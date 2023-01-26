Your Guide to February 2023 Events in Seattle

Field to Table, Bruce Springsteen, and More Events to Know About This Month

LIVE MUSIC

Eric Bellinger

R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger is known for his unbelievably smooth vocals and knack for writing soul hits. Over the past couple of years, he has become a go-to songwriter for big names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Usher. Bellinger will be joined by fellow neo-soul heavies Trevor Jackson, Kyle Banks, and June Poole.

Neumos (Thurs Feb 2)

Excision: The Thunderdome

This electronic music extravaganza boasts three days of "non-stop bass" with artists from all over the globe performing back-to-back sets. Highlights from the festival include Canadian DJ Excision (headlining both nights), the electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, metal musician-turned-EDM DJ Sullivan King, dubstep demon Svdden Death, and electronic producer Virtual Riot.

Tacoma Dome (Feb 3–5)

Unwound

Back in 2015, VICE wrote, "Unwound will never reunite so get over it.” The Olympia, WA-born post-hardcore quartet will defy all odds, heading out on their first tour in twenty years with a two-night stint in Seattle, playing songs from their seven-album catalog. Bassist Jared Warren (of Karp, The Melvins, and Big Business) will fill the shoes of founding member Vern Rumsey, who passed away in 2020.

The Showbox (Fri Feb 3)

New Found Glory: Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

Bust out your eyeliner and studded accessories and sing along to New Found Glory's pop-punk classics like “My Friends Over You” and "Head on Collision," stripped down for this special unplugged tour. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from viral singer-songwriter Leanna Firestone.

Neptune Theatre (Tues Feb 7)

Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour

On her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, neo-soul singer-songwriter Ari Lennox employs glittering harmonies, personal lyricism, and jazz-influenced grooves that evoke '70s slow jams. She will support the album for her first-ever PNW tour date.

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Feb 9)

JJ Lin

Singaporean actor and Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin will make his Seattle debut on his JJ20 World tour, celebrating his twenty-year-long career.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Feb 11)

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Plays Charles Mingus

Witness the massive legacy of jazz bassist, pianist, and composer Charles Mingus as the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra performs a selection of his beloved classics including "Goodbye Porkpie Hat," "Haitian Fight Song," and "Nostalgia in Times Square."

Benaroya Hall (Sat Feb 11)

Archers of Loaf

The beloved Chapel Hill-hailing quartet Archers of Loaf will bring their anthemic and gritty indie rock back to town supporting their long-awaited album, Reason in Decline, their first release since 1998. Toronto-based jangle-pop band Ducks Ltd. will open.

Neumos (Sun Feb 12)

Steve Lacy: Give You The World Tour

After two rounds of cancellations, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist for the Grammy-nominated neo-soul band, the Internet, Steve Lacy will finally make his way to Seattle supporting his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, a jammy collection of tunes that fuse together R&B, funk, jazz, psych, and hip-hop. Don't miss an opening set from soul singer-songwriter Fousheé, who will perform songs off of her new album softCORE.

Showbox SoDo (Sun Feb 12)

The Charlatans with Ride

English rock bands the Charlatans and Ride will head out on a joint tour playing the swirly, fuzzed-out psychedelic tunes that made them some of the hippest bands to namedrop in the '90s.

The Showbox (Tues Feb 14)

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Portland’s Katherine Paul is the queer and Indigenous musician behind the Black Belt Eagle Scout moniker. In 2020, Paul made the journey from Portland back to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation, where she grew up, about 20 minutes south of Anacortes, Washington along the Skagit River. That’s where she eventually became a jingle dress dancer—wearing traditional powwow regalia made with 365 tobacco can lids curled into cone-like shape, and sewn closely together with ribbons. On her forthcoming album The Land, The Water, The Sky, Paul will serve as a storyteller over the course of 12 tracks, evoking feelings of deep sadness, but also joy and hope, as Paul remembers the land, wisdom, knowledge, and traditions passed down by her ancestors—and weaves those inspirations in with her grunge and riot grrrl sounds. The album is expected to drop on February 10 via indie label Saddle Creek, but you can listen to two singles from the record RIGHT NOW: opening track “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” and “Don’t Give Up.” PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

Neumos (Wed Feb 15)

Margo Price with Lola Kirke

The Nashville-hailing singer-songwriter brings her blend of old-school country, Americana, and bluegrass to Seattle in support of her psychedelic new album, Strays, which was written by her and her husband/collaborator Jeremy Ivey while on an extended mushroom trip. Don't miss an opening set from indie folk singer Lola Kirke (she's the daughter of Free/Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke and sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke!)

The Showbox (Wed Feb 15)

Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World

Dreamy Hoboken rockers Yo La Tengo will support their forthcoming album, This Stupid World, (out February 10) produced and mixed solely by the band, which press materials describe as "the most live-sounding Yo La Tengo album in years."

Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 15)

Yamato Drummers of Japan

The Yamato Drummers, from Nara Prefecture in Japan, have dazzled audiences with powerful live performances that feature dozens of players creating a surge of energy on taiko drums. The power and intensity of the drumming have been known to have a visceral effect on listeners, speeding up heart rates to beat in sync with the thundering rhythms, so don't miss out on this extraordinary experience.

Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 16)

Bill Frisell with Ambrose Akinmusire

Former Mercury contributor Mark Lore wrote: "Guitarist Bill Frisell’s kaleidoscope of jazz and folk can be bright as day or as dark and uneasy as 3 am in a cemetery. His ability to send melodies darting off in countless directions has made him a commodity for composer John Zorn and doom/drone metal band Earth, but his three-decade career has also yielded some fantastic solo work. He’s covered and interpreted the work of artists like John Lennon, Thelonious Monk, and Hank Williams (he even made an album dedicated to reinterpreting TV and movie themes), delivering often haunting takes on the originals. Frisell’s versatility is no doubt a large part of the equation, but his unique style remains intact wherever he ventures." He will be joined by avant-garde musician and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire.

Moore Theatre (Fri Feb 17)

Lucki

“Chicago's best conscious rapper" (Chicago Reader) Lucki initially blew up with his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap, and has since worked with big names like Chance the Rapper, FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, and Lil Yachty. Lucki will most likely play songs from his latest album, Flawless Like Me, after an opening set from up-and-coming rapper Eem Triplin.

Showbox SoDo (Fri Feb 17)

The Beths

Don’t worry about placing the Beths within a larger trajectory of New Zealand music. Sure, the Auckland four-piece has a few things in common with the influential “Dunedin sound” and the reservoir of remarkable bands that made up the roster of Flying Nun Records, but the Beths are closer to power-pop than jingle-jangle, existing in a warm, cozily seductive place that’s not quite twee, not really punk, not exactly pop, and not too rock—it’s a place that can only be described as the Beths, and it stands a pretty good chance of being your favorite new place to hang out this year. JAS KEIMIG

Neumos (Fri Feb 17)

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles

Emmy Award-winning tribute group the Fab Four will return to Seattle with note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles songs, costume changes that reflect the band’s distinct eras, and carefully coiffed mop tops that will make it seem like you're watching the real thing.

Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 18)

The Roots

Listen up kids: The Roots’ importance goes wayyyy beyond their role as house band on The Tonight Show. To witness Questlove and Black Thought lead the nine-piece band live is more than just a “good” show—it’s an eclectic, jazz-infused experience that’ll cement Black Thought as one of the most skilled, entertaining, and versatile MCs of all time. If you need further proof of Black Thought’s dominance as a lyricist, head on over to his masterful 10-minute freestyle on Hot 97 with Funk Flex. JENNI MOORE

Showbox SoDo (Mon Feb 20)

Hiatus Kaiyote

Aussie jazz-funk ensemble Hiatus Kaiyote will take the stage in support of their new remix album Mood Variant, which press materials describe as a "collection of flips, reworks, and remixes of their world-acclaimed Mood Valiant." They will be joined by Richmond, VA-based project Butcher Brown with a set of hip-hop-, funk-, rock-, and soul-infused jazz.

