The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: October 2022

LIVE MUSIC

The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers

Stranger writer Dave Segal once wrote: "Back in 2002, when I lived in Cleveland, I’d catch the Black Keys in small venues like the Beachland Tavern. Nothing about the scrappy Akron, Ohio, blues-rock duo screamed out “potential rock megastars”—not even their decent cover of the Beatles’ “She Said, She Said.” To be honest, nothing still screams out “rock megastars,” but there’s no denying these rust-belt muthas worked hard to reach their rarefied heights. They may seem ultra-meat-and-potatoes-y to me, but Dan Auerbach can sing with barrel-chested, Paul Rodgers–esque soul and grind out catchy guitar riffs all damn night, and drummer Patrick Carney’s perfectly functional and unflashy." They will ignite the arena in support of their new album, Dropout Boogie, alongside indie rock royalty Band of Horses and The Velveteers.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 2)

In This Moment

Looking like a Lady Gaga-fronted Rob Zombie side project, In This Moment concoct metal out of blues traditions, operatic drama, and straight-up sludge. Their seventh full-­length album, Mother, combines both covers and original songs, with unique renditions of Queen's "We Will Rock You" (featuring Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen) and Mazzy Star's "Into Dust."

Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 3)

My Chemical Romance

Just in time for spooky season, Black Parade leaders My Chemical Romance will bring their theatrical brand of pop-punk to Seattle for the first time in over a decade on their reunion tour. Don't miss opening sets from emo rock legends Taking Back Sunday and local legend Kimya Dawson (of The Moldy Peaches).

Tacoma Dome (Mon Oct 3)

Prince Royce: Classic Tour

Dominican American pop sensation Prince Royce, known for his collaborations with Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and more, will finally embark on his biggest tour yet in support of his new album, Alter Ego, which was originally set for March 2020.

WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 5)

Cuarteto Latinoamericano

Renowned Latinx string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano will explore the connections in Mexican visual art, history, and culture through the music of six composers including Ignacio de Jerusalem, Gustavo Campa, Manuel Ponce, Carlos Chávez, Silvestre Revueltas, and Gabriela Ortiz. Accompanying the music will be a narrated multi-media presentation of paintings fromFrida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, as well as other contemporary artists.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Thurs Oct 6)

Florence + The Machine with Wet Leg

On their latest album, Dance Fever, ethereal pop heavies Florence + the Machine pull inspiration from eclectic sources such as 1973's The Wicker Man, the pre-Raphaelite sisterhood, choreomania, and alt-folk artists like Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams. They will be joined by British indie-rock duo Wet Leg, supporting their self-titled debut album.

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 6)

Heaven 17

British new wave legends Heaven 17 will jam out while you sing along to their classics like "Save It For Later" and "Mirror In the Bathroom." Considering that keyboardists Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh formed the group after leaving '80s synth-pop band The Human League, you may even hear their megahit "Don't You Want Me."

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 6)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Aussie rock sensations King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, whom Mercury contributor Chris Sutton described as combining "Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic with the Flaming Lips' visionary shape-shifting," will take the stage just ahead of releasing their 21st (!) studio album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from indie folk artist Leah Senior.

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 6)

Pictures at an Exhibition

Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong will lead the Seattle Symphony in a performance of three lush orchestral works. Paul Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice will open the night followed by Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition and finally R. Strauss' Duet Concertino, executed by guest performers Benjamin Lulich and Seth Krimsky.

Benaroya Hall (Thurs Oct 6)

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs Led Zeppelin I & II

The self-proclaimed “coolest orchestra in town,” Seattle Rock Orchestra, will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin's seminal debut albums, which were released the same year back in 1969. Bob along to hard rock classics like “Bring It On Home,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On,” and many more, reimagined with strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of guest vocalists.

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 8)

Lake Street Dive with Devon Gilfillian

Boston-based pop group Lake Street Dive will bring their dance party-ready tunes, rooted in R&B, blues, and jazz, to town in support of their latest release, Obviously, which explores themes of climate change and womanhood. Don't miss an opening set from soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian.

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 9)

serpentwithfeet: Deacon's Tour

Fresh off a collaboration with Bjork for her Cornucopia tour, serpentwithfeet will bring his otherworldly tenderness to the stage in support of his 2021 album, Deacon. The album is a passionate study in love, particularly black queer love, which flourishes with his soaring vocals, '90s-influenced melodies, romantic lyricism, and experimental production.

Neumos (Mon Oct 10)

A Day To Remember with The Used

Florida-based quartet A Day to Remember are known for their cathartic pop-punk and metalcore sound that has soundtracked Hot Topic stores for over a decade. The music video for their hit song "All I Want" remains a true time capsule of 2011 with appearances from scene kings like Pete Wentz, Andrew W.K., Bring Me the Horizon, and more. Catch the band supporting their latest release, You're Welcome, after opening sets from emo heavies The Used, post-hardcore outfit Movements, and fellow Flordia pop-punk band Magnolia Park.

