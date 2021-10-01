This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls Come to the Seattle Art Museum, Fuku Arrives in Seattle, and A La Mode Pies Expands to Ballard

This week brings a flurry of high-profile openings: The Mar·ket brings its coveted lobster and Dungeness crab rolls to the Seattle Art Museum, famed chef David Chang's fried chicken sandwich ghost kitchen Fuku arrives in Seattle, and celebrity chef Michael Mina opens his new upscale steakhouse Bourbon Steak. Read on for all of that and more food news and events, like A La Mode Pies coming to Ballard, an upcoming Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party, and Navy Strength's horror-inspired cocktail pop-up A Nightmare on Wall Street, which begins today. For more culinary inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

A La Mode Pies

The Seattle pie shop with locations in Phinney Ridge and West Seattle opened its third location in the former Parfait Ice Cream space in Ballard on Wednesday. The shop will close its Phinney Ridge location in 2023 due to its building becoming low-income housing—the business has been invited to return to the corner space after the new building is completed, so the new Ballard location will allow them to maintain a presence in North Seattle during construction. And now, they'll also be able to focus more on the "a la mode" in their name: Thanks to the pasteurizer left behind by Parfait, the shop will be able to expand its ice cream line and make its own ice cream base from scratch with only six ingredients. Owner Chris Porter tells My Ballard he plans to add some new flavors to the business's "PiesCream" line (which he likens to "Ben & Jerry's but pie"), including Bourbon Butterscotch, Spiced Apple, Holiday Pumpkin, and Blue Hawaiian.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bourbon Steak Seattle

Today, celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina's fancy downtown French steakhouse RN74, which closed permanently due to the pandemic, will reopen as Bourbon Steak, his upscale American steakhouse franchise. The new restaurant offers "seasonal, regional ingredients" and "all-natural, organic, and hormone-free cuts of beef," tempered in herb-infused butter and grilled to order, as well as fresh local seafood and shellfish. Drinks include wine and craft cocktails highlighting spirits from local distilleries like Westland Distillery.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



DWNUNDR

This bar and restaurant recently opened inside Hotel 116 in Bellevue, serving pub grub, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and other American comfort food dishes. The spot boasts a number of games and attractions, including a bocce ball court, a mini-golf course, shuffleboard, foosball, cornhole, swings, a seesaw, and chess boards built into the bartop.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Fuku

The Seattle food scene is abuzz over the Tuesday opening of Fuku, a fried chicken sandwich ghost kitchen from famed Momofuku chef David Chang. Seattleites will now be able to order Chang's spicy chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, and waffle fries for delivery only. Fuku will first be available across downtown and South Lake Union area before expanding across the Seattle metropolitan area and suburbs on third-party apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates over the next few weeks.

Downtown, South Lake Union

Delivery



Happy Lamb Hot Pot

This Mongolian hot pot restaurant soft-opened on September 19 in the former space of the popular Chinatown spot Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot. It appears that the Little Sheep chain has rebranded, as their location inside Bellevue's Crossroads shopping center has also converted to a Happy Lamb location. The restaurant offers à la carte and "all you can eat" options, as well as a new sauce option.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



The Mar·ket

Chef Shubert Ho's acclaimed Edmonds restaurant The Mar·ket, which has amassed a vocal following for its lobster and Dungeness crab rolls and fresh seafood, hosted the grand opening of its new cafe inside the Seattle Art Museum on Wednesday. In addition to the wildly popular rolls, the new location also offers some new exclusive menu items, including a grilled salmon bánh mì (marinated Pacific Northwest salmon, chicken pâté, kewpie mayo, pickled cucumbers, red radish, fresh basil, and Maggi seasoning) and the Mar·ket burger (a beef patty, caramelized onions, American cheese, arugula, bread-and-butter pickles, curry aioli, and tomato jam on a Macrina Bakery bun).

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Comeback

Floyd Lovelady (of the beloved R Place, which tragically closed due to the pandemic) is opening a new LGBTQIA+ bar in SoDo called The Comeback (1950 1st Ave S, right next to Green Fire Cannabis and that Krispy Kreme). Interestingly, former mayoral candidate and architect Andrew Grant Houston is in charge of the new venue's design.