Paramount Theatre (Wed Feb 22)

Sergio Mendes

If you walk into any record store, it won't take you long to find one of Sergio Mendes's top-selling albums. Throughout his six-decade-long career, he has pioneered the bossa nova and Latin-pop genres with his band Brasil ’66. His most recent album, In the Key of Joy, follows suit, but this time with contemporary inspirations.

Jazz Alley (Thurs Feb 23)

Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour

The Swedish princess of dark pop Tove Lo (pronounced Too-veh-Loo) will bring her Dirt Femme tour to Seattle, supporting her new album of the same name, which Pitchfork called "the first Tove Lo album you can play for your grandparents." Don't miss an opening set from electropop artist Slayyyter.

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Feb 23)

Botch

Hot off the heels of their new single "One Twenty Two," the Tacoma-hailing mathcore, hardcore, and metal band Botch will play their first shows in twenty years, promoting the reissue of their 1999 album, We Are The Romans.

The Showbox (Feb 24-25)

Kremwerk 9-Year Anniversary

Celebrate nine years of the Kremwerk complex with a three-day birthday bash featuring three rooms of live music, DJs, dancing, and drag performances. The lineup includes music from musclecars, UNIIQU3, AC Ranger, Brit Hansen, Ca$h Bandicoot, Cousin Chris, Ellie Dodger, N SO, Sepha, and Sis Girl, with even more showstoppers announced in the coming weeks.

Kremwerk-Timbre Room-Cherry Complex (Feb 24–26)

Dope Music Festival

Described as a "lifestyle event and concert tailored for the trendsetters of the millennial age," Dope Music Festival will take over the arena with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop and R&B artists and DJs including "Snowman" rapper Jeezy, DJ K-Phil, Basskids, Clemm Rishad, Ill Chris, Money Reese, P Washington, and Charma. The event will be hosted by renowned comedian Nate Jackson.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Feb 25)

Samia: Honey Tour with Tommy Lefroy

Singer-songwriter Samia gained widespread acclaim for her impressive vocals and confessional songwriting—her wit and self-deprecating humor shine through on her debut album, Baby. On her latest album, Honey, she tapped into something more emotional by taking inspiration from themes of mental health and self-help, which we can all relate to after the past few years.

The Crocodile (Sat Feb 25)

Cass McCombs

Mercury writer Leilani Polk wrote: "Cass McCombs has that vocal quality that sounds like he’s not trying hard at all, effortless and occasionally breathy and spacious. He makes singer-songwriter fare that feels dusty and worn and warm, whose maker you can picture having that sort of tousled, just-out-of-bed, never-brushed-but-probably-washed sort of hair. It’s easygoing folkadelia, not hard to like, and maybe you’ll love it, because it reminds you of something on the tip of your brain that you just can’t place. RIYL: John Cale, Kurt Vile, Phosphorescent." He will play tracks from his latest album, Heartmind, alongside New York-based indie rock band Weak Signal.

Neumos (Sun Feb 26)

Thee Sacred Souls with Jalen Ngonda

With a smooth sound that takes cues from vintage R&B, San Diego-based trio Thee Sacred Souls landed a record deal with legendary neo-soul label Daptone after their first handful of live performances. They will support their debut self-titled album, which earned them A-list fans like Gary Clark Jr., Princess Nokia, and Timbaland, alongside like-minded labelmate Jalen Ngonda.

The Crocodile (Sun Feb 26)

Bruce Springsteen

Ever since Jon Bon Jovi tragically died of a bad medicine overdose, New Jersey has had one, and only one, poet laureate: Bruce Motherfucking Springsteen. The Boss graces Seattle for one of his marathon shows, with the legendary E Street Band in tow. Expect nothing less than a rollicking, rocking tour through some of the greatest music America's ever known.

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Feb 27)

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

We're not too proud to beg for this 12-time Tony-winning jukebox musical, which weaves the story of the Detroit Motown band's rise to fame through foot-tapping tunes and killer dance moves. Obie-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning Sergio Trujillo join heads for Ain't Too Proud, which moves to the beat of “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and other hits.

