Your Complete Guide to Women-Owned Restaurants In Seattle: 2021 Edition

While you can, and should, support women-owned restaurants every day of the year, there are a couple of especially good times to do it, including the entirety of March (Women's History Month), March 8 in particular (International Women's Day), and August 26 (Women's Equality Day). To help you celebrate any and all of those things, we've compiled this list of restaurants, cafes, and bars in Seattle that are owned by women (at least partially—some of these are co-owned by men). We've updated this list for 2021 so you can find places to get takeout (like Kamonegi), places with outdoor seating (like Oddfellows, which reopens after a winter hiatus on March 4), new and buzzy places (like Communion and Musang), and more.

Please note: While we've done our best to make this as comprehensive as possible, there may be women-owned restaurants in Seattle that we don't know about or otherwise unintentionally left off this list. If we're missing something, please email us and let us know, and we'll fix it as soon as we can. Thanks!

† = On-site seating (outdoor or indoor) available

* = Delivery available

Ballard

†Brimmer and Heeltap (Jen Doak, pickup or covered and heated outdoor seating)

The Fat Hen (Sammie Meyers, pickup)

Hood Famous Bakeshop (Chera Amlag, pickup)

†King's Hardware (Linda Derschang, pickup or outdoor covered and heated patio seating)

*†Moshi Moshi Sushi & Izakaya (Rumi Ohnui, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

Parfait Ice Cream (Adria Shimada, pickup)

Rosellini's (Suzanne Rosellini, pickup)

Sip and Ship (Diana Naramore, pickup)

*Stoup Brewing (Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher, pickup or delivery)

†The Walrus and the Carpenter(Renee Erickson, pickup or outdoor covered and heated seating)

*†Wild Mountain Cafe (Connie Stone, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

Belltown

Artisan Cafe (Lilly Tran-Nguyen, pickup)

*†Bang Bang Cafe (Miki and Yuki Sodos, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

†Cyclops Cafe (Gina Kaukola, pickup or outdoor seating)

*La Parisienne French Bakery (Christine Morin, pickup or delivery)

†Tilikum Place Café (Ba Culbert, pickup or limited indoor seating)

Beacon Hill

Bar del Corso (Angelina Tolentino, pickup)

†Clock-Out Lounge (Jodi Ecklund and Denise Burnside, pickup or limited indoor seating)

†Homer (Sara Knowles, pickup or outdoor seating)

†Milk Drunk (Sara Knowles, pickup or outdoor seating)

†Musang (Melissa Miranda, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

Perihelion Brewery (Karin Paulsen, pickup)

Petite Soif (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead, pickup)

The Station Coffeehouse (Leona Rodriguez, pickup)

Tippe and Drague (Melissa Cabal, pickup)

Sponsored

Capitol Hill

†Ada's Technical Books & Cafe (Danielle Hulton, pickup or outdoor seating)

*†Al Bacha (Nadia Belmounaz, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*Annapurna Cafe and Yeti Bar (Roshita Shrestha, pickup or delivery)

*Atulea (Kathy Wang, pickup or delivery)

*Bateau (Renee Erickson, pickup or delivery)

†The Belmont (Carmen Brown, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*†Cafe Presse (Joanne Herron, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Capitol Cider (Julie Tall, pickup or delivery)

Dacha Diner (Tora Hennessey, pickup)

*Dumpling Tzar (Jesse Barrabee Parry, pickup or delivery)

*Glinda (Kari Brunson, pickup or delivery)

*Glo's (Julie Reisman, pickup or delivery)

*Hello Robin Cookies (Robin Wehl Martin, pickup or delivery)

*HoneyHole (Hannah Roberts, pickup or delivery)

*Hot Mama's Pizza (Krista Nelson, pickup or delivery)

*Knee High Stocking Co. (Michelle Valko and Pamela Carpio, pickup or delivery)

La Rue (Danae Alexander, pickup)

