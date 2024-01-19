This Week in Seattle Food News: Hainanese Chicken Rice, Kalbijjim, and Sushi

NEW OPENINGS

Daeho Kalbijjim and Beef Soup

This smash-hit San Francisco spot officially soft opens its first Washington location in Bellevue today, and the timing couldn't be better for hearty Korean comfort food. I am positively drooling while scrolling through photos of their kalbijjim—succulent, tender braised short ribs, which can be smothered in melty cheese upon request. The kalbi tang, a beef short rib soup which can be ordered with rice cake and eggs or abalone and shrimp, also looks highly promising.

Bellevue



FOB Sushi Bar

The local poke bar chain FOB recently debuted its first sushi bar in Belltown, serving a wide selection of quality fish at economical prices.

Belltown



Ginger & Scallion

The team behind Secret Congee soft opened this Hainanese chicken rice joint in Ballard's Stumbletown neighborhood on January 10, and it looks excellent. The signature dish of poached chicken with rice, light broth, and herbs is available "classic style," "drunken style" (with rice wine), or "curry style" (with house curry sauce and chili oil), alongside side dishes like cucumber salad and crispy chicken skin chips with sweet chili sauce (!!!!!!!!).

Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bloom Bistro & Grocery

The owners of the local businesses Bean's Bagels and Electric Habit (a small-batch pickle and hot sauce operation) plan to open a new venture called Bloom Bistro & Grocery in the former Deep Sea Sugar & Salt space in Georgetown, with a projected launch by mid-April. (Deep Sea moved to another location in Georgetown last year). The spot will function as a "bagel shop, a deli, a cafe, a community hub, and a bodega-style general store which will feature products from other small local businesses around the Pacific Northwest as well as household essentials." Appropriately, the building, a historic green house, previously hosted the iconic Carleton Ave Grocery for over a century.

Georgetown



Five Guys

The popular fast food chain is set to begin building its fourth Seattle location in First Hill. An opening date has not yet been set.

First Hill



Lioness

Pssst: Famed chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson is preparing to open her newest restaurant Lioness, an Italian-ish wine bar, in Phinney Ridge on January 29.

Phinney Ridge

CLOSURES

Wildflour Gluten-Free Bakery

The gluten-free bakery recently closed its Ballard and West Seattle locations; however, the owners hope to keep the Bellevue location open for "as long as we can."

Ballard, West Seattle

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

A Jewel Runners Supper: Run the Jewels Inspired Tasting from Elysian Brewing and Pop Pop

The crew who brought you over-the-top interactive pop-up dinners such as "I Think You Should Eat" and "36 Courses: A Wu Tang-Themed Experience" has now set their sights on the legendary hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. Chefs Syd Suntha of Kottu, Tyler Palgi of Lady Jaye, Denali Foglietti of Art of the Table, and Demond Thomas of Dirty Bird Woodfire will prepare a "five-course, mind-bending, taste-bud-thrashing extravaganza that's about to flip the script on what a dinner party can be," complete with a photo booth, trivia, live flash tattoos, a piñata, a limited-time Run the Jewels-themed beer from Elysian, and last but not least, music from actual Run the Jewels tour DJ Trackstar. The event will also double as the debut of Run the Jewels' new signature canned cocktail, RTJ Paloma Remix.

Elysian Fields, 6 pm

Peloton Turns 8

The Central District's convivial cafe/bar/bicycle shop Peloton (no affiliation with the faddish exercise bike) presents a prime example of Seattle at its finest: coffee, community, and cycling culture, all in one cozy location. Chef and co-owner Mckenzie Hart's menu is an unalloyed delight—I'm smitten over that breakfast burrito. On Saturday, they'll commemorate eight hard-won years with an anniversary party. In an age where small businesses find it increasingly arduous to stay open, institutions like this one are more precious than ever, so why not take the excuse to join them for some hearty jambalaya and festive drinks?

