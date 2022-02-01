Where to Eat for Valentine's Day 2022 in Seattle

84 Yesler Like Add to a List
This local, seasonal Pioneer Square restaurant will offer a set seven-course tasting menu on February 11-12 and 14, along with optional wine pairings. The meal includes Kusshi oysters, mahi-mahi ceviche, King Trumpet mushroom salad with Piedmontese black truffle, venison tortelli with wild mushroom consommé, dry-aged duck breast, seared foie gras, and strawberries with dark chocolate.
Pioneer Square
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Ba Sa Like Add to a List
Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen's acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant will celebrate the holiday all weekend with a variety of specials, including breaded five-spiced cauliflower with honey sesame glaze, scallop laksa with fried noodles, Maine lobster garlic noodles, and a "passionfruit terrarium" dessert (panna cotta with passionfruit, tangerine, and honeycomb).
Bainbridge Island
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Beach Cafe Like Add to a List
Feast your eyes on views of Lake Washington at Woodmark Hotel's casual waterfront restaurant as you tuck into a luxe menu of baby romaine salad with lobster Caesar dressing, double duck consommé en croute with black truffle dumplings, smoked and peppered Akaushi striploin steak, prawns, and a "decadent chocolate raspberry dome."
Kirkland
Dine-in
Cafe Flora Like Add to a List and the Flora Bakehouse Like Add to a List
The longtime vegetarian mainstay Cafe Flora's menu, which comes with savory buckwheat crackers, butternut squash paté, a winter green salad, artichoke croquettes, grilled chayote squash, and a Theo's Chocolate tower for two, is available for takeout or dine-in. If you really want to go all out, add on the "full beverage pairing," which includes two house-made cocktails, two cans of Nomadica red blend wine, and a half bottle of sparkling Gruet wine. Meanwhile, the cafe's bakery sibling the Flora Bakehouse will sell special Valentine's Day pink heart-shaped sugar cookies with lemon icing for $5 a pop from February 12-14, with all proceeds going to Cleveland High School's Class of 2023 senior prom fund.
Madison Valley, Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Carrello Like Add to a List
This cozy Italian spot from Altura chef Nathan Lockwood will serve a four-course menu with gluten-free and vegetarian options.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Cépae Like Add to a List and L'Experience Paris Like Add to a List
The Bellevue wine shop and its adjoining cafe will prepare a French feast of gougères, an appetizer (crab cakes or foie gras terrine), an entrée (scallops au champagne or braised short ribs with cherry glaze), a selection of three French cheeses, and honey chocolate mousse for dessert.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Conversation Like Add to a List
Lounge on the Thompson Hotel Like Add to a List restaurant's patio and enjoy a five-course meal with a choice of filet with foie gras jus, moulard duck breast, ling cod, or sweet potato gnocchi and dessert for two. A smaller three-course menu will also be available the Friday and Saturday before Valentine's Day. (Fun fact: Executive chef Kaleena Bliss just competed on Chopped: Casino Royale.)
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Cook Weaver Like Add to a List
This Capitol Hill hidden gem is opening on Monday night especially for Valentine's Day and will serve a seven-course tasting menu with vegetarian options.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Copine Like Add to a List
Shaun McCrain's American-French restaurant in Ballard has an elegant takeout meal complete with Pacific shrimp cocktail, country bavette de boeuf with herb compound butter, asparagus with lemon aïoli, creamy truffled Yukon gold potato purée, house-baked thyme dinner rolls, and red velvet cupcakes with vanilla Chantilly creme. Pickup is available from 12-4 pm on Sunday, February 13.
Ballard
Pickup
Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor Like Add to a List
Linger over a six-course dinner with saffron potato leek soup, razor clam-linguiça-bacon corn fritters, scallop crudo, smoked duck, a choice of beef short ribs or Dungeness crab pappardelle, and coconut cake with passionfruit curd for dessert, available February 11-12.