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24–Feb 5)

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

ArtsWest (Jan 25–Feb 19)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Jan 26–Feb 5)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

Seattle Public Theater (Jan 27–Feb 19)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Jan 27–Feb 26)

History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near

ACT Core Company writer and artist Reginald André Jackson unravels the artistic history of his ancestors in this world premiere production, which was created in collaboration with The Hansberry Project and director Valerie Curtis-Newton to spotlight unsung creative heroes across time.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Jan 28–Feb 12)

Stuff You Should Know

Certified info nerds Josh Clark and Charles “Chuck” Bryant will take their popular podcast Stuff You Should Know to the stage for a night of fun-lovin' research-sharing on topics you never knew you were fascinated by (think ayahuasca, the Satanic Panic, and pizza).

Moore Theatre (Wed Feb 1)

Giselle

Spooky, sumptuous classic Giselle follows a young woman (decked out in Jerome Kaplan’s dramatic costumes) whose untimely death leads to encounters with "spectral maidens" in pursuit of vengeance.

Pacific Northwest Ballet (Feb 3–12)

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Set in '60s-era Greenwich Village, this funny, socially informed production (penned by Lorraine Hansberry, the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway) follows an "aging idealist" whose morals are tested by a series of events within his bohemian community.

Erickson Theatre Off Broadway (Feb 7–25)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (Feb 8–March 5)

The Deck Investigates with Ashley Flowers

New York Times bestselling author Ashley Flowers brings her chart-topping podcast The Deck Investigates to the stage for this live recording tour. Flowers will share expertly researched deets on the cold case of Darlene Hulse, who was brutally killed in the summer of 1984. The Deck Investigates chats true crime for a good cause—a portion of ticket proceeds will support the nonprofit organization Season of Justice, which works to "bring resolution to those impacted by unsolved crimes."

Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 9)

Yvie Oddly presents Strange Love

She's odd, but like, in a good way—avant-garde drag diva, RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner, and "authentic weirdo" Yvie Oddly will slay in Seattle in this one-woman show of songs and tea-spilling.

Here-After at the Crocodile (Thurs Feb 9)

Seattle Baroque Orchestra and Whim W'him: Pas De Deux

Presented by Early Music Seattle, Seattle Baroque Orchestra andWhim W’Him contemporary dance company will present a fresh creation inspired by Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Strings, BWV 1043, plus to-be-announced additional instrumental works. For this performance, four dancers will perform alongside the orchestra under the direction of Alexander Weimann and Olivier Wevers.

Town Hall Seattle (Fri Feb 10)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

The 5th Avenue Theatre (Feb 10–March 5)

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

Seattle Children's Theatre (Feb 14–March 12)

And That's Why We Drink Podcast

Fans of creep-out comedy will dig the mega-successful podcast And That's Why We Drink, which blends research into real-life true crime cases with tales of the paranormal for a spine-tingling good time.

Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 25)

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Based on the novel by Khaled Hosseini, this world premiere opera reveals the captivating story of Mariam and Laila, two Afghan women brought together under Taliban rule. One of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, Roya Sadat, directs this trailblazing production.

McCaw Hall (Feb 25–March 11)

COMEDY

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

Meteoric NYC funnyman Sam Morril will visit Seattle on his Class Act tour, where he's sure to encounter some skinny jean-wearin’ disciplinarians.

Moore Theatre (Fri Feb 3)

An Evening with David Nihill

Irish-born comic Dave Nihill draws from his vast international experiences—he's been to 70 countries, and lived in 12—to reflect on cultural norms, drinking sessions, and his life as a slightly confused US immigrant. Nihill's unconventional rise to comedy fame began when he crashed festivals and comedy clubs, pretending to be a successful comic named "Irish Dave." We hope to see more of Nihill's enterprising spirit, and hear that cool accent, in this performance.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Feb 10)

The Second City Valentine's Day—Swipe Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date Night

The Second City, Chicago's oldest ongoing improv theater troupe (and original stomping grounds of greats like Chris Farley, John Candy, and Amy Poehler) will head to Seattle with an evening of caliente comedy and naughty hilarity that your Tinder date will dig.

