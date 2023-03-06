The Top 64 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 6-12, 2023



Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Today's the last day to try the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Jonathan Richman

When I first saw a clip of Jonathan Richman performing “The Girl Stands Up to Me Now” on an old Conan O’Brien show, something inside me clicked. Every single dude I grew up with who started their own quirky band with their own weird, faux-earnest personality was really just doing bad Jonathan Richman drag. Except Richman is truly earnest, truly strange, and truly funny. He’s a fucking legend. From his music with the Modern Lovers to his solo stuff, Richman’s career spans several decades, influencing punk and everything that came after it. He’ll be joined onstage by drummer Tommy Larkins. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Show Me The Body

Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "New York band Show Me the Body’s aggressive sound doesn’t alienate you, it welcomes you. Their music combines elements of NY hardcore, hip-hop, and noise rock into a giant stew of punk that’s oddly refreshing. In 2017, the band released a collaborative broad-ranging mixtape project called Corpus I that featured guests like Dreamcrusher, Mal Devisa, and Princess Nokia. Their 2019 album Dog Whistle feels a lot more focused, both sonically and conceptually; go listen to standout tracks 'Madonna Rocket' and 'Arcanum.'" They will return to Seattle to support their latest effort, Trouble the Water, after opening sets from Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and Trippjones.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour

Dig your studded belt out of your closet because pop-punk outfit the Wonder Years will swing through town with their beloved early-aughts jams like "Came Out Swinging" and "Passing Through a Screen Door." Plus, expect some new material from their latest output, The Hum Goes On Forever, which features writing credits from Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus and Ace Enders (of the Early November.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Manual Cinema: Frankenstein

Blending shadow puppetry, sound design, live music, and other nifty, movie-evoking techniques, the Chicago-based Manual Cinema collective's haunting shows offer up a totally original "film" experience. This rendition of Frankenstein, the Gothic mother of all sci-fi monster tales,will be peppered with biographical information on author Mary Shelley to reflect on wider themes of creation, destruction, and personhood.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Sasha LaPointe

Coast Salish writer Sasha LaPointe will drop by Elliott Bay following the success of her 2022 memoir Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk to celebrate the release of her mystical debut poetry collection, Rose Quartz, which was deemed "a tapestry of stone and tarot, story and dream" by National Book Award finalist Danez Smith.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Descent Into Madness with Levi Manis, Robbie Schroeder, Forest Ember, Nicole Ruiz, and Kyle Bob

In Descent Into Madness, absurdist comics and surreal stand-ups will head to the stage to make you laugh and weird you out. The show promises to be "all-encompassing" and "immersive." We're not quite sure what that means in this context... Still, we're down to go along for the trippy ride with some of Seattle’s finest knee-slappers, including Levi Manis, Robbie Schroeder, Forest Ember, Nicole Ruiz, and Kyle Bob.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Andy Shauf

Toronto-based, Saskatchewan-raised songwriter Andy Shauf will come to Seattle in support of his eighth album, Norm. Accurately represented by the serene ocean sunset on its cover, Norm is a breezy indie-folk concept album that explores love through different perspectives. Nashville-born singer-songwriter Katy Kirby will open.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Crowdsource Choir at KEXP for International Women's Day

Join powerhouse vocalist Shaina Shepherd as she leads the Crowdsource Choir in an International Women's Day celebration that honors "all the remarkable women in our lives and beyond." Crowd participation is encouraged!

(KEXP, Uptown)

Gina Chavez

Texas-based Latin pop artist, queer activist, and 12-time Austin Music Award winner Gina Chavez will return to Seattle supporting her latest EP La Que Manda, (The Woman in Charge), which tells the story of a woman coming into her own power.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

S.G. Goodman with Marina Allen

Kentucky-based alt-country artist S.G. Goodman will stop by to support her new R&B and rock-infused album, Teeth Marks, which has received praise from esteemed publications like Pitchfork, NPR, and Rolling Stone. Don't miss an opening set from LA-based folk singer-songwriter Marina Allen, whose effortless vocal range and authentic '70s production have been compared to Joni Mitchell and Karen Carpenter.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Beerhall Bookfair

Burned out from the first day of AWP panels? Head to this boozy book fair at Optimism Brewing, where you'll find participating presses like Perugia, CavanKerry, Beyond the Veil, and more slinging books. Writers will offer readings throughout the night, so grab a brew and unwind with small-press poetry.

