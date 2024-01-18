EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
17 Covered and Heated Patios Perfect for Cold, Rainy Weather in Seattle

Ba Bar, Westward, and More
by Julianne Bell
January 18, 2024
|
Like
Warm up with a bowl of pho on Ba Bar's U Village outdoor patio. (Ba Bar)
If you've got cabin fever from being cooped up in your home for too long, but the weather isn't exactly conducive to dining al fresco, take refuge in one of the many cozy covered and/or heated patios dotting the city. We've rounded up this list of spots where you can warm up this winter. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Ba Bar
When you need a bowlful of something hot and fortifying, head to Ba Bar for Vietnamese favorites like pho and bún bò Huế. All three locations also feature outdoor patios, with heaters at the Capitol Hill and U Village outposts. The U Village one is also illuminated by string lights and chandeliers.
Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, University District
Covered, heated

Bangrak Market List
This Belltown restaurant's cheerful, lively ambiance and decor will make you swear you've been transported to a colorful Thai street market. Their covered, heated sidewalk seating, decked out with string lights, is the perfect setting in which to enjoy dishes like grilled skewers, kao mun gai, and fried pork belly.
Belltown
Covered, heated

Bottlehouse List
The elegant wine bar and shop is always a reliable destination for upscale comfort food, like their house mac and cheese with gruyere, gouda, cheddar, and truffle oil. They've also got two covered and heated patios, including their clear covered "greenhouse" patio and their outdoor "winegarden."
Central District
Covered, heated

Brimmer & Heeltap List
If you read too much Frances Hodgson Burnett as a child, you'll appreciate this charming Ballard cocktail destination's lush "secret garden" patio, with plenty of greenery, glowing string lights, and heaters for added coziness.
Ballard
Heated

Citizen List
Kick back with some craft beer or cocktails on Citizen's spacious outdoor patio, which features plenty of covered decks, heaters, fire pits, comfy seating, and games like cornhole.
Lower Queen Anne
Covered, heated

Harry's Fine Foods List
Capitol Hill's neighborhood gem offers a picturesque patio, complete with plants and stylish umbrellas. You can people-watch as you dig into simple, satisfying meals like roast chicken, burgers, and Penn Cove mussels.
Capitol Hill
Covered, heated

Humble Pie List
Pretend you're in Stardew Valley and watch the resident chickens roam around their coop while you feast on wood-fired pies at this spot's open-air patio.
Chinatown-International District
Covered, heated

Il Nido List
You can dine on some of the best handmade pasta in town at this in-demand restaurant housed in the historic Alki Homestead, brought to you by Mike Easton of the dearly departed Il Corvo List . The patio is available for walk-ins and limited reservations.
West Seattle
Covered, heated

Loretta's Northwesterner List
This beloved dive's signature char-broiled burger has been ranked as the fourth-best burger in the country by Thrillist. Their heated outdoor patio has a delightfully unpretentious, laidback vibe.
South Park
Covered, heated

Maximilien List
The intimate French bistro offers plastic weatherproof Igloos (or as they call it, "Le Igloo") for protection from the elements as well as prime rooftop views of the Seattle skyline, available by reservation. While the igloos are not heated, they do act as a "greenhouse" to keep guests warm, and bigger parties will generate more heat. Still, Maximilien recommends bundling up, just in case. 
Downtown
Covered

Musang List
Chef Melissa Miranda's nationally acclaimed celebrated Filipinx restaurant boasts a lovely covered and heated outdoor patio, where you can enjoy dishes like sinigang and "Musang Joy" fried chicken (a tribute to the beloved fast food chain Jollibee's classic Chickenjoy meal).
Beacon Hill
Covered, heated 

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar List
The crowd-pleasing Capitol Hill cafe and bar has copious covered and heated patio seating.
Capitol Hill
Covered, heated

Ristorante Picolinos List
This hidden Italian gem in Ballard is known for its romantic atmosphere and its inviting outdoor garden patio, impeccably decorated with lots of cushions, plants, and curtains.
Ballard
Covered, heated

Sabine Cafe Bar and Market List
This all-day cafe, modeled on trendy counter-service spots like Los Angeles's Sqirl and Gjusta, offers a covered patio with plenty of space to spread out and enjoy house-made bread, pastries, brunch fare, salads, and more.
Ballard
Covered, heated

San Fermo
This restaurant in Ballard has covered and heated tables on its quaint patio and porch. Their dinner menu (which changes frequently) features seasonally inspired Italian comforts like rigatoni alla Norma, risotto, saffron spaghetti bolognese, and chicken cacciatore.
Ballard
Covered, heated

Tamari Bar List
If you haven't dined at this Capitol Hill izakaya's covered and heated patio, what are you waiting for? The lively space offers a prime spot for taking in the action on the Hill while enjoying chicken karaage, nori-seasoned fries, chirashi bowls, sashimi, and dan-dan noodles.
Capitol Hill
Covered, heated

Westward List
Perch on one of the beachside Adirondack chairs beside a roaring fire and admire the view of Lake Union. There's also a covered, heated patio tent festooned with string lights.
Wallingford
Covered, heated

