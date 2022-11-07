Your Guide to Thanksgiving 2022 Food in Seattle

THANKSGIVING MEALS

13 Coins

As an argument in favor of your spending the holiday with them, beloved 24-hour restaurant 13 Coins offers simply that they've "been roasting turkeys for 50 years," which is hard to debate. Starting at 11 am on Thanksgiving, tuck into a traditional Thanksgiving feast with roasted turkey, house-made gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green bean almandine, sage stuffing, candied yams with roasted marshmallows, and a slice of pumpkin pie or apple pie with caramel sauce, available at the Pioneer Square, SeaTac, and Bellevue restaurants.

Pioneer Square, Bellevue, SeaTac

Dine-in



Ben Paris

The State Hotel's American bistro promises all the classics, along with pecan bars and pumpkin cake with gingerbread icing and Chantilly cream, all for $75 per person (plus 25% gratuity and tax). Wine pairings are available for an additional $30.

Downtown

Dine-in



Bourbon Steak Seattle

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina's upscale American steakhouse franchise is serving a four-course meal with slow-cooked heritage turkey, chestnut stuffing, fresh cranberry sauce, and black truffle gravy. If you prefer surf and turf to turkey, they'll also have their signature steaks and lobster pot pie. Cap off the meal with cinnamon-spiced beignets and/or pumpkin pie crème brûlée.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Flora and Flora Bakehouse

The plant-filled vegetarian haven is celebrating its 31st annual Thanksgiving with a four-course dine-in menu that includes options like heirloom potato and celery root soup, radicchio salad, autumn puff pastries, stuffed delicata squash, mashed cauliflower and Yukon gold potatoes with mushroom gravy, roasted green beans with black garlic glaze, cranberry apple chutney, pumpkin pie with coconut whipped cream, and pecan bourbon pie with vanilla whipped cream. Indoor and outdoor heated patio seating are available. Cafe Flora's bakery sibling Flora Bakehouse is also offering baked goods for pre-order, including pumpkin pie (vegan and gluten-free option available), bourbon pecan pie, and caramelized onion rolls. Baked goods can be picked up from 9 am-5 pm on Wednesday, November 23.

Madison Valley, Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Copperleaf

The Cedarbrook Lodge's restaurant will prepare a locally-sourced four-course meal with wine pairings.

SeaTac

Dine-in



Daniel's Broiler

In Maria Semple's Seattle-based novel Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the titular character and her family go out to Daniel's Broiler for Thanksgiving, making teenage daughter Bee the envy of all of her classmates. You, too, can claim this covetable situation for yourself with the famous Northwest steakhouse's four-course Turkey Day menu, which includes a choice of roast turkey, prime rib, maple pork roast, or king salmon and will be served at its downtown, South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, and Bellevue locations. The downtown location is already booked up and the others are going fast, so we recommend calling to check availability.

Downtown, South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, Bellevue

Dine-in



Don and Joe's Meats

If you're making Thanksgiving dinner from scratch, you don't want to skimp on the centerpiece: the turkey. Pike Place's dependable old-school meat-monger is offering fresh turkeys for pickup.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Jack's BBQ

Add some barbecue flair to your holiday table with a deluxe turkey from Jack's BBQ, brined in a special blend of herbs and spices and smoked overnight with imported mesquite and fruit woods. Other options include roasted garlic mashed potatoes, apple-sage stuffing, turkey gravy, pull-apart yeast dinner rolls, chilled cranberry sauce, and beef bacon Brussels sprouts. Round out the meal with pecan pie and/or chocolate buttermilk pie.

Bellingham, SoDo, Algona

Pickup

À la carte options available



Lady Jaye

The West Seattle cocktail bar and smokehouse is offering hot meals with smoked turkeys, confit turkey drumsticks, smoked pork loin, and braised briskets, each with three side dishes and some flaky biscuits. If you're feeling a bit more DIY, you can also preorder raw turkeys, geese, rib roasts, or smoked ham.

West Seattle

Pickup



The Lakehouse

This Bellevue farm-to-table restaurant from chef Jason Wilson will feature squash, turkey, Wagyu beef, and more at its dine-in Thanksgiving feast. Takeout options, including meal packages, turkey sandwich kits, wild mushroom stuffing, spicy brown butter Brussels sprouts, crab cakes, pumpkin pie, apple cider mini bundt cakes, and cocktail kits from sibling restaurant Civility and Unrest , are also available.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in

À la carte options available



Le Coin

Chef Josh Delgado's modern French-inspired restaurant has a take-home meal kit with free-range turkey, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, bacon-chestnut stuffing, roasted fall squash soup, chicory salad, grilled carrots, spiced cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and baked Washington apple clafoutis. Optional add-ons include hazelnut smoked Washington ham, artisan cheese and charcuterie, crab and caramelized leek dip, foie gras torchon, a local oyster kit, and a whiskey eggnog cocktail kit. The package can be picked up from 2-6 pm on Wednesday, November 23, or delivered to your home the same day.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery



Mamnoon

The Anthony Bourdain-approved Middle Eastern restaurant is putting their signature Levantine spin on Thanksgiving with a package of side dishes, including batata harra (spicy roasted potatoes), chickpea and brassica bi-zeit, spiced roasted Brussels sprouts, za'atar roasted carrots, and spiced cranberry sauce. Mezze platters, wine packages, and individual bottles of wine are also available.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Mainstay Provisions

This all-day cafe and specialty market has you covered with a Thanksgiving menu that includes salads (kale Caesar or mixed greens), roasted Brussels sprouts, spiced rustic stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, turkey, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and pie (pumpkin, pecan, and apple crumble).

