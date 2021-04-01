Your Guide to a Socially Distanced Weekend in Seattle: Museum Reopenings, Last-Minute Easter Treats, and More

Whether you're spending the weekend alone or with your pod of trusty household companions, our latest slate of picks has something for everyone*. See them all below, from places to get last-minute Easter treats (like chocolate mousse bunnies from Bakery Nouveau) to a Stop Asian Hate rally in Hing Hay Park, and from the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival to Seattle Restaurant Week. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

*Everyone who wears a mask and follows Phase 3 social distancing guidelines!

Jump to: Books | Food & Drink | Spring | Arts & Film

FOOD & DRINK

Grab some last-minute treats for Easter. Procrastinated on making plans for Easter? We've got you covered. Trophy Cupcakes is still taking orders for holiday-appropriate treats like decorated cupcake dozens, cupcakes frosted with spring flowers, macarons, and DIY Easter cupcake decorating kits through 5 pm on Saturday for pickup or delivery on Sunday. Plus, macaron maven Lady Yum will have Easter-themed macaron packs and towers with a pastel palette to rival your Easter eggs, available for pickup with 12-24 hours' notice. The esteemed Bakery Nouveau will also have a limited selection of its adorable holiday sweets, from chocolate mousse bunnies to colorful eggs, available in-store this weekend (you can call ahead to check availability if you're interested in something in particular). And Fran's Chocolates still has a selection of seasonal chocolates, including eggs, bunnies, chicks, and more, available for preorder for in-store pickup. While you enjoy your treats, tune in to online Easter events like Pastor Kaleb's Sunday Service and the comedy showcase Eggstravaganza.

Watch the new season of Top Chef. On Thursday, the Bravo cooking competition series Top Chef returned for its 18th season, which is set in Portland. Local favorite chef Shota Nakajima, who has previously run the restaurants Adana (now permanently closed) and Taku (currently on hiatus) and has been a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Award three times, is one of this season's 15 "cheftestants." If you missed it, the episode is currently available to stream on Bravo's website. We suggest doing as Shota recommended on Instagram this week and settling in to watch it with an order of takeout from your favorite local restaurant without using a third-party app—try Toyoda Sushi or Pagliacci Pizza, both of which offer in-house delivery. You could also take the opportunity to check out what some local Top Chef alums from previous seasons are up to. Chef Carrie Mashaney, who competed in the show's 11th season, is currently the executive chef of Mamnoon (which recently reopened its dining room for limited indoor seating and is also open for takeout and delivery), and chef Jason Stratton, who competed in season 14, is preparing to take over at the Georgetown restaurant Mezzanotte, which reopens later this month.

Take part in Seattle Restaurant Week, which will last the entirety of April this year. Check out our list of 25 noteworthy participating restaurants, like Korochka Tavern, Salare, Tamari Bar, and Kamonegi.



Go on a tour of Alki Beach. Alki Beach always feels like a relaxing, beachy getaway, even though it's just a water taxi trip away. Plus, the quaint historic landmark the Stone Cottage, which The Stranger's Matt Baume wrote about in December, has just been narrowly saved from demolition and will only be in its current home for a while longer before being moved into storage about a mile away, giving you even more reason to visit West Seattle. First, strap on your roller blades or grab a beach cruiser and glide down the path, admiring the waves and the prime view of the city. Then make a stop at the Stone Cottage to pay your respects. From there, you have several excellent dining options. Check out Marination Ma Kai for delicious Hawaiian-Korean fare, Harry's Beach House for elegant American comfort food, and Spud Fish and Chips for unparalleled battered fish and fries. Don't forget to top off your day with an ice cream cone from Pepperdock or Homefront Smoothies & Ice Cream.



Try some rhubarb specials. You can always tell it's spring when the the blush-pink, sweet-tart stalks of rhubarb, also known as the "pie plant," start cropping up on menus. There's several places around town to get your fill of the quintessentially Northwest ingredient. Chef Brian Clevenger's restaurant Vendemmia, which is currently participating in Seattle Restaurant Week, is offering an appetizer with creamy burrata cheese and pickled rhubarb with crostini. Macrina Bakery is also offering a mini raspberry rhubarb upside-down cake with caramelized raspberries and rhubarb complemented by a hint of anise, and Vif has seasonal rhubarb jam for sale, made with organic rhubarb from Collins Family Orchard. If you're looking for a classic strawberry rhubarb pie, try A La Mode. And Cafe Flora has roasted rhubarb and ginger crisp topped with spiced oat crumble and vanilla ice cream.