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 11)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Here's your chance to see a real-life Beatle live! Legendary drummer Ringo Starr will treat Seattleites to a well-rounded set of Beatles songs, original solo tunes, and other crowd pleasing covers. He will welcome endless amounts of peace and love, but please don't give him any fan mail.

Benaroya Hall (Tues Oct 11)

Atmosphere

Beloved hip-hop duo Atmosphere, headed by rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant, will swing through Seattle with their unique (and damn near revolutionary to those who first heard them in the early '00s) style in support of their latest full-length, WORD? Fellow rhymers Blimes and Gab will get the silky tunes flowing alongside Plain Ole Bill.

Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 12)

Metric

Indie sleaze is back, didn’t you hear? The quartet fronted by mezzo-soprano Emily Haines is coming to town just in time with their synth-infused sound that defined 2000s indie rock. Sing along to throwbacks like "Black Sheep" and "Help I'm Alive" along with new material from their latest album, Formentera. Alt-rock duo Secret Machines will open.

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 12)

Wolf Alice

London-based rockers Wolf Alice effortlessly transition from a serene and subtle sound one moment to a raucous cacophony the next. Their three albums to date My Love is Cool, Visions of a Life, and Blue Weekend are all Mercury Prize nominees and have been critically lauded, including Pitchfork calling Blue Weekend, "pristine and emotionally extravagant."

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 13)

New Order & Pet Shop Boys - The Unity Tour

Iconic synth-pop Englishmen New Order and the Pet Shop Boys will join forces on their Unity Tour, taking audiences back to the '80s with era-defining classics like New Order's "Blue Monday" and the Pet Shop Boys' "West End Girls." Grammy-winning producer DJ Paul Oakenfold will get the nostalgic tunes flowing.

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 14)

Scorpions: Rock Believer Tour with Whitesnake

Leather-clad hard rock relics Scorpions have been consistantly releasing albums and touring the world for over fifty years. They will take off on their Rock Believer tour supporting their nineteenth studio album of the same name, while surely performing crowd-pleasing classics like "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change." Fellow hair metal kings Whitesnake will open.

Tacoma Dome (Sat Oct 15)

Alex G

Back in 2019, former Stranger writer Andrew Grospe wrote: "A prolific young songwriter builds a following on Bandcamp and indie-rock “fame” swiftly follows. That’s more or less the trajectory of Alex G, 26-year-old Domino signee Alex Giannascoli, who’s put out records at a frightening rate since his teens. His story recalls that of Car Seat Headrest, the local KEXP darling and favorite of rock fans who want to party like it’s 1987. Giannascoli’s music is also a throwback, sure—it’s hard not to be when we’re talking dudes with guitars in 2019—but his doglegged song structures, offbeat production choices, and reticence to explain the meaning of his often elliptical lyrics make his work come off as a personal document instead of an homage." He will stop by with tracks from his new album, God Save the Animals, alongside indie rock artist Barrie.

The Showbox (Sun Oct 16)

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

The bitch is back (again)! Elton John will rocket through town for the second time on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (he swears it's actually the final tour this time) with a two-night run in Tacoma, giving Pacific Northwesters one last chance to see him perform songs such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” "Bennie And The Jets," and “Your Song" live.

Tacoma Dome (Sun Oct 16)

Latin Fire

The Seattle Symphony alongside acclaimed trumpeter José Sibaja and soprano Mónica Ábrego will perform a firey set of Latin American orchestral hits that promise to "sizzle with danceable rhythms."

Benaroya Hall (Sun Oct 16)

Panic! At The Disco: Viva Las Vengeance Tour

Once a pop-punk quartet that soundtracked many teenage Myspace profiles, Panic! at the Disco is now the theatrical pop solo project of founding frontman Brendon Urie. He will stop by Seattle on his Viva Las Vengeance tour to support his latest album of the same name. As Mercury writer Jenni Moore once wrote, "come for the older hits, but stay to hear Urie’s soaring vocals on his jazz-influenced new material." Or, come for the openers! Welsh pop star Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds) will start off the night alongside Dallas-based indie rock band Little Image.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 16)

Ichiko Aoba

The word "ethereal" tends to be overused when describing music. That being said, Ichiko Aoba's 2020 album, Windswept Adan, is actually ethereal. The Japanese singer-songwriter finds a sweet spot between folk, jazz, and classical music; employing swirling strings, ocean waves, windchimes, and delicate vocals to tell the story of a fictional expedition through the East China Sea. She will support the album alongside piano-centric indie pop artist Charlie Martin.

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 17)

Judy Collins

Since her debut album in 1961, A Maid of Constant Sorrow, graceful songstress Judy Collins has released and collaborated on over 50 albums, with additional career successes as an author, filmmaker, social activist, guitar designer, and record label founder. She's been gigging for over 50 years, so this four-night set of romantic pop, cabaret, and folk classics will be a drop in the bucket for her.

