The Top 63 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 27-Mar 5, 2023

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bruce Springsteen

Since his last tour in 2017, Bruce Springsteen has been busy with a Broadway residency (and subsequent Netflix special), a podcast with Barack Obama, three new studio albums (Western Stars, Letter To You, and Only The Strong Survive), and accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Is there anything this man can't do? Experience one of his iconic, lengthy-yet-high-energy live shows as he swings through Seattle with the E Street Band.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Erica Berry with Jane C. Hu

Fans of Mary Roach, Helen MacDonald, and Patagonia fleece will likely dig Erica Berry's Wolfish, a buzzy new book that's topping most-anticipated lists. The tome blends coming-of-age memoir with the charted trail of legendary wolf OR-7 in the Wallowa Mountains to "peel back the layers of what scares us." Local journalist and High Country News contributing editor Jane C. Hu will join Berry for this conversation.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Stayed on Freedom: The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey

University of Washington-Bothell professor and historian Dan Berger shares the life stories of Black Power activists Zoharah and Michael Simmons in Stayed on Freedom: The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey. This free evening of reflections on "civil rights, the labor movement, and the intergenerational Black freedom struggle" will include a conversation with Berger and Michael Simmons alongside Washington State Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Cherika Carter, and moderator Dr. M. Aziz, an assistant professor of African American studies at the University of Washington.

(Washington State Labor Council, Squire Park)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Indigo Sparke

Aussie indie folk artist Indigo Sparke will perform tracks from her latest release, Hysteria. Pitchfork wrote of the album: "Hysteria showcases Sparke’s ability to glide between minimalism and more forceful storms. While the surface of this album is glossier and broader than its predecessor, the most stunning moments are still ones of hushed reverence." Kindred singer-songwriter Sam Burton will open.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

SIFF Film Talks: The Happiness of the Katakuris vs. The Quiet Family

Takashi Miike's musical horror The Happiness of the Katakuris depicts an oddball family whose bed-and-breakfast endeavor is quickly soured by a dead body in the backyard. But did you know that the film, which blends Miike's outlandishly violent style with claymation and karaoke, is actually a remake of Kim Jee-woon’s '98 freakout The Quiet Family? The next installment in SIFF’s versus series pits the two flicks against each other for a black comedy bloodbath showdown. Tune in for the discussion remotely, or head to SIFF Film Center to duke it out in person.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Kidd Pivot: Revisor

Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite's rigorous dance company Kidd Pivot will perform a hybrid piece in collaboration with Electric Company Theatre co-founder Jonathon Young, blending contemporary theatre and movement in a witty reflection on "the recorded dialogue of some of Canada’s finest actors." Expect Revisor to get a lil' weird—the performance was deemed a "strange, fascinating trip" by the Georgia Straight.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Women’s History Month: Reflecting on Women’s Housing and History

Focusing on women’s homelessness and women’s history in Washington State, this edition of Civil Cocktail will be moderated by Revolution Strategies founder Lauren McGowan and Alicia Crank, executive director of Seattle CityClub. Civics nerds, don't miss out—panelists include key community voices like Marilyn Morgan, author of Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State, and Marty Hartman, executive director of Mary’s Place.

(The Collective Seattle, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Dishoom Dishoom: Comedians Roast Bollywood Movies

"Famous voice actor" Milan Patel and Greta Thunberg critic Neeraj Srinivasan will share clips from their favorite Indian action flicks and poke fun at over-the-top cinematic masterpieces in this roast of all things Bollywood. Expect a mix of Mystery Science Theater 3000 snark and delightful scenes of Tiger Shroff getting his shirt torn off.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

READINGS & TALKS

Brilliant Voices: A Benefit to Support Writing Classes for Women Experiencing Incarceration

This evening of storytelling, poetry, and performance will fundraise for Golf Pencil Group, which has led weekly writing classes for women incarcerees at King County Jail since 2011. Readers include Cuban American investigative journalist Kristen Millares Young, queer Ashkenazi writer Shelby Handler, Hapa writer and educator Amy Hirayama, and former GPG teachers Amber Flame and King Khazm. Attendees who donate $20 will leave with a copy of Brilliant Voices: a Creative Writing Workbook, which compiles the group's favorite writing lessons, prompts, and activities.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

Kate Baer

Kate Baer, New York Times bestselling poet and author of 2020 poetry collection What Kind of Woman, will visit Rainier Arts Center in celebration of her newest work, And Yet. Baer's poems look at female companionship and motherhood through a refreshing lens—Vogue described Baer as "a different kind of Instagram poet" who "acknowledges the self-seriousness of the genre...and gently pok[es] a hole in it."