Peloton, 4-11 pm

Rachel’s Bagels and Burritos Pop-Up

It takes more than an hour to get to Ballard from West Seattle by bus, so you West Seattle residents are forgiven if you have yet to taste the chewy, tender perfection that is a Rachel’s Bagel. But your excuses end today because Rachel’s is braving the bridge to bring their housemade bagels, sandwiches, and one-pound breakfast burritos to Peel & Press on California Avenue from 10 am-1 pm. There will be everything, sesame, cherry-poppy, za’atar, and togarashi bagels all begging to be topped with huckleberry, tarragon, harissa, and black truffle cream cheese. The sandwiches will be stacked with sweet and savory ingredients, from northwest wild lox to roasted pears to Spanish ham, and the burritos will be stuffed with eggs, potatoes, and your choice of dry-aged steak, carnitas, oyster mushrooms, and queso Oaxaca. There’s still lots of winter left—stock your freezer for the cold days ahead. MEGAN SELING

Peel & Press, 10 am-1 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Winter Feast Food Truck Festival

Snap up some street food at this hibernal festival presented by Mobile Food Rodeo, with vendors like Off the Rez, Bobaholic, Kathmandu Momocha, Kottu, Outsider BBQ, and Birrieria Pepe El Toro. In between bites, hunt for vintage treasures at the Fremont Sunday Market.

Fremont Sunday Market, 10 am-4 pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

A Conversation with Deb Perelman: In‑Person & Online

It's hard to overstate the parasocial relationship I have with Deb Perelman, the mind behind the award-winning blog Smitten Kitchen. Founded in 2006 and once referred to by the New Yorker as "the ur-food blog," the website really is the platonic ideal of a recipe site. Not only are Perelman's recipes meticulously tested in her pint-sized New York kitchen with a tireless, obsessive zeal that she often jokes about, they're also written in an incredibly lucid, unfussy way that never leaves the home cook guessing—Perelman is a staunch believer that there are "no bad cooks, only bad recipes." Her signature voice also brims with acerbic wit and self-deprecating charm—I defy even the haters who make fun of long-winded food bloggers to scroll past Perelman's luminous prose. I credit Smitten Kitchen with very nearly single-handedly teaching me to cook in college and my 20s, and I suspect I'm not alone. From salted brown butter crispy treats to lentil soup with sausage, chard, and garlic, her recipes promise that your efforts will be rewarded with impressive results every single time, and her books The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, and Smitten Kitchen Keepers are modern classics in the cookbook pantheon. Perelman will be joined in conversation by local food writer J. Kenji López-Alt (himself no slouch when it comes to recipe testing) at Town Hall as part of his Community Curated Series.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm

JANUARY 25-28

Fremont Soupocalypse

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Fremont Mischief, El Camino, Shawn O'Donnell's, Paseo, Kaosamai, Red Star Taco Bar, SWeL, Soul, Nuna Ramen, Triangle Spirits, Petoskey's, The George and Dragon, Esters Enoteca, Dreamland, and Local Tide. You'll collect a stamp on your "soupassport" for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you can redeem them at Mischief before February 12 for a free tasting, shot glasses, and a grab bag of local treats.

Various locations across Fremont

SPECIALS

Ben's Bread Co.

The pop-up-turned-bakery has a couple of particularly enticing new items this week: a passionfruit "whole" doughnut (a tiny vanilla cream-filled doughnut hole sitting atop a passionfruit glazed and vanilla orange drizzled doughnut) and a savory potato brioche Danish with celery root, leek, and potato purée; Comte cheese; shoestring fries; and a dash of Tabasco.

Phinney Ridge



Dantini Pizza

The Interbay pizza shop is now slinging a special hot honey and pepperoni pie with a ricotta cream base, mozzarella, chevre, lemon, black pepper, chives, and Grana Padano.

Interbay



The Sitting Room

This Queen Anne cocktail bar has brought back its popular "Prickly in Pink," a vibrant prickly pear margarita available with or without alcohol (in case you're participating in Dry January ).

Lower Queen Anne