Jazz Alley (Thurs Oct 20)

King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour with Dora Jar

Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist King Princess will bring her silky vocals and pop beats to town just after the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Hold On Baby, which features song titles like "I Hate Myself, I Want To Party" and "Sex Shop." Bedroom pop artist Dora Jar will start the night with tracks off of her new EP, Comfortably In Pain.

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 20)

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour

Zac Brown and his multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country rock band bring the Out In The Middle tour to the PNW for a performance featuring favorites old favorites from their discography along with more recent material from their album, The Comeback, to keep things spicy.

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 20)

Ensign Presents: Hope in the Northwest with David Archuleta

Beloved pop vocalist David Archuleta (you might remember him as the runner-up on season seven of American Idol) will join the Ensign Symphony & Chorus for a showcase of "the proud musical heritage of the Pacific Northwest."

Benaroya Hall (Fri Oct 21)

Plains

Plains is the brand new partnership between indie-folk troubadours Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson, who have embraced their Southern roots on their upcoming collaborative country album, I Walked With You A Ways. They will take the stage just days after its release alongside indie-rock artist MJ Lenderman.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 21)

The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour

One of the Big 4 original British Invasion groups whose back catalog has withstood the test of time, the Who return for perhaps the last time to give die-hard fans a stadium-sized wallop. They’ll be rooting on singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/vocalist/lyricist Pete Townshend, whose best songs—“Instant Party,” “My Generation,” “Can’t Explain,” “The Ox” (written with John Entwistle, Keith Moon, and Nicky Hopkins), “Run Run Run,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Eminence Front,” etc.—swagger with more bravado than most from their peak era (mid ’60s–early ’70s) and country (England). For sheer sonic power and lyrical prowess, the Who are hard to beat. DAVE SEGAL

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 22)

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Deadheads rejoice! Founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bobby Weir, will be joined by his pack of Wolf Bros will perform classic Dead tunes, solo material, and other roots rock standards.

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

L7: "Bricks Are Heavy" 30-Year Anniversary

Pacific Northwesters like to claim L7 as one of their own, squeezing them into the narrative of grunge and riot grrrl, despite their Los Angeles origins and early-mid '80s formation (which arguably pre-dates both of the aforementioned movements). Their roots in hard rock, blues, and sludge metal also set them apart from other bands of the era. Catch the group as they reunite once again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Bricks Are Heavy. They will be joined by San Antonio-based punk band Fea.

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

Carly Rae Jepsen: The So Nice Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen is so much more than her top-40 hit "Call Me Maybe." Just listen to her critically acclaimed album Emotions, which NPR called a "modern touchstone," to see what we're talking about. She will grace Seattlites for two nights in a row on her So Nice tour, supporting her upcoming album, The Loneliest Time, which takes inspiration from '80s pop, '70s folk, funk, and disco.

Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 26)

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Classical pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, whose music can be heard on soundtracks for films including Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, will return to Seattle for a solo performance of Debussy’s impressionistic Préludes.

Benaroya Hall (Wed Oct 26)

Death Cab For Cutie with Chong the Nomad

Ben Gibbard's Northwest indie-rock troupe Death Cab for Cutie will take the stage shortly after the release of their new album, Asphalt Meadows, which the band composed by passing around recordings remotely through the pandemic. Sing along (or cry along) to their reflective tunes after dancing to an opening set from Seattle-based producer Chong the Nomad, who contributed to Marvel’s Shang-Chi soundtrack last year.

Paramount Theatre (Oct 26–27)

Karol G: Strip Love Tour

Renowned Latin trap star Karol G brings her Strip Love tour to Seattle in support of her third album, KG0516, which features appearances from Ludacris, Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, and more. Rising DJ Agudelo 888 will get the party started.

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 28)

Spellling

Experimental pop sorceress Spellling's enchanting tunes are perfectly represented by her noted favorite albums including Minnie Riperton's Come to My Garden, Kraftwerk's Computer World, and Iggy Pop's The Idiot. A perfect potion of orchestral pop whimsy, electronic experimentation, and punk freedom. She will perform songs from her critically acclaimed 2021 album, The Turning Wheel, after an opening set from art pop project Spacemoth.

Neumos (Sat Oct 29)

Yes: Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour

Prog rock pioneers Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic fifth album, Close to the Edge, which Rolling Stone ranked as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This will be their first tour since the passing of prolific drummer Alan White.

Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 29)

Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour

Whether you're an avid TikTok scroller or just a casual radio lister, we are sure that you've heard Måneskin's cover of The Four Seasons' 1967 song "Beggin," which overwhelmed the airwaves last year. Prior to their massive success, the Italian glam rock quartet gained momentum on X Factor Italia which then led them to win Eurovision in 2021. Join them on Halloween night to see what the buzz is all about as they slide through town on the Loud Kids tour.

Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 31)

FOOD & DRINK

Oyster Fest

You can slurp freshly shucked bivalves and sip wines and microbrews in peace knowing that all the proceeds from this festival will go into the hands of the charities that help host it. There will also be live music, the annual West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships, water quality exhibits, and non-oyster food offerings like garlic shrimp and spring rolls.

