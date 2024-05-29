20 Queer-Owned Restaurants in the Seattle Area



A La Mode Pies

Owned by Chris Porter, "Seattle's premier pie bakery" serves up flaky creations in flavors like spiced apple, Blue Hawaiian, key lime, Mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry crumble, sour cherry, banana cream, and toasted coconut.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle



Biang Biang Noodles

Named for the onomatopoeia of the sound of the noodles being slapped on the counter as they’re being made, biang-biang noodles are a type of Xi'an-style hand-pulled noodle characterized by their thick and chewy consistency. Alison Deng, Sia Zhang, and Yuming Xu's lively Capitol Hill restaurant specializes in the regional dish, offering menu items like noodles with mala spicy beef, stewed pork belly, spicy chicken, cumin lamb, and mapo tofu, plus green onion pancakes, vegetable spring rolls, and popcorn chicken.

Capitol Hill



Bloom Bistro & Grocery

The owners of the local businesses Bean's Bagels and Electric Habit (a small-batch pickle and hot sauce operation) opened this shop in the former Deep Sea Sugar & Salt space in Georgetown in late April. The spot functions as a "bagel shop, a deli, a cafe, a community hub, and a bodega-style general store which will feature products from other small local businesses around the Pacific Northwest as well as household essentials." Appropriately, the building, a historic green house, previously hosted the iconic Carleton Ave Grocery for over a century.

Georgetown



Cafe Argento

Former Stranger editor Chase Burns wrote in 2018, "This April, Cafe Argento celebrates 14 years as a linchpin in Capitol Hill's 12th Avenue community, with its success owed to owner/local saint Faizel Khan and the Velocity Dance performers he keeps hiring. If you come into Argento more than once, odds are Faizel will remember your name, your order, and offer you some quirky-good advice. (He suggested my boyfriend get Botox for his 32nd birthday, which continues to make me cackle to this day.) Also, the food is cheap and savory. I'd like to eat their jalapeño cheddar bagel every day until I die."

Capitol Hill



Cafe Flora , Floret , and Flora Bakehouse

Nat Stratton-Clarke's airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto. Stratton-Clarke also owns two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.

Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill



Dough Joy

Offerings at Sean Willis and Christopher Ballard's whimsical, queer joy-fueled doughnut shop, which recently opened a new location in Ballard, include the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), vanilla Biscoff, strawberry milkshake, and Bavarian cream.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle



Frelard Tamales

Since opening in 2015, the queer-owned, community-focused Frelard Tamales has won over Seattle with its lovingly handcrafted tamales, made from a family recipe with top-notch ingredients. Last year, owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey debuted a Bellingham outpost along with a brewery, El Sueñito Brewing Company .

Green Lake, Bellingham



Howdy Bagel

Daniel Blagovich opened this Tacoma bagel shop in May 2023 with his partner Jacob Carter, who was tragically killed in a mugging in New Orleans in January. Stranger contributor Meg Van Huygen wrote, "I only met Jake Carter a few times, but boy, did he leave an impact. Originally from Texas and a longtime Seattle resident and fixture of Puget Sound farmers markets before the shop opened, Jake was a goddamn delight and very seriously the nicest dude anybody had ever met. Remember-him-for-the-rest-of-your-life nice. An uncannily sunny soul. This was an act of pure evil and a tremendous loss for not only Tacoma but the whole world, honestly." Carter leaves behind the legacy of a beloved queer community fixture. The bagels are hand-rolled, long-fermented, boiled, and baked, resulting in a soft, chewy final product with a glossy, crispy exterior—they're particularly good slathered with the "cowboy spice" schmear, with slow-cooked tomato jam, adobo chili peppers, and jalapeños for just the right kick of spice.

Tacoma



Kamp Social House

This Madison Valley bar owned by lesbian couple Katy Knauff and Marceil Van Camp hopes to lure the "sober-curious" with an inclusive menu that features non-alcoholic options for cocktails, beer, and wine alongside alcoholic drinks. Executive chef Bridgett Lewis's food menu includes flavorful bites like green plantain shrimp tostadas, sliders, and pineapple rum-glazed chicken wings, with soft serve for dessert. The space also boasts a spacious covered patio.

Madison Valley



Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet

This intimate, charming "goods and apothecary cabinet" and cocktail lounge from Frankie Goodman and Kalei Apo offers unique craft cocktails and snacks served out of tins in a romantic space.

Ballard



Marination

Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain Marination is beloved for its their island-inspired fare, including kalbi beef tacos, kimchi fried rice, loco moco, Spam sliders, and more. The "aloha tots" (tater tots topped with kalua pork, kimchi sauce, Japanese mayo, and a fried egg) are especially crave-worthy.

Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City



R&M Dessert Bar

This dessert-centric bar from couple Rod Gambassi and Marc Adams (the titular “R & M”) features show-stopping cakes and bakes, a full service cafe, and a walk-up window with a grab-and-go treat selection (perfect for something sweet on a late night out).

Capitol Hill



Saint John's Bar and Eatery

This quirky, bustling Capitol Hill bar owned by William Gould, Valeri Kissovski, Michael Lee is a favorite Stranger staff haunt. Be sure to check out its Enchanted Dinosaur FantasyLand (a gathering of plastic toy dinosaurs) on the back patio.

Capitol Hill



Shikorina Pastries

Pastry Project alum Hana Yohannes runs this organic, sustainable bakeshop on Capitol Hill. Expect inspired treats like blueberry matcha pop tarts and berbere caramel cookies.

Capitol Hill



Stoup Brewing

Stoup co-owner Robyn Schumacher, a queer woman and former science teacher, was the first woman in Washington to become a certified cicerone. She runs the brewery, which operates locations in Ballard, Capitol Hill, and Kenmore, alongside married couple Brad Benson and Lara Zahaba.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kenmore



Terra Plata

From Tamara Murphy—former chef/owner of Brasa, organizer of Burning Beast—Terra Plata’s menu is world-ranging deliciousness made with local/sustainable/etc. foodstuffs (some of it so local as to be from the rooftop garden). One thing that remains a constant: a big, stewy bowl of roast pig with clams, house-made chorizo, and the sneaks-up-on-you heat of smoked paprika, topped with a pork rind to soak up the sauce and pickled onions for contrast.

Capitol Hill

Tres Lecheria

This Mexican-influenced bakeshop from pastry chef Kevin Moulder, who's won Netflix's Sugar Rush: Christmas and Food Network's Winner Cake All, purveys luscious tres leches cake by the slice in addition to sheet cakes, tiered wedding cakes, and customizable orders.

Wallingford

Two Doors Down

Married couple Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk own this family-friendly, burger-and-beer joint with a rotating roster of local and regional brews. The food menu includes a bánh mì burger with daikon slaw and sriracha mayo, the “420” (two kinds of cheese, bacon, deep-fried avocado, and a fried egg), and corn dogs.

Capitol Hill



The Velvet Elk

This speakeasy-esque neighborhood hangout from Kim Beecroft is a cozy space for craft cocktails and bites like hummus, olives, and cheese plates.

Mount Baker



Wildrose

For the women-loving women who inhabit Capitol Hill, Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning's bar Wildrose features an assortment of entertainment: karaoke, poetry readings, open mic nights, pool tournaments, and dance parties. (It's worth noting that there are only 37 lesbian bars left in the entire country, making this a notable queer destination.)

Capitol Hill