This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Greenwood Cocktail Bar Arrives, Moto Expands to Edmonds, and Mt. Bagel Returns

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Dark Room

Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler opened this cozy craft cocktail bar in the former Teachers Lounge space in Greenwood earlier this month. In addition to drinks like the "Aqua Rubarbie Girl" (aquavit, Rabarbaro, sweet vermouth, espresso liqueur, orange bitters, and Kümmel) and the "Figgy Swizzit" (fig-infused grappa, green chartreuse, falernum, lime, orange bitters, and Angostura bitters), the spot also serves Korean-inspired small plates such as tofu and kimchi dumplings and kimchi pimento cheese with Ritz crackers.

Greenwood

Dine-in



Moto

The West Seattle pizzeria Moto , which has racked up praise for its naturally fermented Detroit-style pies and soft-serve ice cream in hand-baked cones, recently expanded with a new outpost in Edmonds. The business also plans to open a location in Belltown soon.

Edmonds

Pickup, dine-in



Ông Lắm Bistro

This new Vietnamese restaurant will host its grand opening on January 21 and will offer happy hour all day long. Plus, in celebration of Lunar New Year, the spot will have a tree festooned with lucky envelopes stuffed with money and discounts.

Roosevelt

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



TacosLand

This taqueria owned by a father-son duo opened in Kent last week, serving burritos, tortas, tacos, nachos, and more.

Kent

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

El Sueñito Brewing Company

We finally have additional intel on El Sueñito, the upcoming Bellingham brewery from Frelard Tamales co-owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey, who hope to create a "welcoming and inclusive space where folks can enjoy delicious handmade tamales, tasty diverse craft brews, and special PNW and Mexican-inspired drinks." The business has revealed that its grand opening weekend will be from February 17-19 and will feature artists, musical performances, raffles, tamales, the first batch of Sueñito beers, margaritas, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

Bellingham



Mt. Bagel

Many mourned when this cult-favorite bagel delivery business from former Cabana lead singer Roan Hartzog closed up shop last May, due to Hartzog moving to Bend, Oregon. Now, there's good news: This week, Hartzog announced on Instagram that due to a change of plans, the business will be returning to Seattle in March and will open a new location. In the post, he wrote, "While I’ve still got some irons in the fire here in Bend, the bagel gods have other plans for Ol’ Mt. Bagel...It’s too perfect not to seize the opportunity and I’m so happy to say we are coming back to where it all started, better than ever!"

Across Seattle



Next Level Burger

This plant-based burger joint plans to host the grand opening of its new Ballard Blocks location on January 28. Former Stranger writer Sean Nelson once wrote, "Next Level turns out to be a fantastic innovation for those of us whose brains know eating animals is indefensible but whose hearts still can't get past the idea that a cheeseburger, fries (or, better yet, tots!), and a milkshake is nature's perfect meal."

Ballard

CLOSURES

Central Pizza

After a decade of business, this Central District mainstay announced this week that it will close permanently next Friday, January 27, as owner Ellie Rose is selling the space to new owners. Rose told Vanishing Seattle that the closure was related to staff shortages, rising costs, and other challenges that led to "exhaustion and an untenable future."

Central District

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Origin Stories: A Brief History of Coffee

Brush up on the history of coffee, from Ethiopia to Indonesia to the Americas, with this free primer open to the public.

Fuel Coffee, 4-5 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Canton Bebop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences. This edition will feature "Chinese alfredo" longevity noodles, radish cakes, prosperity pork, and mochi cakes, plus a special cake from baker Kristi Sue Yamamoto.

La Dive, 12 pm

JANUARY 21-22

Lunar New Year 2023 Festivities Kick-Off

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Water Rabbit Yuzu Pilsner (made in collaboration with North Carolina-based Highland Brewing) and White Rabbit Milk Stout (made in collaboration with Ladd & Lass Brewing). Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, merch, and dim sum treats from the food truck Panda Dim Sum.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12 pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Lunar New Year.. is for the Dogs!

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with your beloved canine companion at your side. Lucky Envelope will spoil your pet with treats from The Seattle Barkery, nail trims from Fur Fighters Grooming, doggie portraits, and other surprises.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 5 pm

Robert Burns Dinner

Each year, revelers gather to celebrate the Scottish poet Robert Burns on or around his birthday (January 25) with a supper (usually involving haggis and/or Scotch whisky), rousing poetry recitations, drinking songs, and general merrymaking. The Hotel Sorrento will join in on the age-old tradition with a four-course Scottish supper, Scotch pairings, traditional Scottish music, dancing, and a performance by the Cascadia Pipe Band.

Hotel Sorrento, 5-9 pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Tom Douglas Dinner Benefiting Coastal Cutthroat Coalition

Seattle restaurant mogul Tom Douglas will prepare an elegant Spanish-style supper, including tapas, escarole salad, roast pork, wines, and more. If you'd like to linger after the meal, the evening will be followed by cigars and spirits at a private cigar club. Proceeds will benefit Coastal Cutthroat Coalition, which strives to "ensure that wild salmon are once again abundant in the Pacific Northwest."

Hot Stove Society, 5:30 pm

JANUARY 26-29

Fremont Soupacalypse 2023

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Mischief on Canal, Local Tide, El Camino, Paseo, Dreamland, Petoskey's, and more restaurants. You'll collect a stamp on your passport for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you'll be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Fremont

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The whimsical vegan doughnut shop's weekly specials, available through Sunday, include vanilla cold brew, lemon custard, lavender vanilla, and Bavarian cream.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



General Porpoise Doughnuts

Renee Erickson's airy, light-filled cafe is now offering a new seasonal pistachio cannoli doughnut at all of its locations.

Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in

Temple Pastries

The charming bakeshop just introduced a stunning new blood orange dark chocolate tart, made with chocolate sable shell, chocolate cookie crunch, chocolate cremeux, blood orange marmalade, whipped white chocolate ganache, mirror glaze, and cocoa nibs.

Central District

Pickup