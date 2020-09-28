Your Guide to Seattle Football Season 2020: Where to Watch In Person, Get Game-Day Takeout, and More

In addition to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hay rides, the onset of fall also brings the start of football season. Though this year may look different for sports fans, you can root for your favorite teams safely and still have fun with socially distanced game viewings at bars and restaurants and with take-home food and drink specials. Whether you want to cheer for the Huskies, the Hawks, or the Cougs, we've rounded up a list of places where you can watch the games with brunch specials, all-day happy hour, flat-screen TVs, and more, plus specials available for pickup. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating and availability may be limited. We recommend making reservations in advance and/or showing up early to secure a spot.

BELLEVUE



Bellevue Brewing

Settle in at the longtime Eastside brewery, which is airing Seahawks games, with some pizza, alder-smoked wings, and fresh hop IPAs.

Sam's Tavern

The Bellevue bar slinging creative burgers and bloody Marys is ready for the Seahawks season.

Tavern Hall

Catch college and pro football games on the 30 flatscreen televisions scattered throughout the spacious tavern's bar areas and dining room, and avail yourself of special event menus for big games. Pizza, nachos, and fried chicken sandwiches are among the food options, and there are 23 beers on tap.

BELLTOWN



Buckley's

Laidback pub Buckley's, which has self-service beer, screens both NFL and college football. Extra-enthusiastic fans can even reserve a table for a whole season with their "Golden Ticket" option.

BOTHELL

Beardslee Public House

The pub has extended its hours on all game days to 12-8 pm for your convenience, so you can make sure you're prepared with ample pizza, burgers, beer, and cocktails, available for dine-in, delivery, or curbside pickup.



CAPITOL HILL



Hillside Bar

The neighborhood bar reopened last week and will be airing Seahawks games on its projector, with social distancing guidelines in place.

Kessler's Sports Bar

This no-frills, pro-Packers sports bar serving staples like hot dogs and wings shows all major games.

Olmstead

The bright, lively neighborhood spot shows Seahawks games and has an all-day happy hour in its sports bar.



Rhein Haus

Voted the best sports bar by Seattle magazine readers in 2018, this Bavarian-style bier hall shows every NFL game and posts a weekly map with what games are playing on which TVs in the bar on their website. They also show every Seahawks game with sound on.

COLUMBIA CITY



Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

You'll find NFL and college football games on the 14 flat-screen TVs at this family-friendly sports bar, which serves beer and hearty grub like chili, wings, and ribs. They are taking reservations for tables both indoors and on their outdoor patio to ensure social distancing and even have Seahawks masks for sale.

DOWNTOWN



The Blarney Stone

The Irish hangout will have NFL games on every Sunday, Monday, and Thursday, as well as college football on Fridays and Saturdays. They have plenty of brunch food and comfort fare, including wings, goat cheese and prosciutto mac and cheese, and chicken-fried steak.

FREMONT



Fremont Dock

This divey bar with strong drinks and simple diner fare shows football on Sundays and Mondays and has added a second outdoor tent. Fans are invited to come with blankets and cold-weather gear, with priority seating given to parties of 4-5.

LTD Bar & Grill

This family- and dog-friendly sports bar, whose name stands for "living the dream," plays NFL and college football on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. They're partial to the Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, but have 15 screens to accommodate fans of other teams.





GEORGETOWN



Marco Polo

The Georgetown dive with 13 televisions is big into the Cougars and will be taking reservations for their games.





GREEN LAKE



Little Red Hen

The Green Lake honky-tonk dive bar is a reliable provider of burgers, wings, and big-screen TVs broadcasting every Seahawks game of the season, plus some Husky games. Reservations are recommended but not required, and food is available for takeout and delivery, too.



St. Andrews Bar and Grill

This Aurora bar, which features 80 different kinds of Scotch (the largest selection in Washington) and a full menu of pub grub, features four preternaturally crisp plasma TVs and shows NFL games.