Moore Theatre (Tues Feb 14)

John Early

"Godfather of alt comedy" John Early will be joined by musical guest Michael Hesslein and special character Vicky with a V for this performance, which will offer up tunes and musings from the buzzy creator of A24 sketch special Would It Kill You To Laugh? and star of HBO Max sitcom Search Party.

Neptune Theatre (Tues Feb 14)

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour

Portland-raised LGBTQ+ comedian Becky Robinson has made a name for herself in LA, creating a loveable loudmouth character that went viral during the darkest days of the pandemic and developing a one-woman show, The Heavy Pour Tour, that sold out venues nationwide last year. Find out what the fuss is about at this performance—we hope Robinson has more Tinder tales to tell.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Feb 17)

Matteo Lane

Well-fed funny man Matteo Lane will drop by Seattle to serve up his own recipe for success: quick-witted comedy inspired by his Italian upbringing, The Barefoot Contessa, and more. (Carbonara sadly not included.)

Neptune Theatre (Feb 23–24)

Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour

Wayne Colley (aka Kountry Wayne) has been steadily building buzz since 2014, when his first viral Facebook post led to millions of followers across platforms and cameo comedy segments with Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God, and Lamar Odom. The "master comic storyteller" prides himself on "cutting-edge yet clean, curse-free material," but he'll still tell student loan officers what's up.

Moore Theatre (Fri Feb 24)

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips

Wry-witted Emmy-winner and tasteless favorite Sarah Silverman needs no introduction. She'll head to Paramount Theatre with more of the gross-out, "aggressively dumb" (her words!) comedy—with hints of political commentary—for which she's known and loved.

Paramount Theatre (Fri Feb 24)

Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour

Award-winning actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may have spotted in Bad Education, Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and laugh-out-loud family travelogue show Travels with My Father, hits Seattle with more deadpan British humor.

Moore Theatre (Sun Feb 26)

READINGS & TALKS

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight

Pacific Northwest powerhouse Aubrey Gordon isn't known to mince words—her podcast Maintenance Phase unpacks the mumbo-jumbo of modern wellness culture, from green juice cleanses to Goop-sponsored BS. For this discussion, she'll dig into her new book, You Just Need to Lose Weight, which debunks anti-fat misconceptions and offers tools for fat activism and liberation, alongside Shrill writer Lindy West.

Town Hall Seattle (Wed Feb 1)

Ross Gay

Spirit lifter and lauded poet Ross Gay, author of The Book of Delights, will visit Seattle on the heels of a new publication. Inciting Joy digs into practices of joyful connection and mutual aid during challenging times, which sounds like a much-needed addition to the writer's insightful oeuvre. The evening will start with a keynote talk and reading by Ross Gay, followed by a conversation with Dr. Carmen Rojas, president and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation.

Town Hall Seattle (Mon Feb 6)

Marita Dingus with Gary Faigin Assembling a New Art of the African Diaspora

Auburn-raised art star Marita Dingus, whose illustrious career spans three decades, contemplates legacies of enslavement, recycling, and poverty politics through "African-inflected" found object figures installed throughout the Pacific Northwest. For this discussion, Dingus will chat with painter, critic, and author Gary Faigin, the co-founder and artistic director of Gage Academy of Art.

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Feb 7)

Reginald Dwayne Betts

Formerly incarcerated poet, lawyer, and criminal justice reform advocate Reginald Dwayne Betts will deliver a one-man performance piece adapted from his celebrated poetry collection, Felon, for this special Seattle Arts & Lectures event.

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs Feb 9)

Krista Tippett with Isabel Wilkerson

Head to this live recording of the On Being podcast for some serious inspiration courtesy of Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and National Humanities medalist Krista Tippett. She'll meet with guest speaker Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer-winning writer of The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste.