Watch the March Madness Final Four game. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are well on their way to making history: The Eastern Washington men's basketball team is currently at 30-0 and are two games away from becoming the first undefeated March Madness team since the Indiana Hoosiers accomplished the same feat during the 1975-76 season. If you'd like to celebrate this singular occurrence by watching the final two games over socially distanced drinks, check out Art Marble 21, Ballard Station Public House, The Dock Sports Bar & Grill, Über Tavern, Rookies Sports Bar, the Lodge Sports Grille, or Ozzie's.



Have a sakura viewing party. Cherry blossom season is in full swing, and delicate pink blooms are falling from the trees. (Bask in a bevy of them at the UW quad, which you can check out IRL on via their live cam.) In Japan, it's traditional to take a picnic meal, like a bento box or oden (a one-pot dish with white radish, fried tofu, fish cakes, and eggs), outside to enjoy while admiring the puffy spring sakura. Called hanami (flower viewing), this practice celebrates the impermanence of all things. You can enjoy a sakura viewing party yourself with takeout from Kamonegi (which currently has sets of soba and onigiri or tempura available for Seattle Restaurant Week) and some cold spring nama sake from its neighboring bar Hannyatou. Plus, check out Seattle's own srign

Other notable weekend events:

Barleywine Bacchanal XIX!

Barley wines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 19th edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews born between Bellingham and Belgium (and elsewhere),” which will feature 24 hefty barley wines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

Beveridge Place Pub, West Seattle (Saturday-Sunday)

BOOKS

Get the most out of your Seattle Public Library card. It's a flimsy piece of plastic with the SPL logo on it, but it's also a veritable treasure trove of book, film, and arts resources, which no doubt played a part in helping SPL earn Library Journal's 2020 Library of the Year Award. First and foremost, it gets you books (and e-books and audiobooks): In addition to placing holds on the ones already on your reading list, you can read community-sourced reviews, browse curated staff picks (like this collection of books by local trans and genderqueer poets), try your luck at snagging hold-free Peak Picks at your nearest branch (see here for a map of locations open for curbside service), and ask resident angelic librarians to send you a personalized reading list if you're in a rut. On top of that, you can download music, read magazines and newspapers, take writing classes, and rent movies and TV shows (we also strongly recommend signing up for the free library-affiliated streaming service Kanopy, which lets you watch up to five movies a month, many of which are featured in the Criterion Collection). Another perk is Museum Pass, which gets you free tickets to the Seattle Art Museum, Wing Luke, the National Nordic Museum, the Seattle Aquarium, the Burke Museum, or MoPOP (you can reserve one pass a week), all of which are currently open for COVID-modified visits. There are truly too many other resources to mention here, so take some time to explore their website. If you don't have a card yet, you can apply for one online, and in the meantime, you can check out their free podcast episodes and their blog.

Buy books to support a local AAPI cause. Through this Sunday, Third Place Books will donate 20% of proceeds from a selection of books by Asian American authors (including Cathy Park Hong's memoir Minor Feelings, Charles Yu's National Book Award winner Interior Chinatown, and Ron Chew's My Forgotten Seattle) to API Chaya, a local helpline for AAPI—and all immigrant communities—in Seattle that "empowers survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking to gain safety, connection, and wellness." This Saturday also brings a Stop Asian Hate rally to Hing Hay Park at 3 pm, where local folk-rock musician Tomo Nakayama will play music and say a few words alongside fellow locals like Citizen University founder Eric Liu. Check out our resource guide for more ways to show your support.

SPRING

You can now take in the Puget Sound breeze on a COVID-modified ferry trip. A new Blake Island Fast Ferry is in business at 50% capacity, allowing masked households of five or fewer to book advanced or cashless in-person tickets at the Downtown Seattle terminal. The 27-minute journey is ideal for those with cars who want to get out of town for a day or two and hit up the trails and beaches at Blake Island State Park. If you're car-less and are looking to kill a couple of hours, Kitsap Transit's new Southworth Fast Ferry, which had its inaugural sailings last weekend, is your 255-seat pedestrian- and cyclist-only ticket to paradise the unincorporated "census-designated place" of Southworth. This one's more practical than anything—the 26-minute direct route may save an hour each way for hundreds of people who rely on the ferry, reckons one longtime commuter. You might also consider the hour-long Bremerton ferry, a day-trip standby that demands a visit to Saboteur Bakery, which former Stranger writer Katie Herzog praises for its absurdly flaky croissants and crumbly currant scones.

