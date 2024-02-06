Where to Eat for Valentine's Day 2024 in Seattle



Ba Sa

Want to abscond to Bainbridge Island for a romantic getaway? Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen will prepare a Valentine's Day meal inspired by their recent trip to the vibrant coastal city Hoi An, as well as an intensive pastry program Trinh took in Paris last year. The room will be illuminated with Hoi An's signature colorful lanterns as guests tuck into dishes like fried quail eggs with caviar, frilly flower-shaped dumplings, wagyu cao lầu (fried dough strips with wagyu beef), and matcha yuzu eclairs.

Bainbridge Island



Coyle's Bakeshop

Valentine's Day can often be rife with pressure, which is a recipe for inevitable disappointment. If you're looking for a more laidback (but nonetheless enchanting) celebration that doesn't require reservations, Coyle's has you covered: On February 14, they'll reopen in the evening from 5-8 pm for their annual Valentine's Dessert Night, which will include some of their fanciest treats, such as macarons, chocolate eclairs, Paris-Brests, and their coveted coconut caramel chiffon cake, as well as beverages and sparkling wine. Linger in the dining room or take your baked goods home for Netflix and chill.

Greenwood



Delancey

Honor platonic and romantic love alike at Delancey's cozy "Lovers & Friends" dinner on Monday, February 12, which will feature a Little Gem salad, wood-fired oysters, beet gratin, a choice of short ribs or wood-fired cauliflower steak, and a chocolate pound cake with orange curd, in addition to wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairings.

Ballard



Dark Room

Whether you've recently had your heart stomped on or just despise the ceaseless commercialization of love, Greenwood's moody bar Dark Room is here to provide a safe space for all V-Day haters with their Anti-Valentine's Day Party, an "evening of horror, crime, food, and cocktails" from 5-10 pm on Monday, February 12. They'll screen the decidedly un-mushy flicks Valentine, Promising Young Woman, and Heathers while serving gussied-up versions of the single person's food of choice—frozen dinners—including kimchi bacon mac and cheese, French bread pizza, chicken pot hand pies, Salisbury steak, and brownie sundaes with miso caramel and cherry coulis. Cheeky cocktails range from the "Saltburn" (La Favorite Rhum, yuzu dry curaçao, sweetheart candy syrup, citrus, and absinthe) to the "Jennifer's Body" (Diega gin, strawberry-infused Suze, Nonino, vermouth, and chocolate bitters).

Greenwood



Eden Hill

Looking to splurge on a swanky dinner? Chef Maximillian Petty's characteristically elegant yet playful tasting menu includes luxe dishes like foie gras torchon, scallop crudo, duck prosciutto with duck fat croutons, Dungeness crab risotto with uni hollandaise, and beef cheek with aerated potatoes. The dessert—a chocolate cake with dried cherries, amaretto ice cream, stout caramel, and coconut meringues—sounds especially divine.

Queen Anne



Kricket Club and Meesha

Chef Preeti Agarwal's modern Indian restaurant Meesha will serve a fresh, crave-worthy meal with options like beet croquettes, pomelo chaat, goan fish, and pomegranate rose popsicles, while its more casual Indian street food sibling Kricket Club will offer a five-course menu with dishes like tomato rasam, prawn tacos, braised lamb chops, and espresso chocolate mousse.

Ravenna, Fremont



L'Oursin

Too many Valentine's Day menus are overwrought and fussy, leaning too heavily on cloying clichés. Not so with L'Oursin's three-course prix-fixe "La Saint Valentin" dinner—the charming French bistro presents bright, refreshing, romantic options like a blush-pink chicory and chèvre salad, dry-aged salmon crudo, seared scallops with tarragon velouté, ravioli featuring the appealingly named "winter luxury squash," passionfruit tarts, and chocolate crèmeux, as well as optional supplements (like foie gras and oysters) and wine pairings.

Central District



Mamnoon

The Levantine destination is going all out for "Love Week" from February 9-14, serving a tasting menu with limited-time specials like duck dolmeh and a baklawa trio, in addition to à la carte offerings, dessert specials, and wine pairings. Proceeds from the tasting menu will go toward Mamnoon's fundraiser for medical aid in Gaza. Good news for industry workers who don't usually get to indulge in the holiday: They'll also offer a discounted tasting menu from February 18-19 so you can celebrate belatedly.

Capitol Hill



Spice Waala

Feel like staying in with sweatpants and your favorite 2000s romcom? The Indian street food favorite Spice Waala will provide a takeout meal with spicy Scotch eggs, braised lamb shanks, tiramisu with pistachio and cardamom, and a special surprise item.

Ballard, Capitol Hill



Temple Pastries

Woo your valentine with treats like Meyer lemon tiramisu, half-baked chocolate cakes, strawberry cruffins, raspberry heart cakes, crème brûlée macarons, grapefruit fennel cake, and chocolate blood orange tarts from this charming Central District bakery.

Central District