(Optimism Brewing, Capitol Hill)

Inspired by Iceland: A Multi-Media Poetry Reading

One of the best parts of AWP is the conference's off-site programming, which enables folks to take part in the literary festivities sans the spendy price tag. This multimedia poetic ode to Iceland will feature readings by Ore Choir: The Lava on Iceland author Katy Didden, poet and Cephalopod Appreciation Society president Sierra Nelson, poet Katie Prince, who served as an artist-in-residence in Iceland’s Fljótsdalur valley, and Melanie Noel, who holds a master's degree in performance studies from the Iceland University of the Arts.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

International Women's Day: Stories of Redefining Motherhood

Held in observance of International Women's Day and hosted by Kenyan podcaster and equality activist Adelle Onyango, this evening of personal storytelling will center three narratives on motherhood and more shared by Hannah Brennan, Ryann Morales, and Roseline Orwa, graduates of story-sharing organization The Moth. Their tales will be followed by a panel discussion and an elegant performance by classically trained violinist Anna Nordmoe.

(Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center and Virtual)

Rebecca Makkai with Peter Mountford — I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel

ALA Carnegie Medal winner Rebecca Makkai will drop by Seattle just in time for AWP. The author of The Great Believers will chat with author, writing coach, and teacher Peter Mountford about her latest novel, I Have Some Questions for You, which NPR called a "smart prep school murder novel [that's] self-aware about the 'ick' factor." (If the proliferation of monetized true crime podcasts grosses you out, this is a solid alternative.)

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

VISUAL ART

The Birds and The Trunk: A Reading and Gallery Walkthrough

For decades, the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (aka ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) has stayed curious about objects and the attention we pay them. Their current exhibition at the Frye, THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER), stages artworks in triads, pulling inspiration from the ancient fable of the "third bird" to prompt intimate conversations around looking, fear, fascination, and the complex dynamics of the museum space. Visiting artist Max Taylor-Milner, a contributor to the exhibition, will stop by the museum to offer readings from ESTAR(SER) essay collection In Search of the Third Bird and the archival poetics "special report" Opening a Pandora’s Box in the Archives of Attention.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Shujaat: Celebrating Resilience

Since the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul in 2021, the Puget Sound region has welcomed thousands of families from Afghanistan. At this free International Women's Day event co-hosted by Seattle Opera, Refugee Women’s Alliance, and Refugee Artisan Initiative, attendees will learn more about the challenges faced by local women refugees and how to help support them as new community members.

(Opera Center, Uptown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Matt LeGrande Tapes A Special

LA-based stand-up Matt LeGrande will head to Seattle to record a live album, where he'll touch on his childhood in a missionary cult in Indonesia (whoa), bellyache about life as a gay millennial, and hopefully share more piping hot takes.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

The North Face Presents Reel Rock 17

Fans of big rocks (aka mountains) and the people who climb them (aka mountain climbers) shouldn't miss The North Face's Reel Rock 17, which features heart-pumping expedition flicks filmed in Pakistan, Palestine's West Bank, and a limestone cave in France. This premiere includes giveaways and Q&A sessions with featured athletes Seb Bouin, Jacopo Larcher, and Babsi Zangerl, who is "widely regarded as the best all-around female climber in the world."

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Barleywine Bacchanal XXI

Barleywines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 21st edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews,” which will feature 24 hefty barleywines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

(Beveridge Place Pub, Seaview)

LIVE MUSIC

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

If period-specific chamber music from six different centuries sounds like your vibe, then say hello to the 2023 season of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, a series that highlights ancient instruments like the renaissance recorder, eight-keyed flute, and harpsichord. The festival continues this month with a Viennese Biedermeier serenade performed by guitarist Oleg Timofeyev, violist Lindsey Strand-Polyak, and flutist Jeffrey Cohan.

(Faith Lutheran Church, Northeast Seattle)

READINGS & TALKS

Jessamine Chan with Angela Garbes — The School for Good Mothers: A Novel

In Jessamine Chan’s buzzy dystopic debut The School for Good Mothers, moms who stand accused of even minor parenting infractions must face a Big Brother-like government institution that measures maternal devotion with a cruelly sharp eye. In celebration of the paperback release of the novel, Chan will chat with Angela Garbes, a Filipino American food writer, former Stranger staffer, and author of Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

Town Hall Seattle Live Wire with Luke Burbank: Adam Gopnik, Kelsey McKinney, Brenda Shaughnessy, and Who is She!

Live Wire's 2023 offerings continue with this evening of honest, inspiring conversation between New York Times bestselling author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik, Normal Gossip podcast host and novelist Kelsey McKinney, and Okinawan-Irish American poet Brenda Shaughnessy. Seattle-based indie outfit Who Is She! will provide the "spunky and violently catchy" (Vice) tunes.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Wayward Writers Reading

Journalist, writer, and educator Ariel Gore aims to inspire wordsmiths with her revolutionary new tome, The Wayward Writer: Summon Your Power to Take Back Your Story, Liberate Yourself from Capitalism, and Publish Like a Superstar, which includes interviews with Ursula K. LeGuin, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, and other literary greats. She'll meet in conversation with fellow brilliant folks including Seattle fiction author Jenny Hayes, award-nominated novelist Tomas Moniz, poet Margaret Elysia Garcia, and drag king memoirist Christa Orth.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Whose Live Anyway?

Check in with the current cast of the classic Emmy-nominated show Whose Line Is It Anyway? on this comedy tour of unpredictable tomfoolery. In true improv style, audience members will shout out suggestions for Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, who will then create uproarious scenes off the cuff.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Amythyst Kiah

Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, whom Rolling Stone called "one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets,” will play tracks off of her Southern gothic-inspired Americana album, Wary + Strange, which examines sorrow, alienation, and self-acceptance.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Bktherula with Duwap Kaine

Atlanta-born rapper Bktherula recorded her first song at the age of nine, and by 13, she began uploading original songs onto her SoundCloud account. Now at the ripe ol’ age of 20, she’s earned a devoted fanbase and a major label record deal and has worked with hip-hop heavy hitters like Rico Nasty and Matt Ox. Catch her just after the release of her fourth mixtape, LVL5 P1, alongside fellow rising rapper Duwap Kaine.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Ciao Amore: White Lotus Rave

With the rise of movie and TV-themed raves sweeping the nation (did you hear about the viral Shrek Rave?), this White Lotus-themed dance party, based on the beloved HBO murder mystery, is the latest capitalization on pop culture. So pretend you're on a luxury vacation with Italo-disco bops, house hits, and remixes of the iconic theme song.

(High Dive, Fremont)

FOCUS: A Dance Night Inspired by the Music of SZA

Get amped up for the SOS tour with this SZA-centric dance party featuring your favorite songs from CTRL and SOS, as well as jams from collaborators like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Balkan Night Northwest

New Orleans isn't the only place known for its Mardi Gras celebrations—Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Bulgaria, and other Balkan regions have their own ways of celebrating. You'll discover many of them at this lively event that will include live music, dancing, and traditional Greek cuisine.

(St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Capitol Hill)

Seattle St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023

Éirinn go Brách! Spread some cheer on the greenest holiday of the year at the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

(4th and James, Downtown)

FILM

James Baldwin Abroad

Former Stranger editor-in-chief Christopher Frizzelle described James Baldwin's reputation as "grow[ing] with each passing year, especially because he channeled his perceptions of white supremacy into timeless articulations of the evil lurking beneath America’s premises." This program of three newly restored '60s- and '70s-era documentary shorts spotlights the legendary author and civil rights activist, with an emphasis on his influence abroad.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Chappell Roan

On her single "Naked in Manhattan," rising pop singer Chappell Roan employs upbeat, '80s-influenced synths to back lyrics about crushes, slumber parties, ice cream, and Mean Girls. She has yet to release a full-length album, but there will be plenty of “queer girl bop” singles (NPR) to dance along to, including "My Kink is Karma," "Femininomenon," and "Pink Pony Club."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Seattle Classic Guitar Society: David Russell

Highly lauded, Grammy-winning classical guitarist David Russell takes the stage for a night of virtuosic acoustic goodness.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Sound Off! 2023

Now in its 22nd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the center stage at the Sky Church, complete with a light show, sound engineers, and droves of roaring fans. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off the original music that they've been brewing during their year-long mentoring program.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bollygrooves Presents: Holi

Celebrate the festival of colors with a vibrant dance party featuring Bollywood grooves from DJs Anshul and Tamm, a special drum/dhol performance from Shiva - Rhythms Of India, and colored powder to decorate your all-white clothing.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday

Stoic philosopher and New York Times bestselling author Robert Greene, who is widely known for his books on power, strategy, and human behavior, has sometimes been accused of promoting manipulation—but, as with so many things, it depends on your perspective. He'll be joined on stage by mentee Ryan Holiday, a marketing and media strategist whose books The Obstacle Is the Way and Ego Is the Enemy have established him as a leading contemporary Stoic. Think of the pair as a philosophical Batman and Robin, but replace the capes and spandex with TED talks on achieving personal success in modern society.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Ways with Words: Honoring the Paths of Women Immigrants and Refugees

We can think of no better way to celebrate Women's History Month than at this evening of poetry readings, where attendees will hear words from former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, Lake County Poet Laureate and Academy of American Poets fellow Georgina Marie Guardado, Somali language poet Hamdi Abdulle, and others. Led by Merna Ann Hecht, who founded the Stories of Arrival: Refugee & Immigrant Youth Voices poetry project at Foster High School in Tukwila, the event aims to "explore the divergent paths of women immigrants and refugees from around the world."

(Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, Pike Place Market)

VISUAL ART

MUTHA DECADE Art Party and Exhibition

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the radical parenting rag MUTHA Magazine alongside cartoonists MariNaomi (I Thought You Loved Me) and Megan Kelso (Who Will Make the Pancakes) at this conversation and party, where attendees can nosh on snacks with other DIY publishing lovers and hear from MUTHA editor Meg Lemke.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

SAM Talks: Ty Juvinal and Aaron Wiggan, and Isiah Corwin

Tulalip Coast Salish artist Ty Juvinel, Native clothing designer Isiah Corwin, and Aaron Wiggan, vice president of brand for the Seattle Kraken, will come together in conversation on their respective careers, Indigenous art, and American Art: The Stories We Carry, installed in SAM's freshly revamped American art galleries.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown)

SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Conchas & Cocktails Pairing Cruise

Pastry chef Karen Sandoval's pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade will serve pillowy conchas and other snacks on this two-hour cruise of Lake Union and Lake Washington. Enjoy a welcome champagne toast and sip half-sized cocktails or zero-proof beverages as you feast your eyes on the views of the city.

(Waterways Cruises, Northlake)

LIVE MUSIC

American Authors: Best Night Of My Life Tour

If you don't know the massively successful NYC-based pop-rock outfit American Authors by name, we bet you know them by their folk-tinged anthem "Best Day of My Life," which has been used for everything from the theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, to an episode of The Vampire Diaries, to the BBC's coverage of the 2016 US presidential election (we don't think it's very fitting in this case). Nearly a decade after its release, the trio is still riding the wave of success with their upcoming album, Best Night of My Life, which pays homage to their first smash hit. They’ll support the album alongside Canadian indie rock artist Billy Raffoul.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Urban legend has it that American folk troubadour Ramblin' Jack Elliott ran away from home as a teenager intending to become a cowboy. After hearing cowboy songs at rodeos, he was inspired to make music himself. His mentor at the time was folk godfather Woody Guthrie, and he himself went on to provide mentorship to Bob Dylan. At 91 years old, the man is a living legend. Catch him in Seattle for a two-night stint at the Tractor with support from Chris Price (night one) and Kevin Murphy (night two).

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: T. rex Rises

Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno spends several months each year scouring the North American badlands for signs of everyone's favorite extinct apex predator, and once in a while, she finds a brand-new species. (Turns out T. rex wasn't the original badass—the fearsome creature had some pretty powerful predecessors.) Find out more about the prehistoric tyrant, the Cretaceous period's climate crisis, and more at T. rex Rises, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

Cocaine Bear

Lots of cocaine!!! One bear!!!!!! A movie about a bear who consumed a buttload of cocaine. It's based, if you do not know, on a real bear. But cocaine, which fell from the sky, killed the real bear—a black bear who is spending eternity in a Kentucky mall. The movie bear does not die from an overdose but becomes larger than life and death. He goes on a rampage. He destroys this and that. Humans scream and die. And this is a comedy! How can we miss this movie? It sounds like top-notch trash. I hope it doesn't suffer the fate of Snakes on a Plane. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Emily

Actress Frances O'Connor's directorial debut follows a young Emily Brontë as she struggles with the death of her mother and yearns for artistic freedom. (Why are so many historical biopics about yearning? People yearned a lot back in the day.) Anyway, Brontë channels her yearning into one of the most brilliant English language novels of all time, so we could all stand to take notes. Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile, Sex Education) stars as the legendary writer.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a tantalizing treat.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

The Quiet Girl

Currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, this meditative drama set in '80s-era rural Ireland follows a young girl who is removed from her impoverished household and sent to live on a foster family's farm. The first-ever Irish-language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar, The Quiet Girlgrasps a difficult emotional stage—one Letterboxd reviewer reported sensing "the feeling of when you're a child and things just happen to you and everything dimly feels like your fault."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes screenings of Where Life Begins, a romantic drama following an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in the bucolic Calabrian countryside, and the short film program Saying Kaddish, which was curated by Seattle-based author, playwright, and programmer Warren Etheredge. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Various locations and Virtual, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Stranger & EverOut present Seattle Nacho Week 2023

This winter, we're partnering with our sister site, The Stranger, to bring you Nacho Week! For one week only, some of Seattle's fave restaurants will be serving up specially crafted, full-sized plates of inventive, delicious nachos during Nacho Week. And while it's not a competition, you can bet your butt that these fun-loving chefs will be coming up with the most creative nacho combinations imaginable!