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

David Cross - Worst Daddy In The World Tour

Arrested Development actor, stand-up comic, and noted Creed hater David Cross will visit Seattle with more staunch opinions and acerbic witticisms on the heels of a divisive 2022 Vox interview that tackled "cancel culture" in comedy.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

La India Yuridia

Mexican comedy star La India Yuridia will stop by Seattle on her ALV Rigoberto tour for this Spanish language show, which promises a night of original gags peppered with "realistic lectures on everyday life."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

HIRIE: Mood Swing Tour

The Oahu, Hawaii-based singer-songwriter will bring her laid-back psychedelic reggae-pop sounds across the Pacific to head in support of their latest album, Mood Swing, offering you a little bit of sunshine amid this late winter chill. Fellow rays of sunshine KBONG, Johnny Cosmic, and Vana Liya will join.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Quasi with No. 2

After making a full recovery from an unfortunate car accident in 2019, the indie-rock duo consisting of PNW legends Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney and Wild Flag) and Sam Coomes (of Heatmiser) are back on tour supporting their new Sub Pop-released album Breaking the Balls of History. They will be joined by Portland-based rock band No. 2.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Small Million with Monitor

Portland-based indie-pop duo Small Million found themselves evolving into a four-piece over the pandemic, swirling their energetic pop sound with cinematic moods and darkly romantic lyricism inspired by their experience in isolation. They will be joined by the local indie rock band Monitor.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Best '80s Party Ever! ft. Nite Wave and Jane Wiedlin (of The Go-Go’s)

High-energy '80s cover band Nite Wave promises to host the "best '80s party ever," and they might actually live up to that promise, considering that pop legend/co-founder of the Go-Gos Jane Wiedlin will be in attendance.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Funbox

Hosts Fran Zia and Ava Magnum blend geek and gag in this monthly drag show. This time around, Funbox is taking on a Super Smash Bros. theme, so prepare for "GAME!" from Nintendo-loving vixens Solana Solstice, Athena, and Macy Marcs.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour

Hit podcaster and comedian Dan Cummins will head to Seattle for more irreverent jokes and cultural observations—no topic is off limits, so you might hear him chat about Jeffrey Dahmer, Scientology, or his very scary daughter.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Bryce Vine: Serotonin Tour

NYC-hailing rapper Bryce Vine brings incorporates his varied musical background as a former Glee Project contestant, gospel choir singer, high school punk band member, and lifelong fan of rap music for his pop-tinged hip-hop tunes. Anticipate hearing songs from his most recent EP, Mixed Feelings, as well as from his debut 2019 album Carnival, after an opening set from R&B singer-songwriter bLAck pARty.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Claire Rosinkranz

Riding the wave of her TikTok-famed self-released single "Backyard Boy," rising singer-songwriter (and noted pal of Olivia Rodrigo) Claire Rosinkranz will swing through town with the glossy indie pop tracks from her 2021 EP 6 Of A Billion (might this be a reference to Aaliyah's One in a Million?) Fellow pop artists DWLLRS and mehro will open.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Hot 103.7 Legends of the West

Seattle's "number one radio station for hip hop and throwbacks" HOT 103.7 presents its first Legends of the West concert with an impressive lineup of trailblazing West Coast artists including gangsta rap pioneer Ice Cube, beloved hip-hop ensemble Bone Thugs N Harmony, rapper and TV personality Xzibit, and Long Beach hailing hip-hop duo Tha Dogg Pound.

(Accesso ShoWare Center, Kent)

Sound Off! 2023

Now in its 22nd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the center stage at the Sky Church, complete with a light show, sound engineers, and droves of roaring fans. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off the original music that they've been brewing during their year-long mentoring program.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee purvey a heady, percussive-fleshed synthesis of jazz, funk, electro, metal, prog, and rock informed by both classic and modern influences, and salted with reggae, yacht-rock, pop, and blues. They also have a way of genre-jumping from one song to the next, or multiple times within the same song, while still remaining tight and focused. These guys don’t “jam,” but practice calculated improvisation, with pre-determined key changes and a series of hand gestures and signals they employ while on stage to communicate their next move. LEILANI POLK

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dusk to Dawn: The 2023 Henry Gala & Dance Party

The Henry Art Gallery gala will return to an in-person format for the first time since 2020 to raise funds for the boundary-pushing institution. Attendees are invited to "reflect, shimmer, and awaken" at the event, so throw on your glittery finest to support the Henry's continual work in boosting diverse viewpoints, increasing access, developing community engagement, and supporting artistic visions.