Benaroya Hall (Wed Feb 15)

National Geographic Live: Mesoamerica Illuminated

Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel, a leading art historian and microarcheologist (cool job alert!!!), will share her research on the textures, colors, and techniques of millennia-old Mexican and Central American artworks. What do these works tell us about life in ancient Mayan culture? Find out at Mesoamerica Illuminated, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

Benaroya Hall (Feb 26–28)

FILM

Children's Film Festival of Seattle

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

Northwest Film Forum (Feb 3–12)

Sámi Film Festival

Originating in 2018 as a partnership between the National Nordic Museum and Pacific Sámi Searvi, the Sámi Film Festival has blossomed into a hybrid event with extensive in-person and virtual film programming from Sámi (indigenous Northern Scandinavian) cultures. This year's festival explores the work of Sámi women directors with a selection of contemporary documentaries and short films selected by guest curator and acclaimed Skolt Sámi director Katja Gauriloff.

National Nordic Museum (Feb 9–12)

Noir City

In the words of Stranger staff writer Charles Mudede, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." Sign us up! This year's festival will return with the best film noir offerings that the shadowy back alleys of Hollywood have to offer.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Feb 10–16)

11th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring a variety of buzzy standouts (including Finding Her Beat and Liquor Store Dreams), plus a robust shorts program, locally made flicks, and more in a hybrid format.

Northwest Film Forum (Feb 23–March 5)

18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a perfect post-Valentines Day treat.

On the Boards (Feb 23–March 11)

VISUAL ART

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

Pacific Place (Feb 1–April 30)

SOFT TOUCH

The latest group show at Museum of Museums makes a promise that most exhibitions cannot: visitors are welcome to sit, stand, or recline in the gallery "cushioned by a patchwork of futon mattresses, shag carpets, and curtaining." Sounds cozy! SOFT TOUCH offers a comprehensive look at explosive contemporary trends in textile art and soft sculpture, with works by over 35 artists using fibers to think about interwoven themes of identity, humanity, and nature.

Museum of Museums (Feb 3–Aug 31)

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers looks closely at the history of Black pioneers in the architecture field, whose structural innovations can be found in ancient temples, cultural institutions, and soaring skyscrapers. The traveling exhibition spotlights groundbreakers like Georgia Louise H. Brown, Philip G. Freelon, and Roberta Washington, and considers how these experts have navigated racism and discrimination in the field to imagine better buildings and better worlds.

Museum of History & Industry (Feb 4–Apr 30)

Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford

Katherine Bradford, East Coast painter of UFOs, swimmers, and luminous earth-dwellers, will present a survey of works arranged chronologically in Flying Woman, which spans the last 20 years of her career. Gently defiant of societal expectations of women, Bradford's abstracted, androgynous figures float in ethereal realms or go about their daily routines—it's all fair game in her magical, unapologetic approach to art-making.

Frye Art Museum (Feb 4–May 14)

Thick as Mud

The word mud is likely derived from the Middle Low German mudde, meaning "moist, soft earth," with connections to the Polish word muł (slime) and the Sanskrit prefix mutra- (urine). Kids started making "mud pies" sometime around 1788; salamanders were first called "mudpuppies" in the mid-1800s, and hobo slang for coffee hit the scene in 1925. Now that your interest in mud has been sufficiently piqued, head to Thick As Mud, a group exhibition that digs into the nitty-gritty of human-mud relations and "engage[s] mud as a material and site that harbors memories of perseverance and means of survival, alongside and in tandem with legacies of trauma." Material experts Diedrick Brackens and Candice Lin will share work alongside other mud lovers.

Henry Art Gallery (Feb 4–May 7)

Howard L. GATO Mitchell: Forgive Us Our Debts

Afro-Latin film director and artist Howard L. Mitchell, aka GATO, reveals "the fire beneath the ice of humanity" in his socially aware, atmospheric films. His painterly 2018 film Forgive Us Our Debts, on view in the third-floor galleries of Seattle Art Museum, follows a young Black boy whose gentrifying neighborhood may actualize his worst fears.

Seattle Art Museum (Feb 8–Ongoing)



Marsden Hartley: An American Nature

American modernist artist Marsden Hartley created works that responded to the "Depression-era cultural and commercial desire for all things homegrown," declaring himself an American regionalist and attempting to construct new myths of the landscape through nature-inspired imagery. Inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson, Hartley dotted his nature paintings with signs of human life, estranging himself from the colonist notion of a distinction between man and nature. See for yourself at An American Nature, which presents works from across Hartley's prolific career.