Ravenna
Dine-in
Frelard Tamales Like Add to a List
Romance your Valentine with mini tamales, plus a themed candle from Fingerprint & Co., your choice of a box of cookies from Coping Cookies or a box of vegan baked goods (a slice of tres leches cake, a chocolate croissant, strawberry chocolate mousse, and pink checkered icebox cake) from Lazy Cow Bakery, and a flower arrangement from Woodinville Valley Farm, all included in this popular community-focused tamale spot's "Amores Gift Set."
Green Lake
Pickup, delivery
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails Like Add to a List
From February 12-14, this downtown rooftop bar above the Motif Seattle hotel will offer specialty Valentine's Day cocktails Like Add to a List , dinner options for takeout or dine-in, and live music by Tacoma-based musician Gina Belliveau.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
Goldfinch Tavern Like Add to a List
Swoon over a four-course Valentine's Day dinner with options such as smoked Camembert, hamachi crudo, beet salad, lobster ricotta ravioli, tomato and pepper sugo tagliatelle, king salmon, filet mignon, red berries with Bavarian cream, and triple chocolate molten lava cake.
Downtown
Dine-in
Hound & Bottle Like Add to a List
This Manette restaurant is serving up a six-course shellfish extravaganza, complete with oysters on the half shell, crab bisque, a chicory and radish salad, pan-fried oysters, a "Shells of the Sea" dish (Baja prawns, Penn Cove mussels, Manila clams, Savory clams, Dungeness crab, and Lummi Island salmon caviar), and Trophy Cupcakes macarons with Sapling gelato.
Bremerton
Dine-in
Ballard Pizza Co. Like Add to a List , Frelard Pizza Co. Like Add to a List , How to Cook a Wolf, Staple & Fancy Like Add to a List , Mkt. Like Add to a List , Red Cow Like Add to a List , Rione XIII Like Add to a List , Tavolàta, and Victor Tavern Like Add to a List
Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's fleet of restaurants will each offer an $85 dine-in Valentine's Day multi-course menu from February 11-14 (with the exception of relative newcomer Victor Tavern, which is offering a $65 menu). They'll also each have a $65 takeout menu (except for the Madrona steakhouse Red Cow, which will offer a $55 takeout menu).
Various locations
Pickup, dine-in
Kricket Club Like Add to a List
Meesha Like Add to a List chef Preeti Agarwal's recently opened Indian street food restaurant is serving a fresh, crave-worthy multi-course meal of chocolate-dipped strawberries, champagne, dahi ke kebabs, pahadi chicken tikka, tacos, a guava mojito lolly palate cleanser, a choice of braised short rib vindaloo or vegetable dum biryani, and rasmalai mousse with rose and pistachio for dessert.
Ravenna
Dine-in
Lark Like Add to a List
Jonathan Sundstrom's influential farm-to-table restaurant is bringing all the glamour of their dining room home to you with a Valentine's Day takeout dinner that includes seaweed "chicharrones," Kusshi oysters, a tuna crudo, a choice of Creekstone Ranch beef tenderloin steak or Dungeness crab spaghettini, and butterscotch budino. The whole shebang comes with chocolates, caramels, and Saint Just Cremant de Loire Sparkling Rose. Pickup is available from 3-6 pm on February 12.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Le Coin Like Add to a List
This French-American bistro in Fremont is offering a four-course tasting menu with Pacific Northwest seafood bisque, seared scallops, Wagyu beef, gianduja chocolate custard, and optional add-ons and wine pairings for dine-in, as well as a limited amount of takeout kits for two with a bottle of Gérard Bertrand Sparkling Cremant.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Lil Red Catering and Takeout Like Add to a List
Nothing says "I love you" like fried chicken and smoked meats, and this acclaimed Jamaican and Southern barbecue joint (which earned a spot on a list of the top 20 Black-owned barbecue spots in the nation) is offering a variety of meals for two, including fried chicken with plantain waffles; jumbo chicken wings; butter burger sliders; smoked chicken, bacon, and spinach fettuccine; and smoked salmon and shrimp fettuccine. Bonus: The wings come packaged in an adorable heart-shaped tray.
