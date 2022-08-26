This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave's Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
The Crawfish Hut
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more.
Burien
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Young Cafe
Bellevue's Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened as Young Cafe under new ownership, serving comforting Taiwanese fare like popcorn chicken, noodles, oyster pancakes, crispy fried pork chops, brick toast, congee, and other specialties.
Bellevue
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
FUTURE OPENINGS
Dave's Hot Chicken
The California-based hot chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, which launched as a shop in East Hollywood in 2018 and has since grown to encompass hundreds of locations across the country, is headed for Washington. The chain, which has exploded in popularity partially due to investments from celebrities like Drake, has inked a deal to open up 10 shops in the Seattle area and is searching for real estate.
Location TBA
O Maki Rolls + Teriyaki
Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the Greenwood-based spot O Maki Rolls + Teriyaki plans to open a takeout-only location in the former Amante Pizza space later this year.
Capitol Hill
CLOSURES
Super Six
Owners Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison plan to close their beloved Columbia City neighborhood joint Super Six tomorrow. Edison told Eater Seattle that the company needed to reevaluate their focus, saying, "We were trying to do two things well, and we might have done two things mediocrely and that’s not how we want to be." All is not lost, however: The space will become another location of Marination, Saxton and Edison's hit Hawaiian-Korean chain with locations in downtown and West Seattle.
Columbia City
OTHER FOOD NEWS
We now know more about All In Together Now, the over-the-top, Wu-Tang Clan-inspired dinner event announced by Kottu chef Syd Suntha in June. The eight-hour, 36-course-meal, a nod to the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), will happen at noon on September 11 and will feature a lineup of nine chefs (a reference to Wu-Tang's nine members): FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group owner Shubert Ho, Queen Anne Beerhall chef Rhys Nunnelee, Buckshot Honey owner David Van Storm, The Shambles chef Ed Smith, The Barking Frog chef Denali Foglietti, No Bones Beach Club owner MacKenzie DeVito, Bar Dojo chef de cuisine Luis Brambila, Arc chef Demond Thomas II, and Suntha himself. Edmonds bartender Niles Peacock will also create nine cocktail pairings. Other attractions include a Wu-Tang-themed escape room, live painting, and cello covers of Wu-Tang songs.
Bamboo gets new owners
Capitol Hill's Vietnamese bistro Bamboo, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, was recently taken over by new owner Nhat-Linh, a longtime friend of previous owner Thanh Le. Longtime fans of the restaurant can rest easy, as Nhat-Linh plans to keep all recipes the same.
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
Yappy Hour
Head to this happy hour in celebration of National Dog Day with your favorite pooch in tow. You'll get to enjoy live music and drinks from the Mountaineering Club, and your canine companion will be lavished with free dog treats from the Seattle Barkery. One dollar from every drink purchased will be donated to the local nonprofit Dog Gone Seattle, an organization dedicated to saving homeless dogs in high-kill shelters through rescue, foster, and adoption.
Graduate Hotel, 4-7 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Canton Bebop Pop-Up
Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences, at the Portage Bay bakery Saint Bread. This "seafood snacktime" menu will focus on chilled seafood dishes, with Kowloon Thai-style albacore (with chili, mustard stems, peanuts, farm greens, and shrimp chips), clam dip (with yellow wine, fish sauce, Chinese ranch seasoning, and saltines), prosperity fish (chili oil-cooked sardines with lemongrass and fried shallots), and charred and citrus-marinated squid (served with crab fat, XO sauce, and herbs). Bartender Hannah Kirihara will shake up cocktails and provide a special drink pairing to complement the dishes.
Saint Bread, 3-6 pm
Spana'Jam Festival
Glimpse vintage vehicles on display, nosh on food truck fare, and take in live performances from local artists. Be sure to bring your own lawn chair in order to lounge in style.
Spanaway Park, 1-2:30 pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Scooped! Ice Cream Festival
Embrace unbridled gluttony at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of unlimited frozen dairy treats (plus additional scoops available for purchase if you somehow still have room). The event will also include savory food vendors, DJ tunes, cornhole, and a lounge with mixologist-crafted libations.
Seattle Center, 12 pm
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
In Person Author Talk: Jess Damuck, Salad Freak
Recipe developer and food stylist Jess Damuck worked for Martha Stewart in various capacities for over a decade—including a stint as her personal chef, during which time she'd craft her signature "three-hour salads" for the legendary home and cooking mogul herself. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about making a good salad. You, too, can eat as well as Martha thanks to Damuck's new book Salad Freak, which contains recipes for seasonal delights like pickled blackberry shallot panzanella with sumac and a BLT potato salad, plus food styling tips so yours will turn out just as Instagram-worthy. Damuck will chat with local cookbook author, photographer, and stylist Aran Goyoaga at Book Larder, answer your burning salad questions, and sign copies.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Beer Release Party
Be among the first to try the new Extra Juicy Pale Ale, a collaboration between Portland's Ecliptic Brewing and Seattle's heavy metal-inspired Holy Mountain Brewing. The new release, available both on draft and in 16 ounce cans, is "dry-hopped for surreal amounts of juiciness using Vista and BRU-1" and features "tropical notes, along with stone fruit, melon, and pear." Both John Harris of Ecliptic and Colin Lenfesty of Holy Mountain will be present.
RidgeWood Bottle & Tap, 5 pm
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
Li'l Woody's Seafood Month
If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. The remaining specials include the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 26-29) and the Lil Woody's Fillet-O-Fish with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, "pickle-y" tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese from Li'l Woody's chef Cory Alfano (August 30-September 5).
Li'l Woody's
SPECIALS
Dough Joy
The vegan doughnut shop's flavor drop from August 26-28 includes caramel sea salt (a week-long special), caramel cold brew, maple bar, lemon poppyseed, and vanilla Biscoff.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Matchless Brewing
Need a beverage to compliment your Creamsicle bar this summer? Look no further than Matchless Brewing's new "Triplecicle" IPA, inspired by the classic ice cream truck treat. The brew is "dry-hopped with citrus-forward Citra, Comet and Chinook hops" and whole Madagascar vanilla beans, and finished with citrus terpenes for a "rich and orange-creamy finish."
Available from various distributors
Voi Cà Phê
This recently opened Vietnamese café recently introduced a new menu item: bạc xỉu, an iced coconut phin latte. This variation is lighter on the coffee than the traditional cà phê sữa đá (made with sweetened condensed milk) and features natural caramel flavors.
Georgetown
Pickup