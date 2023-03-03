The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 3-5, 2023



FRIDAY

COMEDY

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FILM

TV Party: The Adventures of Pete and Pete

Ask a millennial what they were up to on the morning of 9/11, and they'll have a precise answer for you. Another easy in with the rapidly aging generation is any conversation about the golden age of Nickelodeon, in which The Adventures of Pete and Pete played a key role. Nick's halcyon days wouldn't have been the same without these rascally redheads and their oddball kid logic, which was occasionally pretty poignant. The Beacon will screen a selection of the best episodes.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Small Million with Monitor

Portland-based indie-pop duo Small Million found themselves evolving into a four-piece over the pandemic, swirling their energetic pop sound with cinematic moods and darkly romantic lyricism inspired by their experience in isolation. They will be joined by the local indie rock band Monitor.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)

VISUAL ART

Sarah Fetterman: Lost in the Familiar Performance

This encore performance of Seattle-based artist Sarah Fetterman's Lost in the Familiar is the ideal mental reset after a long, uninspiring work week. Created with mechanized tree limbs during the first weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown, Fetterman's dance performance blends sculpture, installation, and methodical movement for a wholly original take on "an odd feeling in the air." (We remember it well.)

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. For the next two weekends, the theme will be “Espionage!”—expect standout spy thrillers from cinema's silent and early sound eras.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

LIVE MUSIC

Capitol Hill Series with Black Ends

Headbang to a no-cover show from the alt-rock, punk, groove, and experimental trio Black Ends (they’ve coined their sound "gunk pop") while sipping on Elysian's newly released hazy IPA "Wallabee Champ." A portion of proceeds from every pint sold will be donated to Hopelink, a local charity that serves houseless and low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

(Elysian Brewing Company, Capitol Hill, free)

Kraken's Last Show: Cosgrove, The Subjunctives, Ol' Doris, Some Rules, and The Disorderlies

Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "In January, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space. A friend of the Kraken's owners, Jill Killen, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the bar's relocation. Killen says they're confident they will be able to find a new space, but it will cost money to move in." The beloved dive bar will literally shut it down after a raucous night of local tunes from '90s-influenced punk outfit Cosgrove, pop-punk band The Subjunctives, alt-rock project Ol' Doris, trash punk trio Some Rules, and speed punk ensemble The Disorderlies.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $10)

Sound Off! 2023

Now in its 22nd year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the center stage at the Sky Church, complete with a light show, sound engineers, and droves of roaring fans. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off the original music that they've been brewing during their year-long mentoring program.

(MoPOP, Uptown, free)

PERFORMANCE

Living Voices: Hear My Voice

Because the personal is political, this recurring series of multimedia presentations blends live theatrical performances with archival film footage. Hear My Voice centers the suffragist fight for a woman's right to vote through the eyes of a young girl and her conservative parents.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free with museum admission)

VISUAL ART

Plantasia: Forming. Growing. Expanding.

If you haven't heard Canadian electronic music pioneer Mort Garson's brilliant '76 album Mother Earth's Plantasia, cue that up, then come back here. Are you listening? Are you experiencing a full-body sense of twinkly-yet-placid calm? Okay, good. You can keep the good vibes flowing at Plantasia: Forming. Growing. Expanding., a group show of large-scale installations, photography, paintings, and sculptures curated by Artma Pop-Up, a curatorial team representing artist, mother, and caregiver voices.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, free; opening)

SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

Roots Without Borders: Unearthing Our Roots

Orquesta Northwest and Ballard Civic Orchestra will kick off their Roots Without Borders series with an exploration of Mexican, Iberian, Andalusi Arabic, Sephardic Jewish, and Castilian roots music from multi-instrumentalist Guo Ke, early music specialist Gus Denhard, Antonio Gomez (of Mexican and Mediterranean music ensemble Trio Guadalavin), and Lummi Nation violinist/storyteller Swil Kanim. Plus, look forward to a lively performance from the traditional Aztec dance group Ceatl Tonalli.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Duck under the Fremont Bridge for the winter season, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Macklemore: Meet and Greet at Easy Street

Celebrate the release of Macklemore's highly anticipated new album, Ben, with the PNW hip-hop heavy himself at this rare meet-and-greet opportunity that includes a photo session and an album signing. To gain entry to the event, pre-order the album (on CD or vinyl) from Easy Street's online store (be sure to select "in-store pick up" at checkout). While you are at it, "pop some tags" on Easy Street's extensive selection of new and used vinyl, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, and more.

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free with album pre-order)

March Makers Art Market

Show your support for 25 regional makers (including ZoZ Wellness, Bombini Skin, Amantikir Coffee, and more) at this beachside event with the added bonus of a scenic—if not a bit drizzly and overcast—view.

