Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas 2023 in Seattle

CHRISTMAS MEALS
If you're sick of everyone in your family staring at their phones during holiday gatherings, the Thompson Hotel's restaurant aims to promote connection and stoke discussion with conversation starters and will be serving a three-course prix-fixe Christmas Eve dinner with options like a roasted carrot salad, butternut squash soup, braised beef short ribs, and king salmon, with bûche de Noël for dessert.
Downtown
Dine-in
Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge
Admire a rooftop view of downtown Seattle as you tuck into a sumptuous Christmas Eve feast with choices such as Castelfranco and porchetta salad, pan-seared scallops, house-baked bread, dry-aged ribeye, herbed rack of lamb, seared Chilean sea bass, sticky toffee pudding, and a chestnut Mont Blanc tart. Alternatively, once all the gifts have been opened and the living room floor is strewn with wrapping paper, head over for a festive Christmas Day brunch with à la carte dishes like eggs Benedict, cinnamon swirl French toast, and salted egg carbonara.
Downtown
Dine-in
Goldfinch Tavern
Over at this swanky restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel, chef Jeffrey Hunter will prepare a three-course Christmas Eve meal with appetizer choices like beet crab salad and lamb tartare, followed by entrees like roasted turkey and bouillabaisse. Cap off the meal with your choice of vanilla cranberry sponge cake, Mont Blanc tart, and chocolate cake. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also offer a meal with bountiful appetizer and dessert buffets, your choice of entrees, and a children's menu.
Downtown
Dine-in
Hotel Sorrento
The historic Hotel Sorrento will host a simple, comforting Christmas Eve meal with salad, celeriac parsnip chive bisque, braised lamb shank, creamy polenta, and panettone with crème anglaise. Cozy up beside the hearth in the Fireside Room or dine in the hotel's chic coastal Italian-inspired restaurant STELLA.
First Hill
Dine-in
Lady Jaye
This West Seattle restaurant, smokehouse, and butcher shop has you covered with an array of hot takeout meals for Christmas Eve, including smoked prime rib, turkey drumstick confit, braised brisket pot roast, and smoked pork loin, all with three side dishes and two biscuits. If you'd rather do the cooking, they're also offering raw rib roasts and smoked hams.
West Seattle
Pickup
Le Coin
Sit down to a luxurious four-course Christmas Eve meal with dishes like apple and rutabaga soup, warm Dungeness crab salad, foie gras terrine, seared scallops, pasture-raised duck breast, a Meyer lemon tart, and gianduja custard. Choose between indoor seating or outdoor/patio seating.
Fremont
Dine-in
Maximilien
Francophiles will appreciate this charming Pike Place restaurant's traditional Christmas Eve "réveillon," which includes steak tartare, endive salad, chestnut and chive velouté, Alaskan king salmon, filet mignon Wellington, and a Grand Marnier bûche de Noel. Bonnie Birch will serenade guests on the accordion. They'll also serve a brunch earlier that day with delights like brioche French toast and Dungeness crab cakes Benedict.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Spice Waala
Looking for a unique Christmas supper centerpiece? The Indian street food-inspired spot will offer full ready-to-bake hariyali "green" chickens for pickup, marinated in yogurt, cilantro, and spices for over 36 hours. Pickup will be available on December 23.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup
BAKED GOODS AND DESSERTS
Flora Bakehouse
Cafe Flora 's bakery sibling is offering all sorts of goodies for the holiday, including cranberry Basque cheesecake, chocolate babka, monkey bread, vegan cinnamon rolls, and salted focaccia.
Beacon Hill
Pickup
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar
The cult favorite Filipinx bakeshop is slinging two different cookie boxes: the "Harap" kuki box (turon linzer cookies, calamansi poppyseed spritz cookies, and latik gingerbread whoopie pies) and the "Likuran" cookie box (sari-sari cookies, double chocolate crinkles, and pandan Rice Krispies treats). Their signature ube cheesecake and calamansi mango cheesecake are also available for pre-order. Orders must be placed by December 16 for pickup from 10 am-4 pm—limited quantities are available, so act fast.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup
Saint Bread
This buzzy Portage Bay bakery, recently recognized as one of the 25 best restaurants in Seattle in the New York Times, is offering a sophisticated holiday cookie box with chocolate chip cookies, ginger cookies, salty butter cookies, matcha and Yuzu "Saint Krispies" treats, pecan snowballs, and black sesame thumbprint cookies with raspberry jam. Pre-orders are required and must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Portage Bay
Pickup
Temple Pastries
Baker Christina Wood's stylish Central District shop has a myriad of show-stopping Christmas specials on offer, including cheesecake Christmas trees, cookie tins, panettone, bûches de Noel, wine-poached pear Danishes, take-and-bake beef Wellingtons (made with Beast and Cleaver meat!), sticky toffee pudding croissants, and double-stuffed gingerbread croissants.
Central District
Pickup