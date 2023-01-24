Where to Eat for Valentine's Day 2023 in Seattle

Altura Like Add to a List
Chef Nathan Lockwood's upscale Italian restaurant will dish out a celebratory tasting menu on February 11 and February 14 and can accommodate a variety of dietary restrictions (although garlic, butter, or eggs cannot be omitted).
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Bar Solea Like Add to a List
If you're looking for something elegant but not too fussy, chef Brendan McGill's downtown trattoria and pizzeria is serving a selection of sparkling wines and cocktails, food specials like truffle risotto and citrus salad, and a deluxe oyster bar with shellfish and oysters on the half shell, according to a press release.
Downtown
Dine-in
Ba Sa Like Add to a List
Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen will prepare a dreamy five-course menu with dishes like imperial rolls, beef jerky goi, shaking beef sliders, lobster pho, and passionfruit mousse.
Bainbridge Island
Dine-in
Bateau Like Add to a List
Renee Erickson's French-inspired steakhouse will present a "five-course experience featuring all the delicious flavors of whole animal butchery and foraged and fermented ingredients"—reservations are going fast, so be sure to book yours soon.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Bourbon Steak Like Add to a List
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina's upscale American steakhouse franchise will serve a three-course tasting menu with options like panko-crusted Dungeness crab cakes, roasted king salmon, black truffle tagliatelle, wagyu ribeye, and Maine lobster pot pie, with "Cupid's Arrow" (white chocolate, passionfruit, and gold leaf) for dessert. If you're feeling flush with cash, add on an ice-cold shellfish platter or Kaluga caviar.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Cafe Flora Like Add to a List and The Flora Bakehouse Like Add to a List
Madison Valley's vegetarian staple Cafe Flora will offer a four-course dine-in feast with buckwheat crackers, eggplant malidzano, winter greens, asparagus-miso risotto cakes, and Theo dark chocolate mousse, while its bakery sibling Flora Bakehouse will sell heart-shaped sugar cookies from February 10-14 to raise funds for Cleveland High School's class of 2023 senior prom. In addition, Flora Bakehouse will also stock fanciful sweets like heart-shaped linzer cookies and pink-and-white "unicorn horn" meringues.
Madison Valley
Pickup, dine-in
Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge Like Add to a List
Romance your valentine over a four-course prix-fixe meal at this restaurant overlooking Elliott Bay. You'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or a holiday cocktail upon arrival, and a live jazz quartet will serenade you with classic love songs from 5:30-9:30 pm.
Downtown
Dine-in
Coastal Kitchen Like Add to a List
This Capitol Hill mainstay, which recently reopened in December after a six-month hiatus, will serve a four-course tasting menu with choices like oysters, halibut ceviche, grilled radicchio, lobster tagliatelle, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Cortina Like Add to a List , Goldfinch Tavern Like Add to a List , How to Cook a Wolf, Red Cow Like Add to a List , Rione XIII Like Add to a List , Staple & Fancy Like Add to a List , Tavolàta, and Victor Tavern
Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's fleet of restaurants will offer a variety of prix-fixe menus ranging from $85-$135 (with the exception of Victor Tavern, which will offer a range of specials at both of its locations in lieu of a prix-fixe).
Various locations
Dine-in
Cupcake Royale
Deathcake, a lethal trifecta of sea-salted "chocolate decadence," Cupcake Royale's award-winning chocolate cake, and Stumptown espresso ganache featuring Theo Chocolate, is back for Valentine's Day season and available in a gluten-free version. (Stranger arts editor Megan Seling has documented the Deathcake's deadly powers in previous years.) Cupcake Royale suggests warming it up and digging in with a spoon.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Eden Hill Like Add to a List
The innovative fine-dining destination is going all out with a five-course tasting menu that includes oysters with beet granita, scallop crudo, watercress velouté, duck confit with mascarpone raviolo, wagyu zabuton, and chocolate whiskey cake. (Indoor dining reservations are now sold out, but outdoor seating is still available). If staying in is more your speed, there's also a takeout dinner for two with baby gem lettuce, cured river trout, cider and maple-braised lamb shank, and chocolate olive oil budino, with pickup from 10 am-3 pm on Valentine's Day.