GREENWOOD



The Lodge Sports Grille

This casual, family-friendly, hunting-themed sports bar screens NFL and college games alike.





LAKE CITY



Hellbent Brewing Company

The popular Lake City brewery is back open at 50% capacity with outdoor-only seating, and airs Seahawks and Husky games. They've also got a rotation of visiting food trucks.





MADRONA



Madrona Arms

This Madrona neighborhood pub is open with limited indoor and outdoor seating and is ready for Seahawks season.





PIONEER SQUARE



Xtadium

This sports bar and cocktail lounge just re-opened on September 20 after a remodel and has new large LED screens to watch Seahawks games.

QUEEN ANNE

Buckley's

Peso's

This Mexican restaurant and bar has eight HD TVs and offers food and drink specials and an all-day happy hour on game day.

Queen Anne Beerhall

The massive beer hall will show Monday Night Football and has a half pound of wings and local beer as a special for $10 on Monday nights.

Uptown Hophouse

Queen Anne's IPA-focused sports pub, which has 24 taps with beer and cider as well as a food menu with offerings like salads, nachos, charcuterie, Korean short rib tacos, pork belly sliders, Cubano sandwiches, and more, has nine TVs and screens Seahawks and Huskies games.

ROOSEVELT



Teddy's

This neighborhood spot with cheap beer screens NFL games (as well as all NHL games and MLB Extra Innings) on its nine TVs and has cheap beer and burgers from Rain City Burgers available to be delivered to you while you watch the game.

The Westy

This watering hole with craft brews and elevated pub fare has a selection of over 120 whiskies and plenty of TV screens to watch the game. They're currently taking reservations for NFL games.

SODO



Hawks Nest

This bar started by a local sports fan is covered in fan artworks and sports gear offers Seahawk-themed food and drink specials like the "Blue Thunder Burger" and "Hawk-chos," as well as lots of TVs to watch the game.

The Lodge Sports Grille

SOUTH LAKE UNION



Art Marble 21

The modern New American restaurant shows Seahawks, UW, and WSU games on its many TV screens and has a game day menu with specials like smoked salmon dip, nachos, and the "Post-Game Burger."

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT



Earl's on the Ave

This sports bar and UW student hangout features nine TVs and a 12-foot projector screen, and opens early for UW and Seahawks games.

Northlake Tavern and Pizza House

This friendly tavern that's been around since 1954 offers plenty of pies and $10 60-ounce pitchers of beer on game day, and shows Seahawks and Husky games.

WALLINGFORD



Leny's Place

This classic neighborhood dive has a Seahawks Sunday brunch menu with breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, scrambles, and brunch cocktails.

WEST SEATTLE

The Bridge

This community sports pub has large flat screen TVs and two giant projector screens, and shows every game on every game day.

The Lodge Sports Grille

The Westy

TAKEOUT SPECIALS

Addo

Eric Rivera's experimental and "ever-evolving" restaurant will provide regular pre-game menus from their new Addo 206 takeout menu, which is available for pickup anytime from 5-8 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. The menus will change each week.

Ballard

Pickup

Art of the Table

Art of the Table's grab-and-go market The Cupboard is offering a deluxe Sunday football snack pack, complete with hot wings with blue cheese and crudités, queso, pico de gallo, Southwest pinto bean dip, corn and tomatillo relish, sweet and spicy pickled peppers, fresh tortilla chips, and Montucky Cold Snacks.

Wallingford

Pickup



Elysian Brewing

The brewery has revamped their "The Noise" beer, a pale ale inspired by Seahawks fans and named for the ruckus that "12s" are known for raising at Seahawks games. The beer features new packaging and has hints of citrus, candied orange, and vanilla. A portion of the proceeds go towards Plymouth Housings' efforts to eliminate homelessness.

Various locations

Pickup or in-person

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

Pick up a hearty "Shed Pizza" and choose from the pub's selection of beer (including fresh hop beer) and cocktails to maximize your home viewing experience.

Northgate

Pickup