(Fremont Foundry, Fremont)

The Colors of Holi Gala

Support Seattle Art Museum's year-round cultural programming at this lavish gala, which will benefit the institution's South Asian programs and double as a colorful celebration of Holi. Attendees can snack on traditional Indian fare while enjoying dance performances, henna painting, and chill beats by DJ Kapil.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules

English podcaster, life coach, author, and onetime monk Jay Shetty will drop by Seattle on his first world tour, Love Rules. The peace-preaching storyteller is a viral hit, with video views in the billions and an online coaching community with members in over 100 countries. (Side note, he also has beautiful eyes.) Promising a "transformational evening," this performance will incorporate live meditation sessions and experiments in finding, keeping, and letting go of love. Who doesn't need a little help with that?

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito

Queery podcast host, New York Times writer, and stand-up favorite Cameron Esposito will head to Seattle with more thoughtful comedy that doesn't shy away from hard-hitting topics like feminism, social justice, and marginalization.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

August Burns Red

What better way to worship the "big man upstairs" (for those who believe in that kind of thing) than headbanging to the melodic tunes of Pennsylvania-based Christian metal outfit August Burns Red? The band, who have gained secular appeal since appearing on the scene in 2003, will celebrate their 20-year band-iversary with tunes from their latest album, Death Below. Don't miss opening sets from screamo faves The Devil Wears Prada and Scottish heavy metal band Bleed From Within.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Jonathan Richman

When I first saw a clip of Jonathan Richman performing “The Girl Stands Up to Me Now” on an old Conan O’Brien show, something inside me clicked. Every single dude I grew up with who started their own quirky band with their own weird, faux-earnest personality was really just doing bad Jonathan Richman drag. Except Richman is truly earnest, truly strange, and truly funny. He’s a fucking legend. From his music with the Modern Lovers to his solo stuff, Richman’s career spans several decades, influencing punk and everything that came after it. He’ll be joined onstage by drummer Tommy Larkins. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Macklemore: Meet and Greet at Easy Street

Celebrate the release of Macklemore's highly anticipated new album, Ben, with the PNW hip-hop heavy himself at this rare meet-and-greet opportunity that includes a photo session and an album signing. To gain entry to the event, pre-order the album (on CD or vinyl) from Easy Street's online store (be sure to select "in-store pick up" at checkout).

(Easy Street Records, Junction)

PERFORMANCE

SOMPTUEUX - A Night To Remember with Ongina, Vander Von Odd and Kimora Blac

Stick The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season one winner Vander Von Odd, RuPaul's Drag Race season nine glamazon Kimora Blac, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season five queen Ongina together on one stage, and you've got SOMPTUEUX. (No, we don't know how to pronounce that, and one of us took French in high school.) The dragstravaganza promises a gaggy all-out glitter fest with additional appearances by local faves like MX. Gay Washington Stacey Starstruck, sleepy queen Caramel Flava, and double cheeked up Kennedy Colby.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

Close

Belgian director Lukas Dhont's coming-of-age film Close, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, is also an Oscar nominee for Best International Film this year. The "heart-crushing" (The Hollywood Reporter) film follows teen friends whose deep, intimate bond is broken by the assumptions of their classmates.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Cocaine Bear

Lots of cocaine!!! One bear!!!!!! A movie about a bear who consumed a buttload of cocaine. It's based, if you do not know, on a real bear. But cocaine, which fell from the sky, killed the real bear—a black bear who is spending eternity in a Kentucky mall. The movie bear does not die from an overdose but becomes larger than life and death. He goes on a rampage. He destroys this and that. Humans scream and die. And this is a comedy! How can we miss this movie? It sounds like top-notch trash. I hope it doesn't suffer the fate of Snakes on a Plane. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Emily

Actress Frances O'Connor's directorial debut follows a young Emily Brontë as she struggles with the death of her mother and yearns for artistic freedom. (Why are so many historical biopics about yearning? People yearned a lot back in the day.) Anyway, Brontë channels her yearning into one of the most brilliant English language novels of all time, so we could all stand to take notes. Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile, Sex Education) stars as the legendary writer.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Film, the Living Record of Our Memory

As cinema ventures ever further into the digital age, audiovisual heritage seems to be taking a back burner; thousands of historically significant films have already degraded and are now lost forever. (RIP, Bulgasari.) In Film, the Living Record of Our Memory, archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers make the case for film preservation as both an artistically important practice and a key way to preserve our cultural history.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a tantalizing treat.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

11th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring a variety of buzzy standouts (including Finding Her Beat and Liquor Store Dreams), plus a robust shorts program, locally made flicks, and more in a hybrid format.