(The Alki Bathhouse, Alki, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle Secrets

Drawing from radically honest projects like PostSecret, Mortified, and Found Magazine, this mysterious—and hilarious—show compiles anonymously submitted secrets from Seattleites and uses the city's dirty laundry to create improvised scenes. Expect a mix of lighthearted laughs, tea-sipping, and catharsis.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

EXPO

Seattle Home & Garden Show 2023

This year's Seattle Home & Garden Show will feature the exciting home improvement seminars, tiny house displays, and remodeling inspiration that visitors from prior years have come to expect, plus Yard to Table, a community farm installed on-site to showcase the coolest urban farm updates.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, $0-$15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Assault on Precinct 13

Before Halloween, thrill master John Carpenter directed Assault on Precinct 13, a brutal low-budget grime fest that follows a South Central LA gang called "Street Thunder." (Sick.) While the dudes set out to exact revenge on the LAPD for a series of murders, unexpected alliances form among cops and prisoners at a soon-to-be-shuttered precinct.

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, $7.50-$12, Friday-Saturday)

Cocaine Bear

Lots of cocaine!!! One bear!!!!!! A movie about a bear who consumed a buttload of cocaine. It's based, if you do not know, on a real bear. But cocaine, which fell from the sky, killed the real bear—a black bear who is spending eternity in a Kentucky mall. The movie bear does not die from an overdose but becomes larger than life and death. He goes on a rampage. He destroys this and that. Humans scream and die. And this is a comedy! How can we miss this movie? It sounds like top-notch trash. I hope it doesn't suffer the fate of Snakes on a Plane. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Film, the Living Record of Our Memory

As cinema ventures ever further into the digital age, audiovisual heritage seems to be taking a back burner; thousands of historically significant films have already degraded and are now lost forever. (RIP, Bulgasari.) In Film, the Living Record of Our Memory, archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers make the case for film preservation as both an artistically important practice and a key way to preserve our cultural history.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

One Fine Morning

Léa Seydoux and her chic new pixie cut grace the screen in this thoroughly French romantic drama about a single mother embroiled in an affair. But what's it really about, you ask? Rolling Stone describes the story as grappling with "problems of the soul versus the body," so don't go if you're not into moody interpersonal relations reminiscent of Eric Rohmer.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Oscar Shorts 2023: Live Action

These brief but spellbinding stories have made an impression on the Academy. Predict the winners at separate screenings of the nominated films in live action,

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Saturday) These brief but spellbinding stories have made an impression on the Academy. Predict the winners at separate screenings of the nominated films in live action, animation , and documentary categories. Standouts include Ivalu, a meditative, icy tale based on a graphic novel set in Greenland's tundra, and Le Pupille, an inventive tale co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón and set in a Catholic boarding house during World War I.(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Grab an “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, mermaids, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.

(Coupeville, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

UW Department of Dance: Dance Majors Concert 2023

Spanning contemporary ballet, vogue, hip-hop, and modern dance styles, this showcase of student-choreographed dance works is an exploratory ode to high-energy expression, offering BFA candidates the opportunity to share their progress in forward-thinking movement, lighting, and costume design.

(UW Meany Studio Theater, Northeast Seattle, $10-$18, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

CHOICE: 30 Visual Artists Respond to the Reversal of Roe vs. Wade

Hey, Roe vs. Wade is still overturned. Your constitutional right to abortion no longer exists. Just a reminder! Now that you're pissed, check out CHOICE, an art exhibition installed in observance of Women's History Month. Over 30 artists are featured in the exhibition, cultivating a varied pro-choice dialogue that includes everything from prints and photographs to a massive crochet uterus by Japan-born multidisciplinary creative Fumi Amano. Studies show that rage can lead to heightened creativity—this exhibition is proof.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, free, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Elizabeth Donnally Davidson: Embodied

Blackfish Gallery director Elizabeth Donnally Davidson's sculptures and tactile "drawings" were recently on display at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; this follow-up exhibition centers her bodily ceramic vessels. The forms in Embodied are subtly distorted, manipulated, and skewed with ripples, bumps, and ragged edges, highlighting the artist's preoccupation with beauty in individuality and the "embodiment of abstract human experiences."

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Kenneth Moore: Lookin' Seein' Feelin'

Southside Chicago-raised artist Ken Moore grew up drawing on cardboard from his father's packaged shirts before moving to LA to work for Columbia Pictures. With decades of painting practice under his belt, the jazz enthusiast's "semi-Cubist mosaics landscapes" weave together his experiences of Black Americana, African myths, music, and personal narratives of love and family.

(Frederick Holmes and Company, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

Nina Chanel Abney describes her work as “colorfully seductive” and “deceptively simple,” and she's not wrong—influenced by modern media, Abney's works may seem subtly familiar, but they contain a depth of embedded critique on politics, race, sexuality, and celebrity. Recently, Abney has drawn from pastoral painting traditions, centering Black subjects to celebrate their resilience and draw attention to histories of exploitative labor; for Fishing Was His Life, she focuses on Black fishing culture and labor through painting and collage. As part of this exhibition, Abney will also apply her bold aesthetic language to the Henry's exterior banner.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Re: Seeing

Featuring a talented range of Seattle-based artists like Bonnie Hopper, Greg Amanti, and Angshuman Sarkar, this group exhibition is a "subtle outcry" against implicit bias and quick assumptions. The multimedia artists showcased in Re: Seeing give voice to their complex identities through self-portraiture, social commentary, landscape paintings, and more.

(Gallery 110, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)