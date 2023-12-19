Where to Eat and Drink for New Year's Eve 2023 in Seattle

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi Like List
If you're set on partying like a high roller, look no further than this swanky Bellevue steakhouse, which is hosting a Winter Masquerade with unlimited progressive dining throughout the restaurant, cocktail specials, live performances from DJ Justin Murta and Acrobaleno String Quartet, roving performers and artists, and marquee photos offered in partnership with the Seattle Times.
Bellevue
Copine Like List
Shaun McCrain and Jill Kinney's cozy James Beard-nominated New American destination manages to strike a balance between sophisticated and comforting with their New Year's Eve menu, which features Maine lobster salad, cauliflower panna cotta, a sunchoke raviolo, an unexpected take on "surf and turf" (Big Island abalone and crispy sweetbreads with capers and lemon), and a roasted rack of lamb en persillade. Finish off the meal with sticky toffee pudding and candied hazelnut ice cream.
Ballard
Eden Hill Like List
Eden Hill chef Maximillian Petty is known for his playful and innovative approach to cuisine, and his New Year's Eve tasting menu is no exception. The evening begins with cured kampachi tostadas and spiced foie gras terrines, progresses to scallop and crab lasagna and wagyu beef, and, as has become tradition, ends with a theatrical table-side "chocolate ball drop" (served with peanut butter crumble, brown butter ice cream, chocolate crisps, and strawberries).
Queen Anne
Kamonegi Like List
Traditionally, soba noodles are eaten on New Year's Eve to bring luck and prosperity for the coming year. As she does each year, Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma will offer handmade toshikoshi soba noodle sets to ensure a more fortunate 2024, as well as traditional side dishes like ozoni mochi soup, available for pickup December 30-31. They're going fast, so place your orders soon.
Fremont
Lark Like List
Beneath the glow of the twinkling lights in Lark's dining room, sit down to a three-course dinnerby chef John Sundstrom, with luxe choices like Shigoku oysters, burrata cannelloni, Dungeness crab bisque, Parmigiano Reggiano risotto, and Carman Ranch beef tenderloin with crispy brisket fat potatoes, Meyer lemon parfaits, and quince cake. Optional add-ons include white sturgeon caviar and seared foie gras.
Capitol Hill
Mezzanotte Like List
Choose your own adventure at this Northern Italian-style spot in Georgetown: select "Menu A" with endive, kuri squash, tajarin with Dungeness crab, braised beef cheeks, and dark chocolate budino, or opt for "Menu B" with Castelfranco radicchio, parmesan and squash flan, black truffle lasagna, roasted halibut, and semolina cake. An optional "bevande supplementari" pairing of cocktails and wine is also available.
Georgetown
Seabird Like List
Want to use the holiday as an excuse for a mini-getaway? Brendan McGill's Bainbridge Island restaurant, which was recognized by Bon Appétit as one of the 24 best new restaurants of the year Like List , will offer an earlier dinner for those heading off to New Year's Eve plans, as well as a later dinner followed by a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Both options include an eight-course menu with choices like Dungeness crab gougères, kasu-cured muscat grapes, halibut ceviche, smoked king salmon, uni toast, matsutake and sea lettuce chawanmushi, crab bucatini, and porcini and Madrone bark macarons.
Bainbridge Island
Spinasse Like List and Artusi Like List
The pasta haven Spinasse is offering a decadent six-course menu with options like rabbit meatballs with fonduta and white truffles (inspired by a dish chef Stuart Lane had once in Italy), egg yolk raviolo, poached lobster, gianduja ice cream cake, and caramelized banana mousse. Meanwhile, its next-door sibling Artusi is offering a more streamlined menu with roasted Little Gem lettuce and cod, braised short rib stuffed pappardelle, cotechino sausage in puff pastry with lentils (a take on a traditional dish eaten for luck on New Year's Eve in Italy), and blueberry tarts with brown butter mousse, in addition to limited à la carte items.
Capitol Hill
Taku Like List
Show off your Cowboy Bebop bona fides at Taku's cheeky "Black, Gold, and Anime" bash, which will feature food and drink specials like grilled oysters, Taku chicken sliders, mushroom tarts, Dungeness crab, "Shota shots," and more. The night promises beats from DJ Harlo, raffles, interactive games, and pet portraits from local artist Dozfy. You'll get a free raffle ticket if you dress up like your favorite anime character or "channel your inner Guy Fieri," so we suggest using a heavy hand with the temporary hair color.
Capitol Hill
The Walrus and the Carpenter Like List
Welcome the year with a prix-fixe menu that includes oysters with champagne mignonette, caviar, scallop crudo, foie gras mousse, braised brisket, pommes aligot, roasted celery root, and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Optional seafood towers and wine pairings are available for extra festive vibes.
Ballard
Where to Eat and Drink for New Year's Eve 2023 in Seattle
Steak, Dungeness Crab, and More
December 19, 2023
New Year's Eve is no time for moderation, so here's our guide to ushering in 2024 with opulence in the form of oysters, foie gras, caviar, champagne, lobster, crab, steak, and other celebratory foods. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.