Shelton (Sat Oct 1)

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

Seattle Center (Sat Oct 1)

Trucktoberfest Beer Festival

Eight Seattle food trucks and 20 craft breweries will convene curbside for a day of Bavarian-inspired feasting at the fourth annual Trucktoberfest, which also includes live music and lawn games. The event benefits SLU Chamber and will go towards their year-round neighborhood programming.

South Lake Union Discovery Center (Sat Oct 1)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee (Oct 1–15)

In Person Signing: Molly Gilbert, Sheet Pan Sweets

Cookbook author Molly Gilbert, founder of the blog Dunk and Crumble, is following up her hit release Sheet Pan Suppers with a compendium on all you need to know to create simple desserts with your beloved baking sheet, from galettes to kitchen sink cookies to pumpkin tiramisu rolls. You'll have a chance to purchase a copy and get it signed.

Book Larder (Mon Oct 3)

UW Farm Harvest Dinner Fundraiser

Help UW Farm greet the fall harvest with a three-course, family-style dinner prepared by local chef Seth Fernald, using locally harvested ingredients straight from the UW Farm. The meal will be complemented by sparkling wine from Treveri Cellars, red wine from Andrew Januik, 4Good Hard Seltzer, and beer from Burke-Gilman Brewing.

UW Center For Urban Horticulture (Thurs Oct 6)

Seattle Fresh Hop Beer Festival 2022

This festival features an extensive selection of fresh hop beers from around the Northwest, in addition to food trucks, games, competitions, an awards ceremony, and even a dog costume contest.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Oct 7–8)

21st Annual Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival

Port Angeles's nationally recognized crab extravaganza, whose claim to fame is apparently having been featured in a question on Jeopardy!, offers copious crustaceans, as well as a chowder cook-off, a "grab-a-crab" derby, local beer and wine, craft vendors, live music, art, chances to learn about Native American heritage in the Pacific Northwest, and more.

Port Angeles Waterfront (Oct 7–9)

Oktoberfest Northwest

Enjoy a Munich-inspired Oktoberfest celebration filled with German-style food, bier, and live entertainment, including traditional music and dance and performances from '80s cover bands. The festivities include the "Bavarian Bier-lympics," a hammerschlagen tournament, and a "sports haus." Families can also enjoy wiener dog races, a Stein Dash 5K, a root beer garden, and more.

Washington State Fair Events Center (Oct 7–9)

Seattle Cheese and Meat Festival

The world is your cheese plate at this celebration of all things cured meat and fromage. At the door, you’ll be greeted with a tasting glass and charcuterie board, and then left to your own devices to wander around curating the platter of your dreams with samples from vendors.

McCaw Hall (Sat Oct 8)

Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival 2022

Take some time to appreciate the Olympic Peninsula's apple orchards for a "tree-to-glass" weekend of cider tasting autumnal feasting, harvest partying, and orchard brunching.

Olympic Peninsula (Oct 8–9)

In Person Author Talk: Edd Kimber, Small Batch Bakes

Do you love baking, but struggle with baking recipes that assume you want to feed a crowd? Baker, food writer, and TV personality Edd Kimber has the solution with his new cookbook Small Batch Bakes, which will empower you to create cakes, cookies, bars, and buns to feed one, two, four, or six people with minimal equipment.

Book Larder (Tues Oct 11)

Feast at the Market

This progressive meal/self-guided tour lets you eat your way through Pike Place Market, tasting appetizers, desserts and drinks from participating restaurants such as Honest Biscuits, Matt's in the Market, The Pike Brewing Company, The Pink Door, Place Pigalle Restaurant and Bar, and Café Campagne. Proceeds benefit Neighborcare Health at Pike Place Market Clinic, which provides comprehensive primary healthcare to low-income and uninsured people in downtown Seattle.

Pike Place Market (Tues Oct 18)

Cascadia Cheese Festival

Lascivious ricotta. Yielding brie. Brawny gouda. Sample the best handmade cheeses from across the Pacific Northwest at Central Co-op's annual Cascadia Cheese Festival, which will feature a special cheese-focused wine tasting and a meet-and-greet with seven Washington cheesemakers, plus 20% off all cheese purchases.

Central Co-op (Wed Oct 19)

Seattle Restaurant Week 2022

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices.

Various locations (Oct 23–Nov 5)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

DAR Rainier Chapter House (through Oct 31)

PERFORMANCE

zoe | juniper: The Other Shore

Zoe | juniper's process often involves inquiries into perception, empathy, and connection, using play to create ever-evolving, inquisitive disruptions. Part dance performance, part art object, and part digital installation, their ongoing work The Other Shore aims to deviate from Eurocentric audience-viewer relationships to challenge typical conventions of looking at art.

On the Boards (Oct 5–23)

Trixie and Katya Live!

