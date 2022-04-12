Your Guide to April 2022 Flavors in Seattle

From blush-pink, sweet-tart stalks of rhubarb to tender asparagus, spring is full of sensational seasonal flavors. Here's where to get your fill of these ephemeral treats across Seattle this April. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
RHUBARB
A La Mode Pies
You can’t go wrong with the local pie heavyweight’s classic strawberry rhubarb pie.
Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bar Del Corso Like Add to a List
Toast to the season with the "Rhubarbarella," a cocktail with Elena gin, Rabarbaro Amaro, a housemade rhubarb shrub, and lemon on the rocks with a punchy pink rhubarb garnish.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Corvus & Co. Like Add to a List
For another rhubarb cocktail option, try Corvus & Co.'s "Serpent Hunter": gin, rhubarb-lemon shrub, dry curaçao, and geranium oil.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Eve Fremont Like Add to a List
The Fremont farm-to-table favorite puts a spring spin on a classic cocktail with its "Garden Daiquiri," featuring rum, rhubarb liqueur, strawberry, mint, and lime.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
The Flora Bakehouse Like Add to a List
Soak up the sun on the Cafe Flora Like Add to a List sibling's adorable rooftop patio and enjoy a rhubarb Danish (available on weekends only), rhubarb hand pie, or streusel-topped rhubarb tea cake.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Hot Cakes
The molten chocolate cakery's spring strawberry rhubarb cake special conjures memories of crisps and crumbles with strawberries and rhubarb topped with white cake crumbs, served alongside vanilla bean Bluebird Like Add to a List ice cream, housemade strawberry jam, and oven-roasted Washington rhubarb. Pair it with the "Garden Party" cocktail, made with Oola Distillery Like Add to a List gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, house-made rhubarb simple syrup, rhubarb bitters, and fresh lime with a hint of rose essence and a frothy egg white.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Macrina Bakery
Macrina's miniature raspberry rhubarb upside-down cakes, flavored with a touch of amaretto, are perfect for a spring tea party or picnic.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Salt & Iron Like Add to a List
As part of its spring Seattle Restaurant Week Like Add to a List menu, the Edmonds steakhouse and oyster bar is featuring a creamy vanilla panna cotta with rhubarb gelee and roasted rhubarb, with floral shortbread on the side.
Edmonds
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Taproot Cafe and Bar Like Add to a List
This Columbia City juice bar and cafe is currently serving up a rhubarb tart special with oatmeal streusel, whipped cream, and a drizzle of caramel for dessert.
Columbia City
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
ASPARAGUS
Artusi
Like
Add to a List
The Capitol Hill aperitivo bar's newest pasta special is handmade cavatelli with asparagus, marjoram, and pecorino.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bar Del Corso Like Add to a List
This week, the Beacon Hill spot is featuring a pizza special with roasted asparagus, spring onions, house-made capicola, provolone piccante, and Grana cheese.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Cafe Hagen Like Add to a List
Take your morning breakfast pastry game to the next level with this South Lake Union cafe's seasonal savory pastry, made with roasted asparagus and housemade mornay blue cheese triple cream.
South Lake Union
Pickup, dine-in
Cantinetta
This cozy Tuscan restaurant with locations in Wallingford, Bellevue, and Madison Valley is currently featuring asparagus with pickled Fresno chili peppers.
Bellevue, Madison Valley, Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Ciudad Like Add to a List
The hip Georgetown grill makes their asparagus irresistible by coating it in a crispy berebere-spiced batter and serving it with their house-made preserved lemon and garlic aioli.
Georgetown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Cornelly Like Add to a List
This Capitol Hill pizzeria tops its asparagus with parmesan, breadcrumbs, and a dollop of red pepper romesco.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Grappa Like Add to a List
Asparagus becomes a showstopping brunch dish when wrapped in aged prosciutto and topped with a poached egg.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
The London Plane Like Add to a List
The bright, airy Pioneer Square staple serves asparagus simply with melty parmesan fondue and a golden sunny-side-up egg.
Pioneer Square
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Rachel's Bagels & Burritos Like Add to a List
This J. Kenji López-Alt-approved bagel joint is getting in the spring spirit with an asparagus and preserved lemon cream cheese schmear.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
BERRIES
Coyle's Bakeshop
Like
Add to a List
Rachael Coyle's charming Greenwood bakery is greeting berry season with an almond ricotta cake with lavender and tayberries.
Greenwood
Pickup, dine-in
Crumble & Flake Like Add to a List
The Capitol Hill bakery's case is stocked full of spring treats like raspberry financiers and blueberry clafoutis.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Eve Fremont Like Add to a List
The Fremont restaurant is featuring a matcha olive oil cake with black sesame cream cheese, topped with fresh berries, black sesame brittle, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
The local ice cream chain recreates the flavors of a chocolate-covered strawberry with their April vegan flavor, which features Viva Farms strawberry ice cream swirled with dairy-free chocolate hard shell.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
CARROT CAKE
Frankie & Jo's
For its April flavors, the plant-based ice creamery Frankie & Jo's asked customers to submit their dream ice cream flavor ideas. One of the winning entries, Carrot Cake, is inspired by customer Guy Scheibner's favorite comfort food and "a nostalgic connection point to family when otherwise connection was difficult, as a queer trans-man growing up in the South." The flavor features a caramelized carrot base with "nuttercream" frosting and pieces of spiced carrot cake with pineapple-ginger jam.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, delivery
Hot Cakes
Hot Cakes' April cake of the month, molten chocolate "carrot cake," takes its cues from the North Indian dessert pudding gajar ka halwa and features dark decadence cake filled with a smooth carrot purée made with milk, sugar, and ghee, plus a side of ice cream with crushed fennel sugar cone and chocolate ginger magic shell.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lady Yum
This French confection specialist has put all of the flavors of carrot cake into a seasonal macaron, layered with carrot cake-flavored buttercream.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Macrina Bakery
The local standby has classic carrot cake with white chocolate cream cheese icing on its spring menu, as well as a cupcake version.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Mighty-O Donuts
The vegan and organic donut chain has brought back its popular carrot cake donuts for the month of April.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Shikorina Pastries Like Add to a List
This organic and sustainable pastry shop in the Central District is selling its spiced carrot cake frosted with adorable tiny carrots all season long.
Central District
Pickup, delivery