*Lark, Slab Sandwiches and Pie, and Southpaw (JM Enos and Kelly Ronan, pickup or delivery)

†Linda's Tavern (Linda Derschang, pickup or outdoor seating)

*Mamnoon (Racha Haroun, pickup or outdoor delivery)

*†Manao (Montida Lertkiasakul and Teeraya Cezaux, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

†Marjorie (Donna Moodie, pickup or outdoor seating)

*†Marmite (Sara Naftaly, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

*Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe (Mia Lawrence, pickup or delivery)

*Monsoon (Sophie Banh, pickup or delivery)

†Montana (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

†Nacho Borracho (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall, pickup or outdoor seating)

†NEKO Cafe (Caitlin Unsell, pickup or limited indoor seating)

*Neon Taco (Monica Dimas, pickup or delivery)

*†Nue (Uyen Nguyen, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

Nuflours (Phebe Rossi, pickup)

†Oddfellows Cafe + Bar (Linda Derschang, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating — reopening March 4)

*†Omega Ouzeri (Tana Mielke, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

*†Ooink (Jiaxin Wang, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*†Optimism Brewing (Gay Gilmore, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

*†Osteria La Spiga (Sabrina Tinsley, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

*†Pettirosso (Yuki & Miki Sodos, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*†Plum Bistro (Makini Howell, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

Plum Chopped (Makini Howell, pickup)

*†Poquitos (Courtney Fox, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating or limited indoor seating)

Ristorante Machiavelli (Suzette Jarding, pickup)

Rock Box (Mindy Dodobara, pickup or private rooms available by reservation)

†Smith (Linda Derschang, pickup or outdoor seating)

*†SOI (Yuie Helseth, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*†Sugar Hill (Anh Nguyen and Guitar Srisuthiamorn, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*†Terra Plata (Tamara Murphy, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*Tin Table (Hallie Kuperman, pickup or delivery)

Vermillion (Diana Adams)

Westman's Bagel and Coffee (Monica Dimas)

*Wildrose (Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning, pickup) Yalla (Taylor Cheney, pickup or delivery)

Central District

Bottleneck Lounge (Erin Nestor & Rebecca Denk, pickup)

Cafe Selam (Abebu Wondem, pickup)

*†Central Cafe and Juice Bar (Bridgette Johnson, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Communion (Kristi Brown and Damien Bomar, pickup or delivery)

Cortona Cafe (Isolynn Dean, pickup)

*Lowrider Baking Company (Emily Allport, pickup or delivery)

†Squirrel Chops Coffee & Cuts (Shirley Henderson and Sharon Blyth-Moss, pickup or outdoor seating)

*Taste of the Caribbean (Carlene Comrie, pickup or delivery)

*Two Doors Down (Erin Nestor & Rebecca Denk, pickup or delivery)

Columbia City

*The Comfort Zone (Talya Miller, pickup or delivery)

†Geraldine's Counter (Stacey Hettinger, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

La Medusa (Meredith Molli, pickup)

*†Super Six (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Taproot Cafe & Bar (Tiana Garret, pickup or delivery)

Downtown

Atrium Kitchen (Traci Calderon, pickup)

†Blarney Stone (Martha Fletcher, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

†Deep Dive (Renee Erickson, private indoor seating by reservation)

Gelatiamo (Maria Coassin, pickup)

†Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (Lucille McAleese, pickup or outdoor seating)

Pasta Casalinga (Michela Tartaglia, pickup)

*†The Pink Door (Jackie Roberts, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*†Pike Brewing Company (Rose Anne Finkel, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*Piroshki on Third(Alyssa Anderson, pickup or delivery)

Plum Pantry (Makini Howell, pickup)

*Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream (Colleen Wilkie, pickup or delivery)

Sweet Iron Waffles (Adrienne Jeffrey, pickup)

*Willmott's Ghost (Renee Erickson, pickup or delivery)

First Hill

*Little Neon Taco (Monica Dimas, pickup or delivery)

Fremont

*†Cafe Turko (Süreyya Gökeri, pickup, delivery, drive-thru, or outdoor seating)

*†Eve Fremont (Debra Russell and Jill Buchanan, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Kamonegi (Hiroko Asakura and Mutsuko Soma, pickup)

*†Kin Len Thai Night Bites (Jennifer Politanont, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*†Meesha (Preeti Agarwal, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

†Revel (Rachel Yang, pickup or outdoor seating)

Vif (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead, pickup)

Georgetown

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Charlie Dunmire, pickup)

*Lowrider Cookie Company (Emily Allport, pickup or delivery)

Greenwood

Coyle's Bakeshop (Rachael Coyle, pickup)

Makeda & Mingus (Prashanthi Reddy, pickup)

*North Star Diner & Shanghai Room (Caitlin Lombardi, pickup or delivery)

Preserve & Gather (Kayla Blincow and Tess Smedley, pickup)

Hillman City

Archipelago (Amber Manuguid, pickup)

*Emma's BBQ (Tess Thomas, pickup or delivery)

The Flour Box (Pamela Vuong, pickup)

International District

Dim Sum King (Amy Eng, pickup)

*Fort St. George (Ikuko Maekawa, pickup or delivery)

Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (Chera Amlag, pickup)

Kau Kau (Lynn Eng Chang, pickup)

Hello Em (Yenvy Pham, pickup)

Maneki (Fusae Yokoyama, pickup)

Noodle Zen (Yao Tip, pickup)

*Panama Hotel and Tea House (Jan Johnson, delivery)

*Phnom Penh Noodle House (Dawn Ung, Diane Le, and Darlene Ung, pickup or delivery)

*†Pho Bac and Pho Bac Súp Shop (Yenvy Pham and Quynh Pham, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Ping's Dumpling (Ping Liu, pickup)

*Seattle Best Tea (Lydia Lin, pickup or delivery)

*Thai Place Restaurant (Yao Tip, pickup or delivery)

*†Tsukushinbo (Marin Caccam, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*Yummy House Bakery (Karen Poon, pickup or delivery)

Issaquah

*Flying Pie Pizzeria (Katheryn Parker, pickup or delivery)

*†Macky's Dim Sum (Macky Wong, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Kirkland

*†Bottle & Bull (Jessi Waldher, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Volterra (Michelle Quisenberry, pickup)

†Vovina (Katy Ballard, pickup or outdoor seating)

Madison Park

The Independent Pizzeria (Tora Hennessey, pickup)

*Simply Soulful (Barbara Collins and Lillian Rambus, pickup or delivery)

Madison Valley

*†The Harvest Vine (Carolin Messier, delivery or outdoor seating)

Madrona

Bistro Turkuaz (Ugur Oskay, pickup)

*†Bottlehouse (Soni Davé-Schock, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Cafe Soleil (Kuri Teshome, pickup or delivery)

*†Joyce's Market and Cafe (Joyce Hosea, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

Maple Leaf

*Judy Fu's Snappy Dragon (Judy Fu, pickup or delivery)

Montlake

Cafe Lago (Carla Leonardi, pickup)

Mount Baker

Little Chengdu (Sia Zhang, pickup)

Pioneer Square

Altstadt (Megan Coombes, pickup)

*Salumi (Martinique Grigg and Clara Veniard, pickup or delivery)

Queen Anne

†Betty (Angie Nelson, pickup or limited indoor seating)

†Citizen (Suzana Olmos, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*Lazy Susan (Suzana Olmos, pickup or delivery)

*†Paragon (Kimberly Rogozienski, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Queen Anne Coffee (Bri Ryan, pickup or delivery)

Rainier Beach

*Beach Bakery (Amy O'Connell, pickup or delivery)

Rainier Valley

*†Bang Bang Kitchen (Miki and Yuki Sodos, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

Ravenna

*†Calluna (Heather Bourne, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Pair and Frank's Oyster House (Sarah Penn, pickup)

Redmond

*†Pomegranate Bistro (Lisa Dupar, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*Woodblock (Carolyn Scott, pickup or delivery)

South Park

Uncle Eddie's (Keasa Jones, pickup)

South Lake Union

*Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Rebecca Yoshitani, pickup or delivery)

University District

Off the Rez Cafe (Cecilia Rikard, pickup or delivery)

Xi'an Noodles (Lily Wu, pickup)

Wallingford

*Bizzarro Italian Cafe (Jaedra James, pickup or delivery)

Friday Afternoon (Friday Elliott, pickup)

†Joule (Rachel Yang, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

Kate's Pub (Kate Barrett, pickup)

Pam's Kitchen (Pam Jacob, pickup)

*The Salty Shack (Liza Danger, pickup or delivery)

*†Union Saloon (Michelle Magidow, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*The Whale Wins (Renee Erickson, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

West Seattle

†Beveridge Place Pub (Terri Griffith, pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

Freshy's (Amber Bennett, pickup)

*†Greenbridge Cafe (Blanca Rodriguez, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

Indulge Desserts LLC (Michele Auld, pickup)

*Lula (Taylor Platt, pickup or delivery)

New Leaf Bistro (Shi Chen, pickup)

*†Ounces (Laurel Trujillo, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Phoenecia at Alki (Inaam Khazaal, pickup or delivery)

White Center

Dubsea Coffee (Sibelle Nguyen, pickup)

Various locations

*†Ba Bar (Sophie Banh, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

Bakery Nouveau (Heather Leaman, pickup)

Belle Epicurean (Carolyn Ferguson, pickup)

*Biscuit Bitch (Kimmie Spice, pickup or delivery)



*Bounty Kitchen (Meg Trainer, pickup or delivery)

*Buddha Bruddah (Andrea Mizer, pickup or delivery)

*†Byrek & Baguette (Lily Gjekmarkaj, pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating)

*Cone & Steiner (Dani Cone, pickup or delivery)

*Cupcake Royale (Jody Hall, pickup or delivery)

*El Borracho (Kittie Davidovich, pickup or delivery)

*Fran's Chocolates (Fran Bigelow, pickup or delivery)

*Frankie & Jo's (Autumn Martin and Kari Brunson, pickup or delivery)

Fresh Flours (Etsuko Minematsu, pickup)

Fuel Coffee (Dani Cone, pickup)

Full Tilt Ice Cream (Ann Magyar, pickup)

General Porpoise Doughnuts (Renee Erickson, pickup)



*Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe (Monika Kinsman, pickup or delivery)

*†Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery (CaraMia Murry, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*Katsu Burger (Stephanie Kang, pickup or delivery)

Kukree Food Truck (Aarthi Sampath and Shilpi Gupta, pickup)

*Lady Yum: (Megan Wagstaff, pickup or delivery)

Layers Sandwich Co. Food Truck (Ashley Hardin, pickup)



Macrina Cafe and Bakery (Leslie Mackie, pickup)

*†Marination (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)

*Molly Moon's Ice Cream (Molly Moon, pickup or delivery)

*†Mr. West (Soni Davé-Schock, pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating)

*†Mioposto (Tiah Holt, pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating)



*Nutty Squirrel Gelato (Alev Seymen, pickup or delivery)

*Rachel's Ginger Beer (Rachel Marshall, pickup or delivery)

*Seattle Chocolates (Jean Thompson, pickup or delivery)



*Spice Waala (Aakanksha Sinha, pickup or delivery)

Sunny Up Food Truck (Ande Janousek and Tara Zumpano, pickup)

*Sweet Alchemy (Lois Ko, pickup or delivery)

Eastside

Cafe Juanita (Holly Smith, pickup)