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Taste Washington

Immerse yourself in four days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The Grand Tasting (March 11–12) unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 50 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a dinner series, a seafood party, seminars, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

JAI HO! - Holi Hai Neon "Glow Party" with DJ Prashant

Arrive in full neon attire (to glow under the black lights) for a two-night Holi dance party hosted by singer, dancer, and DJ Prashant. He will be joined by Dholi Arrjun and DJ Lakshay as revelers enjoy face painting and free UV party favors.

(Nectar, Fremont, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Between Two Knees

Penned by intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, who are also the co-creators of hit FX series Reservation Dogs, this irreverent playoffers up absurd vignettes of American history. Centering the perspectives of one family as they experience the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, Between Two Knees was described as "uproariously funny" by the Siskiyou Daily News.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Dear Evan Hansen

In the words of former Mercury copy chief Robert Ham, "Musicals like Dear Evan Hansen are becoming sadly rare on Broadway, where the Great White Way is often filled with adaptations of films or revivals of previous successes. Steven Levenson’s creation is entirely original, telling the story of a desperate young man who injects himself into a tragedy he played no part in." The Tony- and Grammy Award-winning "gut-punching, breathtaking" (New York Times) musical will come to Seattle to put a tear in your eye.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

2023 AWP Conference & Bookfair

If you follow any writers on Twitter, you've overheard the buzz about the 2023 AWP Conference & Bookfair for months. Touching down in Seattle this year, AWP is the ultimate who's-who of the literary world—writers, teachers, students, editors, and publishers of contemporary creative writing converge to "network" and line their coveted Joan Didion Literary Hub totes with small press goodies. The exhibition hall will be stacked with bookfair exhibitors, there will be panels with titles like "The Digital Sala: Radical Diasporic Filipinx Poetics" and "Migrations and Mutations: Writing and Translating From Our Bodies," and Min Jin Lee, author of Korean historical epic Pachinko, will give a keynote address. If you're anything like us, the whole shebang is anxiety-inducing and incredibly appealing. Enjoy!

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Wednesday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

CHOICE: 30 Visual Artists Respond to the Reversal of Roe vs. Wade

Hey, Roe vs. Wade is still overturned. Your constitutional right to abortion no longer exists. Just a reminder! Now that you're pissed, check out CHOICE, an art exhibition installed in observance of Women's History Month. Over 30 artists are featured in the exhibition, cultivating a varied pro-choice dialogue that includes everything from prints and photographs to a massive crochet uterus by Japan-born multidisciplinary creative Fumi Amano. Studies show that rage can lead to heightened creativity—this exhibition is proof.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, Wednesday-Sunday)

Daydream

Niki Keenan and Sheryl Westergreen's velvety, dreamy compositions are the visual equivalents of stroking a puppy's ear. Pop by SAM Gallery to spend some time with Daydream, an inviting reminder of forthcoming spring days, before checking out recently installed museum exhibitions Howard L. GATO Mitchell: Forgive Us Our Debts and Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth

The ikat resist dye process is no easy feat—it's an intensive ritual of pattern calculation and thread-tying that takes time, patience, and dedication. Yet the resulting cloth pattern can be delightfully off-kilter and inexact; Wikipedia calls ikat “blurry." This impressive exhibition features over 100 ikat textiles from Africa, Asia, Indonesia, and elsewhere, and offers visitors the opportunity to "walk into an ikat" devised by indigo dye experts Rowland and Chinami Ricketts.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Sasha Petrenko: FOREST TIME WATER

"Earthling, artist, and storyteller" Sasha Petrenko serves up an ecofeminist sci-fi rock opera in FOREST TIME WATER, an immersive installation that allows visitors to trigger vinyl records, radios, and videos to reimagine the tale of an expelled paleodendrologist. The post-apocalyptic work fits in with Petrenko's interdisciplinary approach, which blends sculpture, theater, video, sound, and somatic experiences.

(Jack Straw Cultural Center, University District, Monday-Friday; closing)