Phinney Ridge

Pickup

À la carte options available



Maximilien

Francophiles will appreciate this cozy bistro's French spin on the holiday, with a six-course menu featuring baked oysters, braised oxtail, pumpkin bisque, endive salad, roasted Cornish game hens, and pumpkin caramel flan. Accordionist Bonnie Birch will serenade guests as they enjoy their meal. Choose between a table in the dining room or a private "Le Igloo" (a weatherproof outdoor dining bubble on the rooftop).

Pike Place Market

Dine-in



Metropolitan Grill

The steakhouse has a full chef-prepared meal package, with a choice of prime rib, citrus-honey ginger glazed kurobuta ham, or herb-roasted turkey, plus garlic mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and mini apple and pumpkin pies. Orders are due by Wednesday, November 15, for pickup or delivery between November 22-23. (Delivery is free within a 15-mile radius.)

Downtown

Pickup, delivery



Plum Bistro

Opting for a vegan Thanksgiving? Chef Makini Howell's plant-based feast comes with maple-glazed seitan roast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, "bacon" green beans and potatoes, mac and "yease," sweet cornbread, skillet gravy, citrus cranberry pear sauce, and salted caramel apple pie. Individual side dishes are also available for purchase a la carte. Order by midnight on Monday, November 21 for pickup from 8 am-4 pm on Thursday, November 24.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

À la carte options available



Salish Lodge & Spa

Enjoy a hearty three-course prix-fixe with options like butternut squash soup, winter chopped salad, sea salt-brined turkey, rosemary garlic prime rib, pan-roasted king salmon, wild mushroom raviolo, pumpkin mousse, and a chocolate pecan tart.

Snoqualmie

Dine-in



Samara

Ballard's "wood-fueled bistro" Samara will prepare a four-course feast of smoky, fire-cooked dishes for dine-in or takeout, with options like duck pâté, grilled chicories, smoked heritage turkey breast and confit dark meat, cranberry compote, pumpkin pie, caramel nut tart, and brandied plum sorbet. Alternatively, try a takeaway heritage turkey plate with all the fixings and a slice of pumpkin pie or caramel nut tart.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Spice Waala

Looking for something a little different than the usual turkey? The Indian street food-inspired spot Spice Waala will offer full ready-to-bake smoked tandoori chickens for pickup, marinated in yogurt and spices for over 36 hours. Call 206-466-5195 to pre-order for $25.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup



STELLA.

The historic Hotel Sorrento's coastal Italian-inspired restaurant and bar is serving a holiday dinner from 2-5 pm on Thanksgiving day.

First Hill

Dine-in



Water's Table

Pile your plate high at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington's buffet, which offers soup, salad, oven-roasted turkey, a seafood bar, a carving station, sides, desserts, and more, as well as a kid's menu.

Renton

Dine-in



Wood Shop BBQ

Impress your guests with Thanksgiving Day provisions from this Central District barbecue joint, including whole smoked turkeys, cold turkey breast, whole briskets, pulled pork, and smoked jalapeño mac and cheese, plus a selection of beers to complement your meal. Supplies are expected to go fast, so don't delay.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in

À la carte options available



Zylberschtein's

The Jewish deli will have a Thanksgiving dinner with brined and roasted turkey breast, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, and Parker House rolls. Dishes, including pies (whole or by the slice), cookies, and matzo ball soup, are are also available to add on or to order à la carte.

Pinehurst

Pickup

À la carte options available



BAKED GOODS AND SWEETS

Dahlia Bakery

You can find biscuits, rolls, quiche, cinnamon rolls, cookies, English muffins, berry crisp, pies (including the world-famous triple-coconut cream pie), gravy, and more in the Tom Douglas bakery's holiday shop.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Lady Yum

The macaron maven's November flavors include pumpkin butterbrew, pecan pie, cranberry bliss, gooey butter cake, and cinnamon roll.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

The London Plane

The Pioneer Square restaurant is currently selling pumpkin pie, maple nut tarts, country sourdough loaves, and Parker House rolls, plus gorgeous autumnal flower arrangements.

Pioneer Square

Pickup



Marination

Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton's Asian-Hawaiian restaurant chain is selling ube sweet potato pies and coconut cream pies, available for pickup at their West Seattle location and their upcoming Columbia City location (in the former Super Six space).

Columbia City, West Seattle

Pickup

Salt & Straw

The artisan creamery's "Thanksgiving" flavor series, available through November 24, is a "five-course Thanksgiving menu as told through ice cream." The lineup includes "Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce⁠" (roasted Diestel Farms turkey bacon brittle with house-made cranberry sauce), "Mom's Mango Pie" (caramelized ice cream with mango curd and graham cracker crumbles) "Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing" (a sweet cream base with molasses cornbread cookies, fresh sage, and honey-vinegar peach jam), "Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie" (a vegan flavor with a coconut pumpkin base, sugared pie crust, and molasses-spiked gingersnap), and "Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream" (salted sweet cream ice cream with pieces of Parker house rolls topped with buttercream and sea salt).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in