(Virtual via Northwest Film Forum, Monday-Sunday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Remaining specials include the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its third annual event in the Northwest region. Several local restaurants, such as Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, and Conscious Eatery, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

Emerald City Comic Con

Geeks across fandoms save their most inventive cosplay for Emerald City Comic Con, the biggest local comic event of the year. The four-day festival is filled to the brim with panels, meetups, special events, fun parties, and tons and tons of guests hanging out in the artist alley.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Bob James Quartet

If you listen to the first 33 minutes of Bob James' "Take Me to the Mardi Gras," you will find basically the history of hip-hop. That small (indeed tiny) space of time takes you from the Crash Crew's "Breaking Bells" (1982) all the way to Missy Elliott's "Work It" (2002). LL Cool J's groundbreaking "Rock the Bells" is in there, and so is NWA's "Straight Outta Compton." And if you turn to Bob James' "Nautilus," you find the materials for the greatest (most spaced-out) track in the history of hiphop, Eric B. & Rakim's "Follow the Leader" (1988). Though Bob James began his career in free jazz, hip-hop sampled (and continues to sample) his marvelously smooth jazz period in the 1970s. Going to this show is like going to the temple of hip-hop. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Freakout Weekender

Freakout Records and The Crocodile bring you a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Some highlights out of the more than two dozen artists include the Swedish punk band Viagra Boys, psych-rock ensemble Frankie and the Witch Fingers, skate-punk royalty FIDLAR, and genre-blending rock outfit White Denim.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Saturday-Sunday)

Judith Hill

On her latest album, Baby, I’m Hollywood, LA-born neo-soul artist Judith Hill glides through captivating piano ballads, danceable kaleidoscopic funk, and silky classic soul, that explores "pleasure, pain, celebration, and consequences" through an "excursion into the annals of Black music." Expect to hear songs from the album during this three-night stint at the long-running jazz club.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Between Two Knees

Penned by intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, who are also the co-creators of hit FX series Reservation Dogs, this irreverent playoffers up absurd vignettes of American history. Centering the perspectives of one family as they experience the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, Between Two Knees was described as "uproariously funny" by the Siskiyou Daily News.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Cirque du Soleil's Corteo kicks off with a dead clown, but stay with us. The performance functions as a joyous funereal procession, celebrating jester Mauro's life with festivities, frolic, and a cavalcade of awe-inspiring tumbles and spins.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest

Continuing with performances at Erickson Theater this week, the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest "highlights spontaneity," blending world premieres by the Seattle-based Khambatta Dance Company and the German-based Tchekpo Dance Company with collaborative works that the talented dancers created over only a few days' time.

(Erickson Theater, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Mesoamerica Illuminated

Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel, a leading art historian and microarcheologist (cool job alert!!!), will share her research on the textures, colors, and techniques of millennia-old Mexican and Central American artworks. What do these works tell us about life in ancient Mayan culture? Find out at Mesoamerica Illuminated, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr.: Rosa Parks Series

Detroit-based printer, book artist, and papermaker Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. is well-known for his pointed social and political critique, which takes on new power when applied to his practice of creating print multiples. Using eco-friendly materials and handset type, Kennedy's works have a vibrant but lo-fi feel; his Rosa Parks series spotlights the civil rights activist's vision with layered quotes and bold compositions.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Tuesday; closing)

Have You Eaten?

Curated by Ballard-based artist Rya Wu, Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition Have You Eaten explores Asian "diasporic identity and otherness" through a series of poignant questions related to home and belonging.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, Monday-Tuesday; closing)

Johnny Friedlaender: Harmonious Abstraction

Twentieth-century visionary Johnny Friedlaender, who described himself as a "painter who engraves," inspired countless printmakers with his moody, pensive compositions and surrealist subject matter. This retrospective of Friedlaender's work emphasizes his expressive vision, which was inspired by everything from musical references to his years of imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp. (Tue - Sat, through Feb 28, 11 am - 5:30 pm, Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Free)

Mygration: An exhibition of works by Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant

Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant's immersive exhibition Mygration reflects on the historical relocation of Sámi herders to Alaska so that they could teach reindeer husbandry to the region's Native peoples. Sámi artist Colbengtson and Swedish artist Folkebrant explore themes of migration and hidden histories through archival photography, a panoramic painting installation, and a mural.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

Nina Chanel Abney describes her work as “colorfully seductive” and “deceptively simple,” and she's not wrong—influenced by modern media, Abney's works may seem subtly familiar, but they contain a depth of embedded critique on politics, race, sexuality, and celebrity. Recently, Abney has drawn from pastoral painting traditions, centering Black subjects to celebrate their resilience and draw attention to histories of exploitative labor; for Fishing Was His Life, she focuses on Black fishing culture and labor through painting and collage. As part of this exhibition, Abney will also apply her bold aesthetic language to the Henry's exterior banner.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Preston Wadley: Abstract Truth

Preston Wadley, Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts at Cornish College of the Arts, presents this solo exhibition of photography and art books that showcase his ongoing investigations into race, identity, and local history.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the chilly season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Tuesday; closing)