Other notable weekend events:

Glasswing Large Specimen Plant Sale

Those with the greenest of thumbs and adequate apartment space can snatch up giant specimen plants (and planters) for up to 50% off.

Glasswing, Capitol Hill (Saturday-Sunday)

Lincoln District Vintage Walk

Shop from local vintage vendors in Tacoma's Lincoln District while DJs Supreme La Rock and SEMAJ serenade you with beats. For this Easter edition, look out for eggs hidden around the neighborhood that contain gift certificates to local businesses.

Lincoln District, Tacoma (Saturday-Sunday)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

After skipping their 2020 festival due to COVID, you can once again make the trip to Skagit Valley to see rows and rows of rainbow-gradient tulips for the entire month of April.

Various locations, Skagit Valley (Friday-Sunday)

ARTS & FILM

The Museum of History & Industry and the Museum of Glass join the list of places open for IRL visits, as of this weekend. Starting Friday, MOHAI will be open for timed visits (reserve tickets here) from 10 am-5 pm on Thursday-Monday and will welcome Stand Up Seattle: The Democracy Project to its exhibition hall, chronicling Seattle's history of democracy through historic artifacts, images, and oral histories. Starting Saturday, MOG, which requires a day trip to Tacoma, will reopen its Hot Shop and usher in two new exhibitions, Counterparts: Glass + Art Elements and René Lalique: Art Deco Gems from The Steven and Roslyn Shulman Collection, from 10 am-5 pm on Friday-Sunday. Find other museums accepting masked visitors here, and mark your calendars for the long-awaited reopening of the Seattle Asian Art Museum on May 7.

Apply to be an extra in a Seattle-set Zoë Kravitz movie. ICYMI from The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig, Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Oceans 11, 12, and 13, etc.) will film part of his upcoming HBO Max film KIMI (about an agoraphobic tech worker who must venture into the outside world when she discovers evidence of a violent crime) here in Seattle, and you can apply to be an extra walking a dog, riding a bicycle, or perhaps tying your shoe. The form reads, "There is NO guarantee of extra work. It's an ALL day obligation. 10 to 12 hours typically or as long as needed that day."

Other notable weekend events:

Comedian Gabriel Rutledge

Former Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote, "Working in the familiar territory of family life and its countless frustrations and sorrows, Rutledge finds many quirky angles from which to squeeze distinctive humor out of everyday situations. His bit about parents desperately trying to snatch a couple of spare minutes to have sex might ring all too true for many." Catch the comic for a two-night gig in the U-District.

Comedy Underground, University District (Friday-Saturday)

Gary Simmons: The Engine Room

Pop-culture memorabilia and cartoons feature heavily in this series from New York-based artist Gary Simmons as a means of exploring collective experiences of race and class.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday; opening Saturday)

Elaine Cameron-Weir: STAR CLUB REDEMPTION BOOTH

Two human-sized metal storage cases—former military equipment used for transporting the dead—serve as counterweights to open-work metal skins that rise up from the ground "like levitating bodily stand-ins," read press materials, "creating a dynamic interplay between gravity and transcendence."

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday; opening Saturday)

Le Faux Show & Throwback Brunch

If your favorite Drag Race challenge is "Snatch Game," this drag, burlesque, and boylesque celebrity-impersonation extravaganza that promises a "Las Vegas-style" dinner and a show will surely suit your fancy.

Julia's Restaurant, Capitol Hill (Sunday)

Zootopia at the Drive-In

"Zootopia may ostensibly be an animated buddy cop flick with a few winks to Chinatown, but it's also chock full of smart, incisive observations on race and gender, as well as front-loaded with tons of laughs and heart. Disney is doing better," wrote the Portland Mercury's Wm. Steven Humphrey. The Bellevue drive-in will screen it as their first film of the season.

Vasa Park Resort, Bellevue (Saturday)

Preston Singletary: Lifting Up From The River

Renowned Native glass artist Preston Singletary shows work dedicated to his late father.

Traver Gallery, Pioneer Square (Friday-Saturday)