Ding dong!!! Drag's most dynamic duo is back, and they're paying homage to classic girls' road trip buddy comedies like To Wong Foo, Crossroads, and Barb and Star. Get a load of the latest hijinks from the powerhouse drag cuties and BFFs (they've co-hosted several shows and web series together, and co-written a book.) Don't worry, they're still down to earth—after all, Trixie did grow up using an outhouse.

Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 7)

Queer/Bar’s Five Year Anniversary with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Queer/Bar will celebrate five years of Capitol Hill realness with this two-show performance featuring RuPaul's Drag Race season seven winner, tiny-waisted icon, and "one-of-a-kind collectible" Violet Chachki alongside heated angel, make-up maven, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 competitor Gottmik.

Queer Bar (Sat Oct 8)

Terrible, Thanks For Asking

The question "How are you?" has lost its power in modern society—typically, our impulse is to respond positively, never revealing what's really bubblin' under the surface. So, what's the point of asking at all? What might we ask, or respond, instead? How might we operate more honestly on this fruitcake of a planet?! Well, that's where author Nora McInerny comes in. On her award-winning narrative podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking, folks are encouraged to share their actual life experiences, and it gets real; The New York Times calls it "a gift."

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 9)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (through Oct 9)

To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and required reading at schools everywhere, was translated into a record-shattering play by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin in 2018 (it's the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, according to Deadline). See what the fuss is about at this performance of the complex coming-of-age tale.

Paramount Theatre (Oct 11–16)

This Is Halloween 15-year Celebration

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 15 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested.

Triple Door (Oct 14–31)

Tristan and Isolde

This interpretation of one of opera's most passionate and seductive works was composed by Richard Wagner based on a medieval Celtic romance. Poisons and love potions complicate matters in the short-lived royal tale led by Argentinian stage director Marcelo Lombardero.

McCaw Hall (Oct 15–29)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (through Oct 16)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (through Oct 23)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (through Oct 23

Trash Taste

Anime lovers, assemble! Trash Taste digs into all things otaku culture with leading Tokyo-based anime YouTubers Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun.

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 29)

The Atomic Bombshells... PUT A SPELL ON YOU!

Seattle burlesque troupe The Atomic Bombshells are brewing some serious magic in their cauldrons for this BOO-lesque spectacular. You'll be dazzled by award-winning show-ghouls and guys, Woody Shticks, Markeith Wiley, and Qween Quan, and maybe even some surprise guests. Show up and show out for the audience costume contest, and you'll have a chance at winning some scary good prizes.

Oddfellows West Hall (Oct 29–31)

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

Pike Place Market (through Nov 27)

COMEDY

An Evening with Issa Rae

There is little Issa Rae hasn't done in her professional life. She co-created and starred in the Emmy Award-winning series television series Insecure, she's starred in and executive produced multiple critically acclaimed films, oh, and she also wrote tenderly and hilariously about her life thus far in a New York Times best-selling book, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (which is also the name of her award-winning web series that kicked off her whole career in 2011 because no, she is never not creating something wonderful). She's been nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes, and she's won Black Reel Awards and NAACP Image Award, and through it all, she's constantly using her platform to elevate fellow Black creators and advocate for human rights. There's no doubt Rae has stories to tell and advice to share and on Tuesday she will sit down with Seattle's own New York Times bestselling author (and former Stranger contributor) Ijeoma Oluo for a conversation that's sure to be as inspirational as it is hilarious. Go bask in their brilliance. This show is rescheduled from April; tickets to April's event will be honored. MEGAN SELING

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 4)

JR De Guzman

JR De Guzman will sling jokes with his guitar in tow for this evening of acoustic tunes and comedy about the perils of post-college life.

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 16)

Chris Rock

Stand-up comedy mainstay, Emmy Award-winning actor, and recently slapped individual Chris Rock will head to Seattle (we can't decide if we're hoping for more tea on that situation, or if we'd rather never hear it mentioned again). Either way, this is bound to be a less eventful performance than his Academy Awards hosting fiasco, but just as hilarious.

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 18)

Lewis Black

What's under Lewis Black's skin this time? Every dad's favorite ranter will point fingers and name names in Seattle this October, bringing more of the satirical skewering and brutal brilliance for which he's known and loved.

McCaw Hall (Sat Oct 22)

Mark Normand

Punchy powerhouse Mark Normand knows comedy is all in a hard day's work—he's appeared seven times on Conan with rapid-fire jokes, and counts Jerry Seinfeld among his fans. The New Orleans native will stop by Seattle to chat about the important stuff, like White Claw and being broke.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 29)

Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!

Melissa Villaseñor, the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live and killer impressionist (even Seinfeld cracks up at her celeb interpretations), will head to Seattle in advance of the publication of her creative self-help book.

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 30)

FILM

Orcas Island Film Festival

Over 30 buzzy flicks will screen as part of Orcas Island's annual film festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede describes as "the crème de la crème of the first-tier festival circuit."

