NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
ComeBuyTea
We first announced way back in November 2022 Like List that this Taiwanese bubble tea chain was set to take over the long-closed Starbucks on Broadway and Pike on Capitol Hill. That opening finally came to fruition in February, and the spot is now serving up beverages like mango oolong tea and taro swirl smoothies.
Capitol Hill
Wildwood Spirits Like List
This local craft spirits brand hosted the grand opening of its Ballard distillery and tasting room in February. The swanky spot serves a selection of classic cocktails made with the business's whiskey and gin.
Ballard
FUTURE OPENINGS
206 Burger Company
The local burger joint 206 Burger Company plans to take over the space of the recently closed 8 Oz. Burger and Co. Like List on Capitol Hill this April.
Capitol Hill
Darkalino's Like List and Li'l Woody's Like List
According to a press release, Li'l Woody's and Darkalino's Like List owner Marcus Lalario plans to open locations for both restaurants in the former Burgundian Like List space in Tangletown in late spring. Darkalino's will offer "a full bar and Italian wines, their signature handmade pastas and focaccia sandwiches, salads, and antipasti," while Li'l Woody's will serve its signature burgers and fries.
Tangletown
CLOSURES
Burbs Burgers
Chef and restaurateur Josh Henderson's smash burger chain, which declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, closed all five of its locations last week. On Instagram, Henderson wrote, " I simply was not able to get a financial solution for us that would keep us open."
Various locations
Manolin Like List
The acclaimed seafood restaurant announced this week that it will close after service on March 16. An Instagram post read, "This was a hard decision to make. Manolin was our first concept, built from scratch. Many restaurants have taken a hit in the last few years, and we were not immune." The Manolin team will continue to run their other two concepts, the Sri Lankan spot Rupee Bar Like List and the recently opened bagel joint Old Salt Like List .
Fremont
Roji Monster Ice Cream Like List
This quirky dessert spot known for its googly-eyed treats bid farewell in an Instagram post this week.
University District
Teinei Like List
The underrated Japanese destination announced its closure last week, noting that it plans to return "for sure" and that it will continue to offer bento delivery and catering in the meantime and will appear at events.
South Lake Union
Teriyaki & Wok Like List
This longtime Capitol Hill fixture's last day of business was on Leap Day.
Capitol Hill
OTHER FOOD NEWS
Mike Easton plans a pizzeria in Walla Walla
Pasta whisperer Mike Easton of Il Nido Like List and Bar Bacetto Like List plans to open an as-yet-unnamed "rock and roll dive bar" pizzeria slinging Detroit-style pies in Walla Walla in late summer.
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Pink Boots Society Collab Brew Release: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner
Each year, the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that brings together and supports women working in the beer industry, brews a special collaboration beer for International Women's Day. Be among the first to try this year's creation made in collaboration with Lucky Envelope Brewing: Fluffy Pink Clouds West Coast Pilsner, a refreshing beer dreamed up by brewer Alie Mulder. The concoction features a blend of HBC 638, El Dorado, Ahtanum, and Idaho 7 hops and a flavor profile that "balances herbal bitterness with the sweetness of tropical fruits." A portion of proceeds will go to Pink Boots Society.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
PNA's Annual Wine Taste
Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of wines from 13 local producers, including Delille Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Treveri Cellars, and The Orcas Project, plus homemade cookies and plenty of appetizers to snack on. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association's community programming.
Phinney Neighborhood Association, 7:30-10 pm
MARCH 2-3
Penn Cove Musselfest
Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.
Coupeville Recreation Hall, Whidbey Island
MARCH 3-10
Seattle Cocktail Week
This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event at Bell Harbor Conference Center will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.
Various locations
MARCH 1-4
Li'l Woody's Burger Month
Li'l Woody's is wrapping up its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. The final remaining special is the The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4).
All Li'l Woody's locations
SPECIALS
Milk Drunk
The fried chicken and soft serve haven's latest seasonal ice cream flavors are coconut lime and POG.
Beacon Hill
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos Like List
Named for the Sumerian shapeshifting god of destruction from Ghostbusters, the Ballard spot's new "Gozer the Gozerian" bagel sandwich special features house deli-style pastrami, mushrooms, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, gruyere, and a cheddar-scallion spread.
Ballard
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
The artisan ice creamery is taking inspiration from the nostalgic flavors of breakfast cereal for its "Cereal-sly Delicious" series, which comes out today and is part of a complete breakfast. The lineup includes Pots of Gold & Rainbows (Lucky Charms), Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs (Reese's Puffs), Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam, and OffLimits™ Zombie with Coconut & Pandan.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland