The Best In-Person Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: Fremont Solstice Arts Week, Triple Door's Return, and More

A momentous weekend lies ahead, and not just because of Juneteenth, Father's Day, and the summer solstice (although we have plenty of suggestions for ways to celebrate all three). Read on for our full roundup of picks through Sunday, including a Timothy White Eagle durational performance at Town Hall, Triple Door's return concert with LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends, a Burien book signing with Bridgerton progenitor Julia Quinn, and more. For even more options, read our guides to the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, the best things to do from home this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to Pride Month and in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Holidays | Food & Drink | Arts

HOLIDAYS

Celebrate the summer solstice. This time last year, we would have encouraged you to spend the longest day of the year (this Sunday) distracting yourself from your quarantine-induced malaise by eating a popsicle and rewatching Midsommar, but things are (a little) different now that, with over 4.6 million COVID shots administered, Washington State is preparing to fully reopen on June 30. This weekend's biggest equinox affair is Fremont Summer Solstice Art Week (through Sunday), which replaces its usual crowded parade with stationary floats and self-guided art tours. Town Hall is also marking the occasion with its first in-person event in over a year, where Seattle storyteller and artist Timothy White Eagle will give a six-hour durational performance honoring Seattle's Native ancestors. (The event will function as an open house; guests can purchase timed tickets ahead of time to accommodate the capacity limit). Over on the Eastside, Vasa Park Resort's Swedish Midsommar Festival (Saturday) will swap out the ritual sacrifices of the aforementioned horror flick for vintage Volvos, live music, and Scandinavian fare. If you're more comfortable with a virtual event, queue up a Summer Solstice Livestream with Beyond Captain Orca!, Nicolle Swims (of Black Ends), and Trash Panda Go Kart. Looking for some food and drink specials to help make the most of the extra daylight hours? Today (Friday), the wine shop and cafe Vif is hosting a pre-summer solstice kickoff party with tamales made with fresh masa from the new small-batch tortilleria Milpa Masa (who will also be there to hawk fresh corn tortillas), plus Rancho Gordo beans, Hayton Farms strawberries, cold natural wine, agua frescas, desserts, and more—10% of all proceeds will go to Black Farmers Collective. On Saturday, head to Dreamland Bar & Diner for an all-day bash with DJs, drink specials, disco, and food. Dreamland's sibling bar Stampede Cocktail Club is also throwing a party beginning in the afternoon with drink specials, live art, and "fun and games."

Commemorate Juneteenth in its newly state-sanctioned glory. Propelled in large part by last year's Black Lives Matter protests following the murders of George Floyd and other unarmed Black Americans killed by white police officers, the Washington Legislature finally passed a measure declaring Juneteenth (Saturday) an official state holiday, giving extra weight to the anniversary that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865 and the date when the last enslaved people received the news of the Emancipation Proclamation. See our roundup of ways to celebrate the holiday here, including a live performance from Blue Meadows Trio at Wa Na Wari (Saturday), a Freedom March & People's Assembly at 23rd and Madison (Saturday), the Museum of History & Industry's pop-up exhibition The Unspoken Truths (Friday-Sunday), and more. We also suggest honoring the occasion by visiting local Black-owned businesses. Some great options include Communion, Simply Soulful, Pam's Kitchen, Cafe Campagne, Marjorie, Emerald City Fish and Chips, Gravy, Lil Red Takeout and Catering, Black Coffee Northwest, and The Station.

Pick up last-minute Father's Day sundries. Your dad(s) might have told you that the only gift he needs on Father's Day (Sunday) is a phone call, but he's lying. He would love nothing more than a little card and/or something small enough to fit in a mail slot-sized parcel, even if it arrives one or two days late. In addition to the greeting cards listed here (stop by Dahlia Press's Father's Day Pop-Up on Friday-Saturday), consider sending him a gift card to your favorite brewery (we love Flying Lion, Cloudburst, and Lucky Envelope) or bottle shop (like Vif, Glinda, La Dive, or L'Oursin), or pick up some packable treats and trinkets from DeLaurenti or Big Little News. Want more ideas? Whether your father figure's tastes run to barbecue, whiskey, cupcakes, or chocolates, our roundup of food & drink specials surely has something to his liking.