Frye Art Museum (Feb 11–May 21)

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—this solo show offers more of the prolific artist's tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture and thoughtful reflections on material wealth.

Greg Kucera Gallery (through Feb 11)

Preston Wadley: Abstract Truth

Preston Wadley, Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts at Cornish College of the Arts, presents this solo exhibition of photography and art books that showcase his ongoing investigations into race, identity, and local history.

Bellevue Arts Museum (Feb 25–Oct 8)

Barry Johnson: for real though

Barry Johnson is all over the city. Perhaps you have seen his abstract work on the sides of the Midtown Building on 23rd and Union or the statue of Dr. James Washington just around the corner or the "E" in the Black Lives Matter street mural on Capitol Hill. Johnson has been BUSY these last couple of years. That's what makes his Winston Wächter debut show, for real though, all the more impressive in how expressive and urgent it feels. Composed mainly of self-portraits, Johnson's vibrant exhibition at the South Lake Union gallery explores the interiority and intimacy of identity. "A lot of my figurative work is a form of protest," he told Crosscut's Margo Vansynghel. There's an artist reception on Saturday should you want to chat with Johnson himself, but—pro tip—try visiting on a weekday. It's nice to have the gallery to yourself. It gives you more space to think. JAS KEIMIG

Winston Wächter Fine Art (through Feb 25)

Bleak Beauty

Koplin Del Rio's latest group exhibition conjures the overcast days of late winter with an eclectic mix of sculpture and two-dimensional works rendered in moody blacks and grays.

Koplin Del Rio Gallery (through Feb 25)

Have You Eaten?

Curated by Ballard-based artist Rya Wu, Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition Have You Eaten explores Asian "diasporic identity and otherness" through a series of poignant questions related to home and belonging.

Slip Gallery (through Feb 28)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the chilly season.

Chihuly Garden and Glass (through Feb 28)

FOOD & DRINK

In Person Author Talk: Noah Galuten, The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook

Chef and writer Noah Galuten, perhaps best known for his pandemic-borne "Don't Panic Pantry" series on YouTube and for being the husband of stand-up comedian Iliza Schlesinger, will chat with sustainability expert Peter Kareiva and will demonstrate a recipe from his debut cookbook, which presents "mostly vegetarian comfort food that happens to be pretty good for you" and aims to take anxiety and perfectionism out of the kitchen. If that doesn't entice you, maybe the fact that one attendee will win a five-and-a-half quart Le Creuset Dutch oven will.

Book Larder (Wed Feb 1)

Enumclaw Expo Wine & Chocolate Festival

Glug vino from over 15 Washington wineries whilst sampling artisan chocolates from local producers and perusing handmade wares from vendors. A lineup of bands will also provide live entertainment throughout the event.

Enumclaw Expo Center (Fri Feb 3)

Strange Brewfest: Live and Let Brew

The 17th edition of Port Townsend's proudly quirky beer festival is taking its cues from classic James Bond films. Dress in your best Bond Girl getup or in a bespoke tux that would make 007 himself proud, and dive into a world of espionage, Northwest craft beer, and live music.

American Legion Hall (Fri Feb 3)

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most sought-after chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Jason Wilson of The Lakehouse, and Max Petty of Eden Hill, will concoct original menus for the event.

Lumen Field Event Center (Feb 3–18)

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

Lake Chelan Wine Valley (Feb 3–26)

Anacortes Uncorked

Feast your eyes on the natural beauty of Fidalgo Island while sipping fine vintages and snacking on hors d'oeuvres, chocolate, cheeses, and accompaniments. If you taste something you like, you can purchase it from an onsite shop to take home.

Historic Port of Anacortes Warehouse (Sat Feb 4)

In Person Author Talk: Sarah & Kaitlin Leung, The Woks of Life

Bill and Judy Leung and their daughters Sarah and Kaitlin launched the popular food blog Woks of Life in 2013 as a way to simultaneously stay in touch while they were living in different countries and document their Chinese family's history. Since then, it's become recognized as a go-to online source for Chinese cooking on the internet. Sarah and Kaitlin will come to Book Larder to chat about their debut cookbook, which contains recipes for dishes like spicy beef biang biang noodles and Cantonese pork belly fried rice, and will sign copies.