Orcas Island (Oct 6–10)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of festival faves like Butterfly in the Sky, which revisits the sweet story behind Reading Rainbow, and Come Back Anytime, which follows a self-taught Japanese ramen master's life.

SIFF (Oct 6–13)

Unstreamable

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen, starting with Bob Fosse’s 1979 hit All That Jazz. Future titles include The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (making a real hard left on the tone, there), Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, and Drew Barrymore’s Poison Ivy from 1992. MATT BAUME

(Northwest Film Forum, Oct 7–9)

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month to bring vital cross-cultural perspectives to venues city-wide. Highlights include It Runs In The Family, a Dominican documentary about a queer filmmaker, and Gaspar, a Bolivian drama following the relationship between a musician and his son.

(Oct 7–15)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A vital voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, showcasing a wide range of stories from diverse queer communities. Expect in-person and virtual screening options, plus buzzy parties, meetups, filmmaker panels, workshops, and great conversation. (Itching for a sneak peek at this year's queer-centered cinema? Check out SQFF's preview party this Sunday).

(Oct 13–23)

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues on October 15 with Cronenberg's signature body horror Videodrome.

Museum of Pop Culture (Sat Oct 15)

Midsommar vs. The VVitch Film Talk

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Two modern cult horror films, two spooky auteurs—led by cinema writer John Trafton, this stand-off between Robert Eggers's Puritan madhouse The VVitch and Ari Aster's Midsommar will have you donning your flower crowns and pentagrams. (Arrive early to snag "Team THE VVitch" and "Team Midsommar" t-shirts!)

SIFF Film Center (Oct 15–29)

Dracula Unleashed!: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Talk

Film writer John Trafton and programmer Heather Marie Bartels will lead participants into the night for this in-depth look at a legendary bloodsucker. Focusing on film depictions of Dracula, the pair will discuss early adaptations of the monster in Nosferatu, Christopher Lee's Hammer Horror interpretation, and Francis Ford Coppola's stylish '90s take.

SIFF Film Center (Sun Oct 16)

Satanageddon!

A crucifix flips upside down. A hard-to-clean, vaguely evil goo drips down the walls. Soon, you're in the midst of a mystifying orgy. Film and television went in a batty, sin-obsessed direction during the Satanic Panic, and the American Genre Film Archive's head archivist, Ivan Peycheff, has compiled the best in ultra-rare films, trailers, cartoons, and shorts of the era. Peycheff's program includes Satan War, a creepy tale of which there are only two prints in existence, and Spectre, a mind-boggling TV movie that blends Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange. Say your prayers!

Grand Illusion (Fri Oct 28)

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night. Check out their Halloween roundup for a phantasmagoria of found footage with a creepy bent.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Mon Oct 31)

Cross-Faded Cinema Double Feature

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." This Halloween double feature promises a particularly freaky time.

Here-After at the Crocodile (Mon Oct 31)

READINGS & TALKS

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Jodi Picoult's work is often categorized as "chick lit," or something your mom might like, but you'd be wise to give the 28-time bestselling novelist, Harvard grad, and Wonder Woman writer's work a second glance—Picoult's family sagas tend to have underpinnings of social commentary and deep moral dilemmas. Alongside her bestselling co-writer Jennifer Finney Boylan, Picoult will present their new novel, Mad Honey, in conversation with celebrated librarian Nancy Pearl.

University Book Store (Sun Oct 9)

A Conversation with Maggie O’Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell shook the lit world with 2020's Hamnet, a fictional account of Shakespeare's son's life that NPR deemed a "brilliant turn to historical fiction to confront a parent's worst nightmare." The Northern Irish author returns with The Marriage Portrait, another historical foray set in Renaissance Italy. She'll dig into the details of the book at this talk (perhaps she'll share why she wrote it in the contentious present tense).

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Oct 11)

Terry Brooks

Terry Brooks, 23-time New York Times bestseller and leading voice in epic fantasy fiction, will head to University Book Store for the release of the second book in Viridian Deep, his fresh fantastical series. Daughter of Darkness follows a girl's journey through a newly discovered magical world, complete with goblin prisons, fae, and shrouded secrets.

University Book Store (Wed Oct 12)

Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng, bestselling author of Little Fires Everywhere (which became a Hulu limited series in 2020), will stop by Seattle to discuss her latest book, Our Missing Hearts. The dystopic novel thinks critically about injustices that are ignored by supposedly civilized communities; Booklist described the book as "lyrical [and] chilling."

Town Hall Seattle (Mon Oct 17)

Phil Rosenthal: Somebody Feed Phil—The Book

Phil Rosenthal, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, has since developed an obsession with all things epicurean—he travels the globe to foodie-fave locations like Mexico City and Marrakesh for Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, gobbling up whatever gourmet nosh he finds along the way. Rosenthal will celebrate the release ofSomebody Feed Phil the Book: Untold Stories, Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Favorite Recipes: A Cookbook, sharing the deets on the tome's never-before-heard stories and viewer-fave recipes.