Other notable weekend events:

Classic Weekend at Bell Harbor Marina

Gather your favorite dads and check out over 40 pre-WWII yachts to inspire your nautical adventures.

Pier 66, Downtown (Friday-Sunday)

Father's Day at the Mountaineering Club

Guest chef and International Chili Competition contender David Storm (owner of Snoqualmie's Buckshot Honey BBQ) will serve up his legendary "burnt ends brisket" chili, served on top of fresh cornbread with homemade provolone cheez whiz (while supplies last). If that sounds like something your dad would be into, take him to Graduate's rooftop bar, where he'll be greeted with "Dad Water" (a complimentary pony of Miller High Life) and a menu of cocktails with monikers like "Classic Dad" and "Bottled Rusty Nail." DJ Alex Noble will be manning the decks with dad-rock classics on vinyl.

Mountaineering Club, University District (Sunday)

Peace Peloton 1-Year Anniversary

After the Northwest African American Museum's Juneteenth Jubilee in Judkins Park, join Peace Peloton for a "casual" 17-mile bike ride punctuated by Black-history landmarks. The ride will end at Columbia City's Maker's Market, where you can shop from local Black makers.

Judkins Park, Central District (Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Grab provisions for International Picnic Day. Today is International Picnic Day, so pack up your cute wicker basket with some portable snacks and find a nice spot in the shade to unfurl your gingham blanket. If you're looking for ideas, fried chicken is a picnic classic, and you can't do better than the combos at certified Oprah favorite Ezell's Chicken—don't forget the mac and cheese and sweet potato pie. Or head to the neighborhood bistro Joyce's Market and Cafe for all the makings of a prime spread with charcuterie, cheese, and fruit. Capitol Hill's sandwich shop Slab Sandwiches and Pie also has plenty of sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies, bottles of rosé, and other provisions perfect for your moveable feast. For more ideas, many places featured in our roundup from last year still apply, like the Pike Place specialty grocer DeLaurenti Food & Wine and Miri's at Golden Gardens.

Other notable weekend events:

Cooking with Friends

Watch as Northwest culinary gem and Top Chef contestant Shota Nakajima and five guest chefs from the show (Gabe Erales, Sara Hauman, Brittanny Anderson, Roscoe Hall, and Sasha Grumman) prepare a six-course dinner benefiting the local nonprofit We Got This Seattle, which helps feed frontline workers. Tickets account for appetizers, all six courses, beer, wine, and gratuity.

Edmonds Waterfront Center (Saturday)

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, Sodo (Friday)

ARTS

Make one last stop at Reckless Video. By the end of July, Scarecrow Video (which recently reopened for regular in-person browsing) will be Seattle's last remaining brick-and-mortar purveyor of analog movies. Maple Leaf's Reckless Video, a family-owned business started in 1990, will close its doors, following a liquidation sale on July 1. The last day to rent movies will be next Saturday, June 26, so head there this weekend to say a final goodbye. They're open daily from 12-8 pm.

Other notable weekend events:

Julia Quinn Book Signing

The author behind the series that inspired Bridgerton will sign copies of her historical romance books.

Three Trees Books, Burien (Friday)

LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends

Local singer-songwriter LeRoy Bell has risen through the ranks of the Seattle music scene with his smoky voice and command of rock, blues, and soul. He'll be playing with his backing band His Only Friends.

Triple Door, Downtown (Friday-Saturday)

Scenes from the Middle Class

The Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Dana Robinson "questions the idealized vision of American upward mobility" through collage work and paintings that "playfully [reproduce and recombine]" vintage Black media.

Specialist, Pioneer Square (Saturday; closing)

Shakespeare in the Park - Twelfth Night

Shakespeare's raunchy comedy Twelfth Night will come to Juanita Beach Park for this Studio East production.

Juanita Beach Park, Kirkland (Friday-Sunday)

Urban ArtWorks x Outdoor Research Mural Unveiling

Witness the unveiling of a new mural inspired by the Pacific Northwest landscape on the outside of Outdoor Research's Sodo headquarters, created with local nonprofit Urban Artworks and artist Damon Brown. Merch sales from the event will be donated to Urban Artworks, which provides apprenticeship, mentoring, and school-based programs for underserved youth.

Outdoor Research, Sodo (Saturday)