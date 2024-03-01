EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Boba Spot Opens On Capitol Hill, Manolin Says Goodbye, and Mike Easton Plans a Pizzeria

March 1, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
March 1, 2024
|
Like
The Fremont favorite Manolin announced this week that it will close later this month. (Manolin)
The Seattle burger scene is abuzz this week, as Burbs Burgers suddenly closes all of its locations and 206 Burger Company prepares to open a new location on Capitol Hill. In other food news, ComeBuyTea has arrived on Capitol Hill, Darkalino's and Li'l Woody's plan to expand, and beloved Fremont spot Manolin bids farewell. For more ideas, check out our guide to tea in Seattle and our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

ComeBuyTea List
We first announced way back in November 2022 List that this Taiwanese bubble tea chain was set to take over the long-closed Starbucks on Broadway and Pike on Capitol Hill. That opening finally came to fruition in February, and the spot is now serving up beverages like mango oolong tea and taro swirl smoothies.
Capitol Hill

Wildwood Spirits List
This local craft spirits brand hosted the grand opening of its Ballard distillery and tasting room in February. The swanky spot serves a selection of classic cocktails made with the business's whiskey and gin.
Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

206 Burger Company List
The local burger joint 206 Burger Company plans to take over the space of the recently closed 8 Oz. Burger and Co. List on Capitol Hill this April.
Capitol Hill

Darkalino's List and Li'l Woody's List
According to a press release, Li'l Woody's and Darkalino's List owner Marcus Lalario plans to open locations for both restaurants in the former Burgundian List space in Tangletown in late spring. Darkalino's will offer "a full bar and Italian wines, their signature handmade pastas and focaccia sandwiches, salads, and antipasti," while Li'l Woody's will serve its signature burgers and fries.
Tangletown

CLOSURES

Burbs Burgers List
Chef and restaurateur Josh Henderson's smash burger chain, which declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, closed all five of its locations last week. On Instagram, Henderson wrote, " I simply was not able to get a financial solution for us that would keep us open." 
Various locations

Manolin List
The acclaimed seafood restaurant announced this week that it will close after service on March 16. An Instagram post read, "This was a hard decision to make. Manolin was our first concept, built from scratch. Many restaurants have taken a hit in the last few years, and we were not immune." The Manolin team will continue to run their other two concepts, the Sri Lankan spot Rupee Bar List and the recently opened bagel joint Old Salt List .
Fremont

Roji Monster Ice Cream List
This quirky dessert spot known for its googly-eyed treats bid farewell in an Instagram post this week.
University District

Teinei List
The underrated Japanese destination announced its closure last week, noting that it plans to return "for sure" and that it will continue to offer bento delivery and catering in the meantime and will appear at events.
South Lake Union

Teriyaki & Wok List
This longtime Capitol Hill fixture's last day of business was on Leap Day.
Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Mike Easton plans a pizzeria in Walla Walla
Pasta whisperer Mike Easton of Il Nido List and Bar Bacetto List plans to open an as-yet-unnamed "rock and roll dive bar" pizzeria slinging Detroit-style pies in Walla Walla in late summer.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Pink Boots Society Collab Brew Release: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner Remind List
Each year, the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that brings together and supports women working in the beer industry, brews a special collaboration beer for International Women's Day. Be among the first to try this year's creation made in collaboration with Lucky Envelope Brewing: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner, a refreshing beer dreamed up by brewer Alie Mulder. The concoction features a blend of HBC 638, El Dorado, Ahtanum, and Idaho 7 hops and a flavor profile that "balances herbal bitterness with the sweetness of tropical fruits." A portion of proceeds will go to Pink Boots Society.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

PNA's Annual Wine Taste Remind List
Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of wines from 13 local producers, including Delille Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Treveri Cellars, and The Orcas Project, plus homemade cookies and plenty of appetizers to snack on. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association's community programming.
Phinney Neighborhood Association, 7:30-10 pm

MARCH 2-3

Penn Cove Musselfest Remind List
Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.
Coupeville Recreation Hall, Whidbey Island

MARCH 3-10

Seattle Cocktail Week Remind List
This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event at Bell Harbor Conference Center will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.
Various locations

MARCH 1-4

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Remind List
Li'l Woody's is wrapping up its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. The final remaining special is the The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4).
All Li'l Woody's locations

SPECIALS

Milk Drunk List
The fried chicken and soft serve haven's latest seasonal ice cream flavors are coconut lime and POG.
Beacon Hill

Rachel's Bagels and Burritos List
Named for the Sumerian shapeshifting god of destruction from Ghostbusters, the Ballard spot's new "Gozer the Gozerian" bagel sandwich special features house deli-style pastrami, mushrooms, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, gruyere, and a cheddar-scallion spread.
Ballard

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
The artisan ice creamery is taking inspiration from the nostalgic flavors of breakfast cereal for its "Cereal-sly Delicious" series, which comes out today and is part of a complete breakfast. The lineup includes Pots of Gold & Rainbows (Lucky Charms), Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs (Reese's Puffs), Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam, and OffLimits™ Zombie with Coconut & Pandan.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

