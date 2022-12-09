This Week In Seattle Food News: A Women's Sports Pub Opens, A Southeast Asian Street Food Hall Arrives, and Tamarind Tree Plans to Move

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Asean Streat Food Hall

Inspired by ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), this new downtown food cart hall aims to approximate the flavors of a Southeast Asian street food market with menus from Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bang Bang Cafe

Hatch chile fans, rejoice: This New Mexican cafe owned by sisters Yuki and Miki Sodos (the former owners of the dearly departed Cafe Pettirosso ) reopened this week after a lengthy hiatus. The revamped Belltown spot now sports a new bar, a new HVAC system, and an expanded menu from former Pettirosso chef Derek Castro.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Chan

Chef Heong Soon Park reopened this modern Korean restaurant (previously located in Pike Place) in the former Dragonfish Asian Cafe space inside the downtown Paramount Hotel last month.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Coastal Kitchen

This longtime Capitol Hill mainstay, which was forced to close temporarily after being struck by a car last May, reopened for business on Tuesday. The restaurant now boasts a newly refreshed interior and an overhauled menu from chefs Felipe Prieto and Tanner Smith, with seafood-centric dishes such as shellfish risotto, halibut ceviche, and wild Alaskan salmon.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Rough & Tumble Pub

Seattle now has its very own watering hole in which to watch OL Reign and Seattle Storm games: Owner Jen Barnes officially opens the highly anticipated women-focused sports bar Rough & Tumble on Ballard Avenue today. The spot prioritizes women's games, displays women's sports memorabilia, and highlights drinks from women-owned breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries. Additionally, the menu pays tribute to famous female athletes with dishes like "Abby Wambroccolini" and "Billie Jean King chicken wings."

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

This Mexican chain inspired by the Santa Fe neighborhood in Guadalajara opened a location in Greenwood in early November. The menu features beer, margaritas, mezcal, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos, and more.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Spud Fish & Chips

Green Lake's beloved fish and chip vendor, which shut its doors in 2020 due to its midcentury building being demolished to make way for an apartment complex, is back at last. The fried seafood purveyor reopened last week on the ground floor of the new building and is slinging its signature hand-battered fish and chips, chowder, onion rings, and corn dogs.

Greenlake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Tamarind Tree

The Little Saigon staple Tamarind Tree plans to move into the former R Place space by the end of 2023.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Stranger & EverOut's Holiday Drink Week

Ready to get your nog on? 'Tis the season for wintry libations, and we've got you covered with our inaugural Holiday Drink Week, presented in conjunction with our sister site, The Stranger. For one week only, you'll find a variety of holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. One thing's for sure: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer.

Various locations

SATURDAY

Soup Club: In Person

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

Holiday Wine, Beer, & Spirits Walk

Dress up in your kitschiest holiday finery and enjoy over 50 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits at 23 shops across downtown Bothell.

Downtown Bothell, 5-8:30 pm

Rainier Reindeer Ranch at Urban Family Brewing

Mingle with two real-life reindeer from the Rainier Reindeer Ranch and get your picture taken with them. Mulled wine and hot cocoa will add to the cozy holiday vibes.

Urban Family Brewing, 12-3 pm



Teahouse Beer Day

Be the first to try tea-infused brews from Lucky Envelope, including flavors like Hawaiian Breeze Sour, Citrus Bliss IPA, and Misty Morning Black Tea Lager.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12 pm

Global Holiday Market

Want to give your loved ones the gift of international flavors this year? The nonprofit Food Innovation Network's "global food hall" in Tukwila Village, which aims to provide business opportunities for immigrants and refugees, will offer a selection of tasty gifts from around the world.

Spice Bridge, 11 am-4 pm



SUNDAY

Santa & Mrs. Claus at Urban Family!

Get all dressed up in your Christmas best and snap some photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. After you've worked up an appetite mugging for the camera, refuel with creative sandwiches from the Layers Sandwich Co. truck.

Urban Family Brewing, 12-3 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Sibling bar Vinnie's Wine Shop will also host the surf-themed pop-up Sippin' Santa .

Rob Roy, 4 pm - 12 am

SPECIALS

Layers Sandwich Co.

This imaginative sandwich truck is getting in the holiday spirit with its "Fa-la-la-la-laaa-la-la-la-LAMB" special, which consists of cider-braised leg of lamb, fresh mint, arugula, pickled mustard seeds, and aioli on a Grand Central Bakery roll. They suggest their mulled apple cider with whipped cream and caramel as a pairing.

Traveling

Pickup



Li'l Woody's

This week, the local burger joint is collaborating with the Tacoma indie rock band Enumclaw to offer the "Enumclaw World Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich," made with a fried chicken thigh, sliced heirloom tomatoes, bacon scallion aioli, shredded lettuce, and red onion on a bun. The limited-time special is available through Monday, December 12.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery has you covered for the holiday season with its cookie box, which contains no fewer than eight cookie varieties: chocolate chip, ginger molasses, matcha Rice Krispie, black sesame raspberry jam thumbprints, salty vanilla shortbread, rye peppermint mocha, brown butter oat lace, and compost cookies.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in