Where to Find Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Seattle for Dry January 2023

Aslan Brewing
The local brewery's sparkling hop water is dry-hopped with Chinook and Cascade hops and tastes like a "fresh green tea" with a "lovely floral and earthy aroma and flavor."
Bellingham, Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen writes, "Cocktail twins Baker’s and Bar Miriam (same owner!) are the undisputed local king and queen of nonalcoholic and low-ABV beverages. The floweriest, prettiest, most bespoke drinks you ever did dream of, booze or no. I’m a major fan of the Stay Classy at Bar Miriam, off their Anchorman-themed current menu: that’s Lyre's Italian spritz, Wilderton Lustre, passionfruit, lychee, and honey."
Ballard, Queen Anne
Pickup, dine-in
Bang Bang Kitchen Like Add to a List
This New Mexican restaurant and bar offers a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, including their house-made pear rosemary shrub soda.
Othello
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Deep Dive
Descend into the depths of the Amazon Spheres and treat yourself to one of this bar's fancy alcohol-free cocktails, with options like "Bright Eyes" (sparkling verjus, New London Light Non-Alcoholic Spirit) and "Snake Oil Sour" (Pathfinder Hemp & Root, orgeat, lemon).
South Lake Union
Dine-in
Fog Room Like Add to a List
You'll find a trio of spirit-free cocktails at this swanky downtown rooftop bar atop the Charter Hotel: "In the Mood" (guava strawberry tea, ginger, soda water, citrus), "Ruby, My Dear" (raspberry, Wilderton Lustre, grapefruit, citrus, tonic), and "Night and Day" (pineapple, toasted coconut orgeat, citrus, house cardamom bitters).
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Harry's Beach House Like Add to a List
Take a weekend staycation by visiting this Harry's Fine Foods Like Add to a List sibling at Alki Beach and sipping one of their non-alcoholic options, including hibiscus ginger lime mocktails and guava coconut mocktails.
West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Kamp Social House Like Add to a List
Meg van Huygen writes, "Kamp Social House serves quite a few foxtails (get it? faux cocktails? I am coining this), and I love the Don’t Scare the Chickens, featuring muddled jalapeño, pineapple, lime, and a dash of Seedlip."
Madison Valley
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lariat Bar Like Add to a List
Van Huygen also favors the menu of non-alcoholic and low-ABV drinks at the wrestling-themed Lariat Bar and endorses the "standout Chai M. Punk with chai tea, Pathfinder N/A amaro, and lemon."
White Center
Dine-in
Mainstay Provisions Like Add to a List
The Phinney cafe and specialty market is currently stocking Casamara Amaro Club Sodas, which can be incorporated into a booze-less beverage or enjoyed on their own with a lemon twist.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in
Mioposto
This local pizzeria chain has you covered with a selection of "free-spirited" spirit-free cocktails, such as their sage Collins made with Wilderton Botanical non-alcoholic spirits, muddled sage, lime, and elderflower syrup.
Ravenna, Mercer Island, Mount Baker, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Oddfellows Cafe
The perpetually bustling Capitol Hill cafe has plenty of non-alcoholic options, including "Pathfinder Collins" (Pathfinder herbal elixir with house-made orange cordial and soda), basil limeade, and lavender rose lemonade.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Pablo y Pablo Like Add to a List
Missing your taco and margarita fix? Good news: This Mexican restaurant offers a wide selection of zero-proof drinks, including the "Diablito" (black currant, ginger, lime, and soda), the "Garden Paloma" (grapefruit, honey, Fever Tree cucumber tonic, and Tajín), the "Piña Granada" (pineapple, pomegranate, lime, almond syrup, and tonic), the "No-groni" (Wilderton Earthen, Pathfinder, Giffard Aperitif), and a non-alcoholic michelada, and will make an alcohol-free version of any of their margaritas.
Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Rachel’s Ginger Beer
With flavors like blood orange, pink guava, and caramelized pineapple, the spicy-sweet soda purveyor's bar is the perfect place to grab a refreshing non-alcoholic sip.
Capitol Hill, Pike Place Market, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Stampede Cocktail Club Like Add to a List
Leave it to this stylish craft cocktail lounge to come up with a menu of creative non-alcoholic offerings, like the "Crystalline Dreams" (fig vanilla balsamic reduction, grapefruit juice, maple, Seedlip Spice, and honey, clarified with goat milk) and the "Mirror of My Heart" (pistachio honey orgeat, rose, cardamom, soda, Wilderton Lustre aromatic, and Pathfinder).
Fremont
Dine-in
TeKu Tavern Like Add to a List
There's no need to eschew your after-work beer: TeKu Tavern has non-alcoholic options from brewers like Athletic Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery Like Add to a List , Aslan Brewing Company Like Add to a List , Métier Brewing Company, and more.
South Lake Union
Pickup, dine-in
Timber City Ginger Beer Like Add to a List
This local beverage purveyor slings fresh, spicy non-alcoholic ginger beer and a pear-jasmine variation, with an apple-rose flavor in the works. You can also add a drop of their drinking vinegar to your zero-proof concoctions at home.
South Park
Pickup
Tio Baby's Like Add to a List
Meg van Huygen writes, "Tio Baby’s does a great zero-proof Negroni, made with virgin vermouth and gin, and some really lovely shrubs to drink in seltzer, e.g. pear-sage and blueberry-cucumber."
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Über Tavern Like Add to a List
Phinney's craft beer destination has plenty of non-alcoholic beers to enjoy, including new offerings from Bitburger, Lagunitas, and Guinness.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in