SoDo



Good Bar

This cozy Pioneer Square bar, which has been temporarily closed since the start of the pandemic, indicated via Instagram this week that it plans to reopen soon.

Pioneer Square



Halcyon Brewing Company

This new brewery plans to take over the former Naked City Brewery space in Greenwood this fall. The spot, tentatively slated to open towards the end of October, will offer 14 rotating beers on tap in addition to cider and beer options.

Greenwood

CLOSURES

Sub Shop #9

Sadly, this family-owned sandwich shop and West Seattle hidden gem closes permanently today after 38 years of business due to pandemic-related issues and rising operating and food costs.

West Seattle

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Alice in Wonderland-style tea party coming to Capitol Hill

The Hidden Media Network, a company specializing in "experiences," is bringing a whimsical, boozy Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party to the Capitol Hill speakeasy-style bar Knee High Stocking Company, starting the week of Thanksgiving and lasting through the end of the year. According to the Seattle P-I, the event will host 90-minute sessions and include "two bespoke cocktails, riddles and challenges guests will have to solve, 'Eat Me' cakes, and plenty of bonkers photo opportunities."



Sheena Eliz takes over as chef at Ciudad

Chef Sheena Eliz has taken over as the new head chef at Ciudad in Georgetown. Eliz has worked at the notable Seattle restaurants Anar, Anchovies & Olives, Terra Plata, and Bar Sajor and will add some of her cooking style, which she describes as having influences from the Pacific Northwest and North African flavors, to the menu.

CheBogz food truck launches crowdfunding campaign

The Filipino food truck CheBogz, owned by sisters Trixie and Paula Paraiso, is launching a new crowdfunding campaign today to open a CheBogz restaurant in the Colina Apartments on Beacon Hill. They’re celebrating the launch with free lumpia and desserts from 4-7 pm today at Feed the People Plaza, the former location of the Paraiso family’s restaurant Kusina Filipina.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme this week if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Navy Strength, through October 31



The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

Seattle Center, Friday-Saturday, 4-10 pm

Oktoberfest at Queen Anne Beerhall

How heavy of a stein can you raise with your brute strength? Find out at this two-weekend bier fest, where you can dance around to live music from the Bonnie Birch Bavarian Band, Folk Voice, Darin Isaacs, and others, participate in a sausage-eating contest, watch football, and of course, drink lots of beer.

Queen Anne Beerhall, through Sunday



Fresh Hop Ale Festival

Yakima is the source of over 70% of our nation's hops, so why not go straight to the source? This annual fresh hop event features seasonal fresh hop beers from over 60 breweries, brewed exclusively with Yakima Valley hops, as well as cider, wine, food, and live music. Each brewery submits a beer to be judged in a competition, and the winners are announced during the festival. Proceeds support Yakima Valley arts and science programs.

SOZO Sports Complex, Saturday, 5-10 pm

U District Station Opening Festival $3 Food Walk

Celebrate the arrival of the new U District light rail station by ambling around the neighborhood and availing yourself of food specials priced at just $3 from over 40 restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment, a beer garden, a kids' corner, and other festivities.

University District, Saturday, 10 am-8 pm

Oktoberfest Northwest

Enjoy a Munich-inspired Oktoberfest celebration filled with German-style food, bier, and live entertainment, including traditional music and dance and performances from '80s cover bands. The festivities include the "Bavarian Bier-lympics," a hammerschlagen tournament, and a "sports haus." Families can also enjoy wiener dog races, a Stein Dash 5K, a root beer garden, and more.

Washington State Fair Events Center, October 8-10

SPECIALS

Good Day Donuts

Looking for a cozy, nourishing meal to celebrate the return of soup season? White Center's Good Day Donuts has just the thing: a pork verde soup of the week with zucchini.

White Center

Pickup



Katsu Burger

The local Japanese fusion burger joint known for its towering deep-fried tonkatsu-style patties has introduced two new fall-themed milkshakes: caramel apple and pumpkin spice.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



La Dive

The hip Capitol Hill natural wine bar just added a new late-night dumpling happy hour, featuring discounts on dumplings and other food items. You can also wash them down with a $5 "chambong" or a $10 martini.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in