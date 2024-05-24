This Week in Seattle Food News: Desert Vibes, Beach Sandwiches, and Free Burgers

NEW OPENINGS

Crumble & Flake

The local pâtisserie, which closed its Capitol Hill location last November, debuts its new Issaquah shop on Saturday. Due to staffing issues, the cafe menu has been delayed until next week, but rest assured there will be plenty of flaky pastries.

Issaquah



The Kite Cafe

Despite the somewhat gloomy forecast this weekend, it's basically beach picnic season now! Co-owners Tony Meyer and Matt Kelly officially opened this new beachside counter-service café and concession stand in the former Miri's at Golden Gardens space yesterday, serving Italian sandwiches, salads, drinks, and snacks.

Ballard



The Wash

Psychedelic desert vibes are so hot right now: First there was the themed pop-up The Mystic Mote l inside The Woods , and now there's this colorful new concept, which hosts its grand opening in the former Rose Temple space today. Sea Creatures veterans Emilio Esparza and Nick Fizer took inspiration from the Southwest and Route 66 hotels, and the spot will offer agave-centric cocktails, aguas frescas, and non-alcoholic options.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Cupcake Royale

Pint-sized cakes just don't sell like they used to anymore. Cupcake Royale owner Jody Hall, who helped pioneer the early 2000s cupcake craze, recently sent out an email saying that the business plans to close all of its remaining locations, writing, "We’re exploring various options to reinvent ourselves to flourish for the next 20 years. This includes our decision to eventually close our retail cafes and rebuild the business to offer better cupcake pricing, richer compensation for our team, and ability to maintain a sustainable business. It’s a tough but necessary call."

Various locations



Lionhead

Chef/owner Garrett Doherty's Sichuan restaurant appears to have quietly closed without warning on Capitol Hill, and the space is now available for lease through 2035.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY

Mighty-O Tour de Donut

As far as motivation to cycle around the city goes, doughnuts are a pretty good one. Hop on your wheels for a self-guided tour with stops at Mighty-O Donuts' locations in Ballard, Greenlake, Capitol Hill, and Denny Triangle, with mini doughnuts available at each outpost. Your ticket gets you a complimentary doughnut and drip coffee at the location of your choice, as well as a Tour de Donut T-shirt to flaunt your bragging rights.

Mighty-O Donuts, Ballard, 9:30 am

Tour De Pints 2024

It's not too often in life that you can embark on an adventure where you don't know where you're going, which is why you might want to seize the opportunity to participate in the Tour de Pints. This boozy bike ride tour will commence at Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery and will then pedal around to four more mystery brewery stops, which will be revealed as the approximately 20-mile-long route progresses—the event promises "some old favorites and a few new stops as well" and that each stop will last around 45 minutes. You can also check out a Discord server to mingle with your fellow riders, volunteer to act as a support rider, or join the planning committee for next year. Donations are welcome but not required.

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery, Greenwood, 12-6:30 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hood Canal Fjord Fest

There’s a narrow annual window when sweet, delicate spot shrimp is in season, six to eight weeks max, and good news: Memorial Day weekend falls within it. Sure, you can get them at the upscale supermarkets in Seattle, but it’s so much better to find them at the source. The seaside hamlet of Brinnon, on the west coast of Hood Canal between Hama Hama and Quilcene, has a little food fest to celebrate the spot shrimp’s arrival each year–there are also bands and “other seafood,” and you can harvest clams and oysters with a license from the Department of Fish & Wildlife (only $17.40 online). MEG VAN HUYGEN

Hood Canal, 10 am-6 pm

MONDAY

Free Burger Day

Who doesn't love a freebie—particularly when that freebie is a juicy burger? As they do each year on Memorial Day, the local fast food favorite Li'l Woodys will distribute free burgers at their Ballard, Capitol Hill, and White Center locations. Now for the fine print: no other sandwiches are eligible for the deal, customers are limited to one free burger each, and add-ons cost extra. This bargain is certain to attract hordes of other frugal burger lovers, so you may want to show up early or be prepared for a long line.

Li'l Woody's, 2-5 pm

THURSDAY

Author Talk: Rebekah Peppler, Le Sud

I am forever deeply envious of Rebekah Peppler's glamorous expat lifestyle—she's a stylish food and travel writer residing in Paris's 18th arrondissement, where she throws dinner parties for her cadre of cool queer friends. (As a fellow curly girl, I also want her to drop her hair routine.) Her newest cookbook Le Sud picks up where her previous releases Apéritif and À Table left off, offering a "definitive guide to the food, drink, and lifestyle of southeastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur." This book is probably the closest I'll get to traveling to the sun-drenched south of France for a while, so in the meantime, you'll find me whipping up recipes like pink peppercorn marinated chèvre, pan bagnats, and citron pressés for my own besties and me to enjoy while soaking up vitamin D at Denny Blaine this summer. Rebekah will chat about all things Provence with local author and Spilled Milk podcast host Molly Wizenberg.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Aroom Coffee

The trendy Fremont cafe is serving spring vibes with its seasonal peach tea macchiato special, which features peach simple syrup, house cream, and a choice of green or black tea.

Fremont



The Flora Bakehouse

Cafe Flora 's Beacon Hill bakery sibling is putting a twist on nostalgic after-school snacks with a new salty-sweet sundae that includes vanilla soft serve, chocolate pudding, Lay's potato chips, rainbow sprinkles, Oreos, and a dusting of chocolate cookie crumble.

Beacon Hill



Lady Jaye

The West Seattle barbecue destination is currently serving a crispy smoked pork loin sandwich with Kari Kari chili crisp mayo, carrot-cabbage slaw, green onions, and cilantro, all piled on a brioche bun.

West Seattle