Book Larder (Tues Feb 7)

Wine on the Rock 2023

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries (Fletcher Bay, Rolling Bay, Eleven and Eagle Harbor). You'll get to taste flights paired with chocolates at each venue.

Bainbridge Island Wineries (Feb 9–11)

Walla Walla Wine On Tour

Our slightly far-away neighbor to the East, Walla Walla, is known for its fine wines (and its onions, but that's for another time). Save yourself the five-hour drive and taste offerings from over 40 Walla Walla Valley wineries, from vintages to current releases.

McCaw Hall (Mon Feb 13)

El Sueñito Brewing Grand Opening Weekend

Frelard Tamales co-owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey have long dreamed of opening their own brewery, a "welcoming and inclusive space where folks can enjoy delicious handmade tamales, tasty diverse craft brews, and special PNW and Mexican-inspired drinks," and the date for the project's highly anticipated opening has finally been revealed. The business's grand opening weekend will feature artists, musical performances, raffles, tamales, the first batch of Sueñito beers, margaritas, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

El Sueñito Brewing Company (Feb 17–19)

Sixth Annual Winter Beer Festival

McMenamins is here to help tide you over through the remaining days of winter with over 32 beers and ciders, plus merch, food specials, and live music from the Panda Conspiracy and Space Whales.

McMenamins Anderson School (Sat Feb 18)

Alki Beach Winter Food Truck & Beerfest

As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus beers on tap from a dozen local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics.

The Alki Bathhouse (Sat Feb 25)

SAD Winter Beer Fest

Stave off the winter blues with Figurehead Brewing's SAD (Strong and Dark) Outdoor Winter Beer Festival, which will feature plenty of hearty beers, live music, warm German-style pretzels from Kaffeeklatsch, and steaming bowls from Midnite Ramen.

Figurehead Brewing (Sat Feb 25)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit

This Year of the Rabbit celebration will give you something to hop about with Chinese cultural dance, live entertainment, and vendor booths. Don't miss out on the much-loved neighborhood food walk, which will offer scrumptious bites from Chinatown-ID businesses.

Hing Hay Park (Sat Feb 4)

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Celebrate the good luck that the Year of the Rabbit holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's artsy Lunar New Year offerings, including a community mural session with artist Juliana Kang Robinson, storytime and art-making with artist/author Julie Kim, and a lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu.

Seattle Asian Art Museum (Sat Feb 4)

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include a "Drunken Dragon" performance from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sat Feb 11)

My Better Half Marathon 2023

Promising an "extensive and delicious oatmeal bar" and "nice race shirts," there's really no reason not to take your romance to the next level (off the couch) and participate in these 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs. Participants are also welcome to walk the race, so you can chat with your sweetie at your own pace.

Seward Park (Sun Feb 12)

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Think of this festival as a vast bouquet for the senses, with a floral arrangement competition and 30 display gardens representing this year's theme, "Spring Vibes Only." Sign up for free seminars and workshops, shop the marketplace for new plant friends to take home, take photos inside the Neon Greenhouse, and escape winter blues by immersing yourself in a haven of green wholesomeness.

Seattle Convention Center (Feb 15–19)

Black History Month Keynote Program

Dr. Damion Thomas, curator of sports at The National Museum of African American History and Culture, will offer a keynote address at the newly reopened Northwest African American Museum in observance of Black History Month.

Northwest African American Museum (Thurs Feb 16)

Þorrablót 2023

The midwinter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and singing and dancing to live music.

National Nordic Museum (Sat Feb 18)

Seattle Polar Plunge

Earn the ultimate bragging rights at this frigid plunge, where cold-blooded participants will wade neck-deep into the icy waters at Alki Beach. Because who needs body heat?! Attendees are welcome to stay on shore and watch people shiver, or jump in the water to support "7,500+ athletes with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities across our state."

The Alki Bathhouse (Sat Feb 25)