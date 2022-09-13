Your Guide to Beer in Seattle: Fall 2022 Edition

FRESH HOP BEERS

A1 Hop Shop

The bottle shop and bar stocks an array of fresh hop beers, including brews from Little Beast Brewing , Matchless , and others.

Broadview, Greenwood

Pickup, delivery, in-person



The Beer Junction

Fresh hop beers are making their way to this West Seattle bottle shop and beer bar, which carries offerings from respected breweries like Breakside and Ex Novo.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, in-person



Best of Hands Barrelhouse

The West Seattle-based brewery Best of Hands is now offering its 2022 Centennial Fresh Hop IPA, made with fresh Centennial hops from Willamette-based Crosby Hops, on tap. The beer features "aromas of cara cara oranges, pineapple, and wild flowers" mingled with "citrus flavors," "impressions of bramble berries," "restrained woodiness," and a "piney citrus rind finish."

Roxhill

Pickup, in-person



Can Bar

This laidback beer bar is kicking off fresh hop season with Matchless's Farm Harvest.

Westwood

Pickup, delivery, in-person



Chuck's Hop Shop

Flock to this craft beer mecca for plenty of fresh brews, including both canned and draft options, from breweries like Little Beast, Level, and Ferment Brewing Company.

Central District, Greenwood

Pickup, delivery, in-person



Fremont Brewing

The craft brewery Fremont Brewing recently launched two fresh hop beers: Fiddler's Green, an "intense" and "bitter" fresh hop IPA, and Field to Ferment, made with fresh Centennial hops.

Fremont

Pickup, in-person



Matchless Brewing

A perennial fresh hop season favorite, Matchless's "Farm Harvest" (their fifth annual collaboration with Yakima Valley-based CLS Farms) is made with fresh Centennial hop cones and features "big green floral notes, hints of lemon-lime and just a touch of refreshing cucumber."

Tumwater

Pickup, in-person



Reuben's Brews

The acclaimed Ballard brewery plans to release nine different fresh hop beers this year, including a collaboration with Yakima's Single Hill Brewing. You can be sure to catch all of these ephemeral brews by showing up to the brewery's Fresh Fridays on September 16, September 23, and September 30—try all nine and receive a free tote bag.

Ballard

Pickup, in-person

Two Beers Brewing Co.

Two Beers' "hyper-seasonal" fresh hop IPA, which will be released on September 22, combines Citra, Amarillo, and Cascade hops with fresh whole-cone Centennial hops for an "intoxicatingly aromatic" result. They suggest pairing it with barbecue chicken, delicata squash, or manchego cheese.

Industrial District

Pickup, delivery, in-person

OKTOBERFEST BEERS

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Best of Hands' "Festivehands," a 5.65% ABV Märzen-style lager currently available on tap, showcases a "restrained earthy hop character" with "classic maltiness" and a "bittersweet finish."

Roxhill

Pickup, in-person



Future Primitive Brewing Company

Future Primitive calls their Festbier, which is brewed with 100% imported German malt and aged for over 12 weeks in the brewery's lagering tanks, "as authentic as it gets without going to Germany." It's available on tap or in four-packs.

White Center

Pickup, in-person



Hellbent Brewing Company

The award-winning brewery's classic Oktoberfest lager has "light copper color, bready maltiness, and a very mild hop flavor that delivers just a hint of fresh-cut grass and herbs, with a clean dry finish."

Olympic Hills

Pickup, in-person



TeKu Tavern

Belltown's craft beer-focused tavern has plenty of festive Oktoberfest beers in its seasonal fridge, including Reuben's Festbier, Zoiglhaus's Zoigl-Fest, Silver City Brewing's Oktoberfest lager, Heater Allen Brewing's Logtoberfest lager, Logan Brewing Company's Festbier and Märzen lager, and more.

Belltown

Pickup, in-person

PUMPKIN BEERS

Cloudburst Brewing

The ever-cheeky Cloudburst Brewing is reprising their fan-favorite "Your Worst Nightmare," a double milk stout brewed with Libby’s canned pumpkin and their proprietary "#basic" pumpkin spice blend: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, and allspice.

Belltown

Pickup



Reuben's Brews

Leave it to Reuben's to make a legit pumpkin beer: Their "Autumn Harvest" balances pumpkin flavors with malt and warming spice notes.

Ballard

Pickup, in-person

BEER EVENTS

SEPTEMBER 16-17

The Great Wallingford Wurst Fest

This family-focused Oktoberfest-style festival will offer a large outdoor biergarten, in addition to food, games, rides, a sweet shop, and live music.

St. Benedict School

SEPTEMBER 16-18

Fremont Oktoberfest

Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.

Fremont

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival

Groove to tunes by singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, indie sister duo La Fonda, Americana outfit Massy Ferguson, and family group Warren Dunes. You'll also have the opportunity to gulp cold pints from eight breweries and scarf down food from trucks Thai U Up and .314 Pie.

White River Valley Museum, 12-6 pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and a sausage and celebrate Oktoberfest with live oompah music, football, food trucks, corn hole, keg rolling, stein hoisting, and even wiener dog racing. Proceeds from the event benefit multiple Eastside charities, such as Chump Change Foundation, Imagine Housing, Sibling House, and more.

Marina Park

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fresh Hop IPA Release Party!

Be among the first to try Snapshot Brewing's newest fresh hop IPA and snap a selfie in a photo booth with props and a hops backdrop.

Snapshot Brewing, 1-8 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Lark Oktoberfest

Tuck into a sumptuous, hearty German feast of pretzel knots, venison tartare, smoked perch, mustard roast chicken, schweinshaxe (fried ham hock with apples and caramelized onions), wurst, warm German potato salad, rotkohl (braised sweet and sour cabbage), and buckwheat spätzle. End the night with apple strudel and plum dumplings.

Lark, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 1

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

Seattle Center, 4-10 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Rocktoberfest 2022

Throw on your tightest leather pants and tease your hair to the heavens for this rock-inspired twist on the traditional Oktoberfest celebration. Festivities include beer, brats, raffle prizes, and performances by the Oktoberfest rock cover group the Hosen Ones and the INXS tribute New Sensation, and proceeds benefit Seattle Children's Hospital.

Georgetown Brewing Company, 6 pm

Trucktoberfest Beer Festival

Eight Seattle food trucks and 20 craft breweries will convene curbside for a day of Bavarian-inspired feasting at the fourth annual Trucktoberfest, which also includes live music and lawn games. The event benefits SLU Chamber and will go towards their year-round neighborhood programming.

South Lake Union Discovery Center, 12-9 pm

OCTOBER 7-8

Seattle Fresh Hop Beer Festival 2022

This festival features an extensive selection of fresh hop beers from around the Northwest, in addition to food trucks, games, competitions, an awards ceremony, and even a dog costume contest.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 1, OCTOBER 7-8, OCTOBER 14-15

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

Town Toyota Center