Columbia City
Pickup
The London Plane Like Add to a List
Pioneer Square's bright, airy cafe will feature a Valentine's Day brunch prix-fixe menu with choices such as savory buckwheat crepes, smoked salmon beignets, croissant Benedict, sourdough toast, a local cheese plate, chocolate olive oil cake, and "Persian love cake." Your meal also comes with a coffee or tea drink, a specialty cocktail, or a non-alcoholic specialty juice.
Pioneer Square
Dine-in
Maximilien Like Add to a List
Treat the Francophile in your life to Maximilien's "La Fete des Amoureux" tasting dinner, featuring salade Lyonnaise, creamy parsnip velouté, sea scallops and lobster tail, roasted beef tenderloin, a "gâteau Mont Rainier" (a biscuit with pear and caramel mousse), and mignardises (small sweets), available from February 12-14.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Mioposto
If you're looking for a cozy night in, this local pizzeria chain is offering Valentine's Day date night kits for one (if you're flying solo) or two with ribeye steak, roasted beet or Caesar salad, house-made tiramisu, and a bottle of DeLille Cellars 2019 D2 Blend wine. A deluxe couple's kit with antipasti and two martinis is also available. Orders open online or over the phone on February 8, for pickup between February 11-14.
Mercer Island, Mount Baker, Ravenna, West Seattle
Pickup
Mixtape Pasta Like Add to a List
The buzz-worthy handmade pasta pop-up Mixtape Pasta will make an appearance at the recently opened cafe Bake Shop Like Add to a List , with a dinner composed of marinated olives, salty rosemary focaccia, chickpea and bread soup, sourdough rye ravioli, vegetable lasagne, chocolate tarts, pink cookies, and spiced carrot cake.
Queen Anne
Dine-in
Monsoon Like Add to a List
The stylish Vietnamese spot Monsoon will serve an á la carte dinner menu with crispy Maine lobster wontons, diver scallops, braised short ribs, and chocolate dumplings, available exclusively on February 14. Round out your meal with a craft cocktail or a bottle of champagne.
Capitol Hill, Bellevue
Dine-in
Mountaineering Club Like Add to a List
This rooftop bar invites you to bring your "main slice" to a Valentine's Day pizza pop-up Like Add to a List , held in collaboration with Good Shape Pizza. Themed drink specials will also be available.
University District
Dine-in
Omega Ouzeri Like Add to a List
Choose from dishes like local oysters, veal osso bucco, grilled Mediterranean octopus, butternut squash and spinach risotto, baklava, and flourless chocolate cake on an á la carte menu at this family-owned Greek favorite. Order takeout via Tock or make dine-in reservations through OpenTable or over the phone.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Ray's Boathouse Like Add to a List and Ray's Cafe Like Add to a List
From February 11-14, the seafood standby Ray's Boathouse, known for its stunning views of Shilshole Bay, will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu with tempura-fried Pacific oysters, grilled Alaskan King salmon, herb-laminated tagliatelle, and chocolate mousse cake. Meanwhile, its upstairs sibling Ray's Cafe will feature Valentine's Day weekend specials like grilled Double R Ranch tenderloin, coriander-crusted and seared albacore tuna, and chocolate cake with strawberry compote.
Ballard
Dine-in
Taku Like Add to a List
Single and ready to mingle amidst crispy karaage chicken? Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima's restaurant Taku is celebrating "Singles Awareness Day Like Add to a List " on February 12 with a DJ, a special chocolate cocktail, and various activities. For those in relationships, they're also offering a special "Taku for Two" menu on Valentine's Day with two to five pieces of karaage, two side dishes, and dessert for $50, with an option to add on a bottle of sake or sparkling wine for an additional $35.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Willmott's Ghost Like Add to a List
Renee Erickson's Italian restaurant inside the Amazon Spheres will whisk you away to Rome with its takeout kit for two, which comes with burrata, spaghetti alla chitarra with arrabiata sauce, flourless chocolate cake, and your choice of Adami Prosecco, a Negroni, or a blood orange shrub.
South Lake Union
Pickup