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Oct 25)

John Irving

John Irving, the celebrated novelist behind The Cider House Rules, returns with The Last Chairlift, a behemoth of a book and the author's first release in seven years. He'll chat about the story, which revolves around sexual politics in Colorado and New England, at this event.

Town Hall Seattle (Wed Oct 26)

Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer of American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, has returned to chronicle Abraham Lincoln's complex career. In And There Was Light, Meacham digs into Lincoln's navigation of slavery and secession—Doris Kearns Goodwin describes the book as "written with wisdom and grace."

Town Hall Seattle (Sun Oct 30)

VISUAL ART

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

Nina Chanel Abney describes her work as “colorfully seductive” and “deceptively simple,” and she's not wrong—influenced by modern media, Abney's works may seem subtly familiar, but they contain a depth of embedded critique on politics, race, sexuality, and celebrity. Recently, Abney has drawn from pastoral painting traditions, centering Black subjects to celebrate their resilience and draw attention to histories of exploitative labor; for Fishing Was His Life, she focuses on Black fishing culture and labor through painting and collage. As part of this exhibition, Abney will also apply her bold aesthetic language to the Henry's exterior banner.

Henry Art Gallery (Oct 1–Feb 5)

PNW x PNW

Artists have attempted to capture the beauty of the Pacific Northwest for centuries, but no one quite knows the place like the locals. In this photography exhibition pulled from the Henry's permanent collection, regional artists like Imogen Cunningham, Eirik Johnson, Mary Randlett, and Darius Reynolds Kinsey do justice to the land we call home through moving landscapes and more.

Henry Art Gallery (Oct 1–Feb 5)

this was a densely wooded hill

yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective's this was a densely wooded hill looks closely at the displacement of Native peoples and the role institutions play in continued displacement through a material embodiment of grief. The installation uses organic materials like oyster shells and tree stumps, which will be returned to the land when the exhibition ends in a "small gesture of reversal."

Henry Art Gallery (Oct 1–March 31)

Chihuly

Dale Chihuly, the blown glass master who needs no introduction, is the focus of this solo exhibition, which curates his experimentations in contemporary and traditional glass techniques over his illustrious five-decade career.

Traver Gallery (Oct 6–29)

Public Fall Exhibitions Opening Party at MoM!

Contemporary aesthetes Museum of Museums will re-open to the public with this party-slash-show-preview, unveiling their buzzy new exhibitions and installations for fall. Head to the shindig for live tunes and a full bar while checking out fresh work from Tariqa Waters, Moses Sun, Kerstin Graudins, and others; attendees can also scope out six Collide-O-Scope classics in the Mudede Theater and other sound and video projects installed throughout the space.

Museum of Museums (Fri Oct 7)

GUM BABY: Tariqa Waters

Tariqa Waters, contemporary artist and founding owner of Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum and Gallery, presents glass sculptures and subversive imagery in GUM BABY. The immersive installation and "temporary memorial to the assured" references the distorted tall tales of Americana; Waters calls out contradictions through a larger-than-life, technicolor aesthetic.

Museum of Museums (Oct 7–Dec 31)

Stephanie Simek: tied to the moon, tide to the moon

Multifaceted maker Stephanie Simek (she's previously created a room-sized crystal radio, self-assembling keys, and an observatory tower in Corinth, Vermont) will present new three-dimensional works in this solo exhibition. Tied to the moon, tide to the moon is derived from an "unenacted" play that the artist penned in 2020; a text by artist Charles Stobbs III accompanies the exhibition.

Veronica (Oct 8–Nov 26)

Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song

Expect the unexpected when looking at Srijon Chowdhury's oil paintings—the Portland-based artist moves fluidly between stylized and realist aesthetics, reinterpreting the traditional genres of family portraiture, biblical scenes, and vanitas through a deep commitment to all things existential, apocalyptic, and mystical.

Frye Art Museum (Oct 8–Jan 15)

Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure

Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure offers a comprehensive view of the modernist sculptor's visionary triumphs in the postwar era. The first-ever Giacometti exhibition in the Pacific Northwest, it compiles over 100 busts, statues, paintings, drawings, and prints that highlight the artist's idiosyncratic, vulnerable style. The retrospective also includes snapshots from the artist's studio, captured by Richard Avedon, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and other photography masters.

Seattle Art Museum (through Oct 9)

Jeremy Shaw: Liminals

Berlin-based artist Jeremy Shaw's ambiguous, conceptual work considers how transcendental experiences might translate in documentary filmmaking, music video, visual art, and scientific research. He's interested in the limbo space wherein belief systems and histories clash and gray areas form. In this exhibition, Shaw pairs lens-refracted photographs with the futuristic ethnography video Liminals, part of his Quantification Trilogy. Staged as a documentary TV show, Liminals imagines a world where humans are meant to feel a sense of belonging without myth or ritual practices.

Frye Art Museum (through Oct 9)

THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER)

For this exhibition, the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (aka ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) dug through the Frye's collection to stage a series of artworks in triads. Inspired by the ancient fable of the "third bird," each grouping of three works prompts intimate conversations around looking, fear, fascination, and the complex dynamics of the museum space.