Queen Anne
Dine-in
Kricket Club Like Add to a List and Meesha Like Add to a List
Chef Preeti Agarwal's modern Indian restaurant Meesha will serve a fresh, crave-worthy meal of masala dosas, dum biryani, pomegranate-rose popsicles, slow-cooked lamb shank, and rabri cannolis, while its more casual Indian street food sibling Kricket Club will offer a five-course menu with dishes like tandoori aloo, chili prawns, purple cabbage latkes, and kerela stew.
Ravenna
Dine-in
Lark Like Add to a List
Jonathan Sundstrom's influential farm-to-table restaurant will tantalize your senses with a five-course meal that includes truffled fonduta, Oishi oysters, yellowtail crudo tostadas, maitake mushroom tempura, sweet potato gnocchi, Arctic char, Maui venison loin, blood orange sorbet, and a chocolate torte with toasted marshmallow.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
L'Oursin Like Add to a List
The charming French bistro will transport you and your sweetheart to a cozy chalet with their après-ski spread, which comes with charcuterie, melty raclette, crispy veal schnitzel, and a white chocolate blueberry tart, not to mention a steady flow of vin chaud.
Central District
Dine-in
Maximilien Like Add to a List
Treat the Francophile in your life to Maximilien's "Menu des Amoureux" tasting dinner, featuring salmon rock salt smoked caviar, salade lyonnaise, chestnut velouté, lobster mushroom croustade, seared duck breast, and raspberry charlotte. Accordionist Bonnie Birch will set the mood from 5:30-9:30 pm.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Mainstay Provisions Like Add to a List
The specialty market and cafe's à la carte Valentine's Day menu includes spinach bacon salad, asparagus, loaded baked potatoes, roasted tenderloin fillets, and triple chocolate rye cake. Pre-order is available from February 1-10 for pickup between 8 am-7 pm on February 14.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup
Mioposto
Woo your date with a heart-shaped cheese, pepperoni, or margherita pizza. The restaurant will donate all proceeds to El Centro de la Raza.
Various locations
Pickup, dine-in
Rasai Like Add to a List
This contemporary Indian restaurant will highlight the color red and the theme of love with its five-course tasting menu, which features dishes like tandoor quail and gatta ravioli as well as an optional $50 wine pairing.
Fremont
Dine-in
Ray's Boathouse Like Add to a List and Ray's Cafe Like Add to a List
From February 10-14, the seafood standby Ray's Boathouse, known for its stunning views of Shilshole Bay, will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu with citrus carpaccio, filet mignon, half of a butter-poached lobster tail, crispy skin king salmon, and chocolate raspberry mousse. Meanwhile, its upstairs sibling Ray's Cafe will feature Valentine's Day specials like coriander-crusted ahi tuna, grilled wagyu sirloin, butter-poached lobster tail, and triple chocolate cake.
Ballard
Dine-in
Shiro's Like Add to a List
Cozy up at home with a Netflix marathon and a takeout sushi platter with six kinds of nigiri, six kinds of sashimi, a grilled fish appetizer, and other delights. The set costs $190 and can be reserved by calling 206-443-9844, with pickup available from February 11-14.
Belltown
Pickup
The Walrus and the Carpenter Like Add to a List
The celebrated oyster bar offers Valentine's Day reservations from February 11-14 and will serve a variety of luxe specials, such as seared scallops, deviled eggs with caviar, braised beef neck, foie gras, and chocolate tahini mille-feuille.
Ballard
Dine-in
Westward Like Add to a List
Swoon over the waterfront view and a menu of specials like raw geoduck, fried polenta fritters, seared Alaskan weathervane scallops, braised beef short ribs, and orange blossom panna cotta.
Wallingford
Dine-in
The Whale Wins Like Add to a List
In addition to their regular menu, the James Beard Award-winning restaurant will serve dishes like shaved winter squash, bacon tartine, buckwheat crêpes, potato leek soup, and more.
Wallingford
Dine-in
Where to Eat for Valentine's Day 2023 in Seattle
Lark, The Whale Wins, and More
January 24, 2023
Whether you're going out this Valentine's Day or planning an intimate dinner at home, we've gathered a slew of swoon-worthy options around town, from an après-ski spread at L'Oursin to a five-course meal at Lark. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.