression on the Academy. Predict the winners at separate screenings of the nominated films in live action, animation, and documentary categories. Standouts include Ivalu, a meditative, icy tale based on a graphic novel set in Greenland's tundra, and Le Pupille, an inventive tale co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón and set in a Catholic boarding house during World War I.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

The Quiet Girl

Currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, this meditative drama set in '80s-era rural Ireland follows a young girl who is removed from her impoverished household and sent to live on a foster family's farm. The first-ever Irish-language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar, The Quiet Girlgrasps a difficult emotional stage—one Letterboxd reviewer reported sensing "the feeling of when you're a child and things just happen to you and everything dimly feels like your fault."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14. Friday-Sunday)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

It's been years since I've seen Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, but its lasting cultural memory is one of extraordinary horniness. A lot of that is due to cartoon hottie, Jessica Rabbit, the film's femme fatale ("I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way," will live on as one the greatest lines in film history). But also—helloooooo—the innate sexiness of Bob Hoskins as the movie's main gumshoe trying to get to the bottom of who exactly framed Roger Rabbit. When it came out, the film was a groundbreaking blend of live-action and animation, kicking off a renewed interest in the Golden Age of animation that eventually birthed another live-action/animation great: Space Jam. And the good folks over at Northwest Film Forum are screening Who Framed Roger Rabbit? over the weekend, so go bathe in its awesomeness. Also!! The Film Forum will screen a secret tie-in movie on March 30, the title of which will be revealed only at these in-person Roger Rabbit screenings. We love a secret! JAS KEIMIG

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Breathing Room: Bell, Danielson, Robertson

Seattle-based abstract artist Sue Danielson, experimental printmaker Barbara Robertson, and Symbiocenic artist Vaughn Bell present a series of sculptures, paintings, and videos in this group exhibition. The trio draws from their own climate anxieties and the widespread losses caused by the pandemic to think about "the mysteries of disconnected moments in time." Breathing Room offers a light in the darkness with playful projections and a cozy "atmospheric river blanket."

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Bri Chesler and Minhi England: Delectable

Bri Chesler and Minhi England, the artistic collaborators and glass blowers behind Liquid Lush Studio, will present this installation inspired by their connection and their traumatic experiences. DELECTABLE explores sickening compulsions, private desires, and "the uncontrollable aspects of feeling" through a freakishly pink visual buffet of textual sculptures.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Hexe Fey's digital indigiqueer: a showcase of trans transmedia

Organized by Oglala Lakota/German/British artist Hexe Fey, this exhibition at King Street Station's top floor gallery showcases trans and sacred gender Indigenous artists working in "digital media, transmedia, film...glitch art, contemporary interpretations of traditional forms, and future mediums." Check it out to expand your horizons, and while you're there, don't miss Naoko Morisawa's hygge-inspired works in Mosaic Collage.

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Jessica Lichtenstein: Delicious Torment

Jessica Lichtenstein's Delicious Torment offers a unique take on human emotion. The multimedia artist's plaster heart sculptures are embedded with engraved lockets that forgo tacky platitudes for playful oxymorons, nonsequiturs, and pensive lines of poetry.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Naoko Morisawa/Morisawa Studio's Happy Room — Mosaic Collage

In the gallery above King Street Station is a delightful exhibition of mosaic works by Tokyo-born, PNW-based artist Naoko Morisawa. Happy Room — Mosaic Collage transforms the gallery space into a house of Morisawa's making. Composed of 50 objects from Morisawa's past 15 years of work, the show's split into four rooms: Kitchen/Living Room, Theater Japonism/Living Room, Shoes/Closet, and Heart Room. In each, Morisawa has taken everyday objects like chairs and pastries and turned them into one of her signature brightly colored natural and oil-dyed mosaics. Drawing from the Danish concept of Hygge, the exhibit encourages you to feel at home. Go get cozy! JAS KEIMIG

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)