Frye Art Museum (opening Oct 15)

Boren Banner Series: Molly Jae Vaughan

Seattle-based artist Molly Jae Vaughan's After Boucher project reinterprets drawings by French artist François Boucher to include mythical trans and genderqueer figures in a luscious, pastoral Rococo setting. As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Vaughan's work becomes bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum, an act that reaffirms the visibility and agency of trans people inside and outside the institutional space.

Frye Art Museum (Oct 22–April 16)

Door to the Atmosphere

This spirit-conjuring group exhibition evokes apocalyptic dreams, rituals, and strange visitations for deep reflection—no Ouija board required. Artists Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu, and TARWUK come together in Door to the Atmosphere, drawing from sci-fi, anime, folk tales, and myths to reflect on thresholds and portals to other worlds. The results contain subtle social critiques, merging memories of unsettled pasts and anxieties about uncertain futures.

Frye Art Museum (Oct 29–Jan 22)

Humaira Abid: Fight Like a Girl

Humaira Abid's carved pine protest signs, emblazoned with phrases like "BLAME RAPIST NOT VICTIM," "#MeToo," and "NO MEANS NO," are sadly as pertinent as ever in the wake of the recent Roe vs. Wade overturn. The artist stares contemporary political issues dead in the eye, using painting and sculpture to express her uncompromising belief in women's rights.

Greg Kucera Gallery (through Oct 29)

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Who needs Vatican City when you have Bellevue, are we right? This exhibition of reproductions from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling will be conveniently installed inside The Shops at The Bravern for an experience that might feel sorta like the real thing. Paired with a contextual audio narrative, a special collection of 34 simulated frescoes will be on display, including works you might recognize, like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

The Shops at the Bravern (through Oct 31)

COMMUNITY & FESTIVALS

Stalker Farms 2022

The "haunted corn trails" of Stalker Farms would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened (who isn't, right?), head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more.

Stocker Farms (Oct 1–27)

Rain City Showcase: Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

It's been almost 5,300 days since the Sonics played basketball in Seattle; their last home game was April 13, 2008, and they ended that fateful season with a shockingly awful 20-62 record. In a new city (Oklahoma City) with a new name (Oklahoma City Thunder) the team qualified for the playoffs in the 2009-10 season, won the division title the next year, and then won the Western Conference and went to the NBA Finals the year after that. Rude. For years rich men have discussed bringing an NBA team back to Emerald City but there's something about this new batch of rumors that feels... possible? Maybe? On September 6 Las Vegas-based sports reporter Willie Ramierez tweeted, "Multiple sources have told me the NBA want to finally announce expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle during the Clippers' two preseason games at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena." !!!!!, right? BUT THEN HE DELETED THE TWEET and a number of other sports reporters and outlets have since said their own sources tell them otherwise. But isn't that what the NBA would want us to believe? If it is true, and they are expanding (pleaseohpleasephpleasephplease), my money's on an announcement during Monday night's Rain City Showcase. The wait will be almost as exciting as the game itself. MEGAN SELING

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Oct 3)

Taste of Iceland

Seattle and Reykjavik aren't just close pals, they're sister cities. In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate the culture of the magical Nordic land, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival. This year's festivities will include an Icelandic cocktail class, a Reykjavic Calling concert, a photography fireside chat, a film screening of Lamb, and more. You might even win a trip for two to Iceland!

Various locations (Oct 6–9)

The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

If collectible books, maps, autographs, posters, and manuscripts get your heart pumping, you won't wanna miss The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair, a veritable who's who of ephemera lovers hawking everything from broadsides to fine bindings. The fair attracts dealers from all over the world, so you're bound to find something rare and unusual.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (Oct 8–9)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences from a lengthy lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. The festival will open with a tribute to PNW jazz icon Overton Berry and continue with highlights including vintage-pop vocalist Kat Edmonson, West African singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and prolific saxophonist Charles Lloyd with his Ocean Trio.

Various locations (Oct 8–Nov 6)

Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

In case you haven't noticed, Seattle is a major epicenter for glass art, boasting both the Chihuly Garden and Glass and the nearby Pilchuck Glass School. Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience celebrates the best glass work the city has to offer with a four-day festival—attendees can scope out exhibitions, party with glass lovers, and take part in tours and demos with local talents and legendary glass artists. We're stoked for Native Voices, an Indigenous glass art exhibition and demo by Blown Away season 3 contestant Dan Friday on October 14.

Various locations (Oct 13–16)

Boo! Seattle

This annual EDM spooktacular will offer multiple themed stages, ghoulishly fun rides, larger-than-life art installations, and roaming performers. Plus, headliners including Alan Walker, Alison Wonderland, Jauz: Off The Deep End, and more will ensure that the bass is loud enough to raise the dead.

WaMu Theater (Oct 28–29)

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

Georgetown Morgue (through Nov 6)